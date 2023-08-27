US Open 2023 order of play: today's matches, full schedule and how to watch on TV

Djokovic is eyeing up a 24th grand slam title - Shuttershock/SARAH YENESEL

Novak Djokovic will start his campaign for a 24th grand slam title when the US Open starts on Monday. The man most likely to stop him is Carlos Alcaraz, who starts on the other side of the draw.

If Djokovic wins his first-round match, against Frenchman Alexandre Muller, he will overtake Alcaraz to become world number one again. Alcaraz, the top seed, starts his campaign on Tuesday against Dominik Koepfer of Germany.

In the women’s event, Iga Swiatek, the defending champion, gets things under way on Monday against Rebecca Peterson of Sweden.

Other stand-out matches on the opening day are Stefanos Tsitsipas against Milos Raonic, who only recently returned to the tour after a two-year absence; Elena Rybakina, who has been struggling with illness and injury, against Marta Kostyuk; Lily Miyazaki, the British No 7, who is playing only her second major after becoming the first Briton to come through qualifying since Emma Raducanu - she is up against Margarita Betova; Denmark’s world No 4 Holger Rune against Roberto Carballes Baena; and Coco Gauff, the new Cincinnati champion, against qualifier Laura Siegemund.

US Open order of play for day 1

Arthur Ashe Stadium

5pm UK time (12pm local): (1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v Rebecca Peterson (Swe), Learner Tien (USA) v (10) Frances Tiafoe (USA), Laura Siegemund (Ger) v (6) Cori Gauff (USA), Alexandre Muller (Fra) v (2) Novak Djokovic (Ser)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

4pm UK time (11am local): (18) Victoria Azarenka (Blr) v Fiona Ferro (Fra), Sloane Stephens (USA) v (19) Beatriz Haddad Maia (Bra), Steve Johnson (USA) v (9) Taylor Harry Fritz (USA), (7) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) v Milos Raonic (Can), Tatiana Prozorova (Rus) v Caroline Wozniacki (Den)

Grandstand

4pm UK time (11am local): (25) Alexander Bublik (Kaz) v Dominic Thiem (Aut), Danielle Collins (USA) v Brenda Fruhvirtova (Cze), (4) Elena Rybakina (Kaz) v Marta Kostyuk (Ukr), Soon Woo Kwon (Kor) v (28) Christopher Eubanks (USA)

Court 4

4pm UK time (11am local): Ilya Ivashka (Blr) v Juan Manuel Cerundolo (Arg), Kaja Juvan (Slo) v (29) Elisabetta Cocciaretto (Ita), Panna Udvardy (Hun) v Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus), Sho Shimabukuro (Jpn) v Hugo Gaston (Fra)

Court 5

4pm UK time (11am local): Varvara Gracheva (Fra) v Taylor Townsend (USA), Roberto Carballes Baena (Spa) v (4) Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (Den), Kimberly Birrell (Aus) v Jennifer Brady (USA), (15) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can) v MacKenzie McDonald (USA)

Court 6

4pm UK time (11am local): Magdalena Frech (Pol) v Emma Navarro (USA), Jakub Mensik (Cze) v Gregoire Barrere (Fra), (32) Elise Mertens (Bel) v Mirjam Bjorklund (Swe), Hugo Dellien (Bol) v Borna Gojo (Cro)

Court 7

4pm UK time (11am local): Kamilla Rakhimova (Rus) v (15) Belinda Bencic (Swi), (28) Anhelina Kalinina (Ukr) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa), Zachary Svajda (USA) v (20) Francisco Cerundolo (Arg), Quentin Halys (Fra) v Benjamin Bonzi (Fra)

Court 8

4pm UK time (11am local): Sebastian Ofner (Aut) v Nuno Borges (Por), Lily Miyazaki (Gbr) v Margarita Betova (Rus), Jiri Vesely (Cze) v Enzo Couacaud (Fra)

Court 9

4pm UK time (11am local): (22) Adrian Mannarino (Fra) v Yosuke Watanuki (Jpn), Lin Zhu (Chn) v Mayar Sherif (Egy), Aslan Karatsev (Rus) v Jiri Lehecka (Cze), Anna Kalinskaya (Rus) v Katerina Siniakova (Cze)

Court 10

4pm UK time (11am local): Pedro Cachin (Arg) v Ben Shelton (USA), Bernarda Pera (USA) v (16) Veronika Kudermetova (Rus), Miomir Kecmanovic (Ser) v Juan Pablo Varillas (Per), Alize Cornet (Fra) v Elina Avanesyan (Rus)

