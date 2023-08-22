US Open 2023: Dates, draw, order of play and how to watch on TV

Carlos Alcaraz (left) and Novak Djokovic, pictured after the Cincinnati Open final, will renew their growing rivalry at the US Open - Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

Novak Djokovic struck the latest blow in his burgeoning rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz ahead of the US Open when he defeated the young Spaniard at the Cincinnati Open.

The epic encounter – the longest ATP final in history at 3hr 49min – was a rematch of this year’s Wimbledon final, in which world No 1 Alcaraz beat Djokovic in a five-set thriller.

In Cincinnati, however, the 36-year-old Serb beat the 20-year-old pretender to his crown 5-7, 7-6, 7-6 ahead of his attempt to extend his record of 23 grand slams in the US Open.

After the travel ban for people entering the US if they are unvaccinated from Covid was lifted in May, world No 2 Djokovic competed in the Masters 1000 event as he gears up for Flushing Meadows.

Meanwhile, Nick Kyrgios has pulled out of the men’s tournament, citing a wrist injury.

In the build-up to the women’s tournament, home favourite Coco Gauff beat Karolina Muchova in Cincinnati to win her third title of the year.

The 19-year-old’s straight-sets win in the final – to clinch the biggest of her five career titles so far – followed her triumph over world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals.

When does the US take Open place?

The US Open starts on August 28 and ends on September 10.

How to watch the US Open on TV in the UK

Sky Sports will take over from Amazon Prime Video in broadcasting the US Open live from Flushing Meadows.

Gigi Salmon will present the coverage alongside Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Jo Konta, Feliciano Lopez, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton and Jonathan Overend.

At least 135 hours of action will be shown over the two weeks.

How to watch the US Open in the US

ESPN have the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

When is the US Open draw?

The men’s and women’s draws will be made on August 25.

When is the US Open final?

The women’s final is Saturday, September 9.

The men’s final is Sunday, September 10.

What is the US Open prize money?

The US Open total prize pool is £51.4 million, up eight per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.37 million and the runners-up will earn £1.18 million.

Prize money for progression through the earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£64,456); second round (£97,277); third round (£151,061); round of 16 (£224,614); quarter-finals (£359,857); semi-finals (£612,918).

Iga Swiatek is the defending women's champion - Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

Which British players are involved?

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter and Jodie Burrage will be in the main draw for the US Open.

Liam Broady, Jan Choinski, Heather Watson, Harriet Dart, Katie Swan and Lily Miyazaki will play in the qualifying tournament.

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at the US Open?

Emma Raducanu will not compete in New York as she continues her recovery from surgery on both hands and her left ankle in May.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz claimed a maiden grand slam title as he defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek won her third major title as she beat Ons Jabeur 6–2, 7–6.

No end to late nights

US Open organisers have said they do not plan to their change their scheduling despite concern about late-night matches affecting player welfare.

Last year’s quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner finished at 2.50am – a tournament record – while Andy Murray was furious after his Australian Open match with Thanasi Kokkinakis in January ended at 4.05am.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina said she felt “destroyed” after her quarter-final at the recent Canadian Open finished at 3am.

Evening sessions at Flushing Meadows start at 7.30pm and feature two matches.

“Without question, late-night matches were heavily discussed and reviewed after the 2022 US Open,” tournament director Stacey Allaster said.

“We looked at starting the evening session earlier, at 6pm, but it’s not really a possibility because it’s hard for New Yorkers to get here even at 7pm.

“We talked about one match at night, but we felt that’s not fair to our fans.”

Latest odds

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic 6/4

Carlos Alcaraz 13/8

Daniil Medvedev 9/1

Jannik Sinner 12/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek 5/2

Aryna Sabalenka 7/1

Elena Rybakina 17/2

Coco Gauff 12/1

