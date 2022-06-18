US Open golf 2022 live: latest score and updates from the third round at Brookline

Kevin Kisner - us open 2022 third round live score latest updates brookline - GETTY IMAGES

05:40 PM

Hatton halts slide

A par on the ninth has seen Tyrrell Hatton end a poor run which saw him go double-bogey, bogey, bogey. That puts the Englishman at seven-over and four-over on the day.

05:23 PM

Scottie Scheffler is in the building!

Scheffler has arrived at Brookline ahead of his attempt to become the first current world number one to win the US Open since Tiger Woods.

The Masters champion had a great second round yesterday, which saw him get within two shots of the lead and he'll be looking to continue that march when he tees off in a little under three hours.

05:04 PM

Bryson DeChambeau birdies the first

Bryson DeChambeau, one of the controversial defectors to the LIV Golf series, has started his third round well after a birdie on the opening hole.

The American started two-over but is now moving up the leaderboard as he hopes to get back in contention and challenge for his second US Open.

04:47 PM

Today's pin positions

It's moving day!



Here are the hole locations ⛳️ for Round 3 of the 122nd #USOpen at The Country Club. pic.twitter.com/8LQD53NKAm — U.S. Open (USGA) (@usopengolf) June 18, 2022

04:45 PM

Jordan Spieth off to a poor start

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 US Open winner, finds the bunker before escaping to bogey the first hole.

04:24 PM

The third round is underway

The halfway point of the 2022 US Open doesn't feel all that different from the day before it started.

There are stars and household names lined up, all in good position to capture another major championship. However, next to them, there are plenty of journeymen and potential one-hit wonders.

For every Collin Morikawa, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy among the top 12 spots of an eclectic halfway leaderboard, there's a Joel Dahmen or Nick Hardy or Hayden Buckley. For every Scottie Scheffler, there's a Patrick Rodgers.

Only two shots separate Morikawa and Dahmen, who lead the way, from the rest of the top 12.

Joel Dahmen of the United States plays a shot on the 18th hole - Getty Images

Four of this diverse dozen, Morikawa, Rahm, McIlroy and Scheffler, have major titles. Six more, Dahmen, Buckley, Beau Hossler, NeSmith, Rodgers and Hardy, made it to this week by earning spots via 36 holes of qualifying in a process that starts with nearly 9,000 entrants, whittles to 870, then ends with 65 joining the other 91 who had earned exemptions straight into the field.

The golf course they face over the weekend will be unlike most any other they've seen, not only because of the craggy, hilly layout at The Country Club, but also because the weekend forecast expects 10-15 mph wind blowing from the north.

"I would expect over the weekend for it to get a little faster and a little fierier," McIlroy said. "You have to be pretty precise already, but maybe just that little bit more precise with everything."

Given how we stand with the field and forecast there's still every chance we see a surprise winner emerge even with some established names also in the running.