Court 11

4pm UK time (11am local): Clervie Ngounoue (USA) v Daria Saville (Aus), Marcos Giron (USA) v (21) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (Spa), Marton Fucsovics (Hun) v (31) Sebastian Korda (USA), Kayla Day (USA) v (30) Sorana Cirstea (Rom)

Court 12

4pm UK time (11am local): (10) Karolina Muchova (Cze) v Storm Hunter (Aus), Lauren Davis (USA) v Danka Kovinic (Mne), (32) Laslo Djere (Ser) v Brandon Nakashima (USA), Bernabe Zapata Miralles (Spa) v Ethan Quinn (USA)

Court 13

4pm UK time (11am local): Jeffrey John Wolf (USA) v Zhizhen Zhang (Chn), (18) Lorenzo Musetti (Ita) v Titouan Droguet (Fra), Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr) v (24) Magda Linette (Pol), (20) Jelena Ostapenko (Lat) v Jasmine Paolini (Ita)

Court 14

4pm UK time (11am local): Richard Gasquet (Fra) v Fabian Marozsan (Hun), Katie Volynets (USA) v Xin Yu Wang (Chn), Julia Grabher (Aut) v Xiyu Wang (Chn), Dominic Stephan Stricker (Swi) v Alexei Popyrin (Aus)

Court 15

4pm UK time (11am local): Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (Svk) v Kateryna Baindl (Ukr), Rinky Hijikata (Aus) v Pavel Kotov (Rus), Roman Safiullin (Rus) v Marco Cecchinato (Ita), Olivia Gadecki (Aus) v Mirra Andreeva (Rus)

Court 17

4pm UK time (11am local): Rebeka Masarova (Spa) v (8) Maria Sakkari (Gre), (5) Casper Ruud (Nor) v Emilio Nava (USA), (14) Tommy Paul (USA) v Stefano Travaglia (Ita), (11) Petra Kvitova (Cze) v Cristina Bucsa (Spa)

Men’s draw in full

US Open 2023: Men's singles draw

Women’s draw in full

US Open 2023: Women's singles draw

When does the US Open start?

The US Open starts on August 28 and ends on September 10.

How to watch the US Open on TV in the UK

Sky Sports has taken over from Amazon Prime Video in broadcasting the US Open live from Flushing Meadows.

Gigi Salmon will present the coverage alongside Martina Navratilova, Tim Henman, Johanna Konta, Feliciano López, Marion Bartoli, Jordanne Whiley, Laura Robson, Jamie Murray, Karthi Gnanasegaram, Emma Paton and Jonathan Overend.

At least 135 hours of action will be shown over the two weeks. Coverage on day one starts at 3pm UK on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event.

How to watch the US Open in the US

ESPN have the broadcasting rights to show the tournament.

What time are the matches?

The day sessions start at 4pm (BST; 11am local time). The night sessions start at midnight (7pm local time).

When is the US Open final?

The women’s final is Saturday, September 9.

The men’s final is Sunday, September 10.

Both finals start at 9pm UK time (4pm local time).

What is the US Open prize money?

The US Open total prize pool is £51.4 million, up eight per cent on 2022.

The men’s and women’s singles champions will each take home £2.37 million and the runners-up will earn £1.18 million.

Prize money for progression through the earlier rounds is as follows: first round (£64,456); second round (£97,277); third round (£151,061); round of 16 (£224,614); quarter-finals (£359,857); semi-finals (£612,918).

Iga Swiatek is the defending women's champion - Getty Images/Matthew Stockman

Which British players are involved?

Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Andy Murray, Jack Draper, Katie Boulter, Jodie Burrage and Lily Miyazaki. Miyazaki is the first British player to come through US Open qualifying since Emma Raducanu.

Jan Choinski and Heather Watson were beaten in the first round of qualifying, while Harriet Dart went out in the second round and Liam Broady in the final round.

Why is Emma Raducanu not playing at the US Open?

Emma Raducanu is not competing in New York as she continues her recovery from surgery on both hands and her left ankle in May.

Who are the defending champions?

Last year, Carlos Alcaraz claimed a maiden major title as he defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Iga Swiatek won her third major title as she beat Ons Jabeur 6–2, 7–6.

Best of the latest odds

Men’s singles

Novak Djokovic: 13/10

Carlos Alcaraz: 2/1

Daniil Medvedev: 10/1

Jannik Sinner: 16/1

Women’s singles

Iga Swiatek: 5/2

Aryna Sabalenka: 5/1

Elena Rybakina: 15/2

Coco Gauff: 12/1

Odds correct as of August 25

