US Open 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard, tee times and latest updates with Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm underway

Follow live scores and updates from the US Open at Brookline as the third major of the season gets underway amid the “black cloud” of the LIV Golf series. It’s already been a momentous week for the sport, as the inaugural event of the Saudi-backed competition began at Centurion Club, while the loyal supporters of the PGA Tour Rory McIlroy and Justin Thomas put on a show at the Canadian Open. It sets up what should be a thrilling week, as the two opposing sides of golf’s civil war come head to head at The Country Club.

McIlroy, who held off the challenge of the PGA Championship winner Thomas to win the title in Ontario last week, is the favourite ahead of the US Open as he looks to end his major drought. The 33-year-old has played some sparkling golf at the previous two majors this season and is feeling confident he has the game to string together a consistent four rounds. The four-time major winner is also set to be challenged by defending champion Jon Rahm, who is among the early starters, as well as the Masters champion Scottie Scheffler.

Elsewhere, there will be plenty of interest in the LIV Golf contingent, particularly Phil Mickelson, just days after the rebel players were banned by the PGA Tour. Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson and Patrick Reed are among those to sign up to the controversial event and the reception they receive will be another talking point on what is set to be an eventful week. Follow live scores and updates from the US Open, below:

US Open leaderboard and tee times

Opening round underway at Brookline

-1 Morikawa (3), Scott (3), E McIlroy (3), +1 Rahm (3), +2 Spieth (3)

1218: Morikawa, Piot, Rahm

1240: McIlroy, Matsuyama, Schauffele

1814: Thomas, Hovland, Finau

1825: Koepka, Smith, Scheffler

1847: Mickelson, Lowry, Oosthuizen

Kershaw: US Open can’t escape ‘black cloud’ of golf’s civil war

Rebel LIV Golf players warned they could face US Open ban

US Open

13:18 , Jamie Braidwood

A beauty from McIlroy at 12. His approach was softened by a bounce on the rough, which came right up to the edge of the green, and it hopped on to the fringes leading about 10 feet for birdie.

Another chance coming up.

The fine margins are shown by Schauffele’s approach - which landed maybe just a step behind McIlroy’s, but got stuck in the rough. The American almost chipped in though! Half a turn away from birdie.

And so was McIlroy! The line looked good but it faded to the right.

US Open

13:13 , Jamie Braidwood

Oof - an ugly one from Rahm at the third as a short par putt does a U-turn around the lip of the hole. He drops to +1.

US Open

13:04 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy plans a lovely iron into the small green on the par-3 11th, with the pin tucked towards the front. McIlroy lands it and pulls his ball back towards the cup, leaving about 15 feet or so.

The birdie putt pulls up about half a foot short, as McIlroy takes a lingering look back at the hole after tapping in. All three players in McIlroy’s group found the green and Hideki Matsuyama is able to make a two from 10 feet.

US Open

12:57 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy, who is starting out on the 10th hole, finds the green with his approach but is left with about 40 feet for his birdie. These greens looks firm and lightning fast and the putt slides about four feet to the left. An early tester, but McIlroy rolls in the par putt.

Morikawa has made a nice start and is up and running with a birdie at the second - and what a putt it was, from about 50 feet.

US Open

12:43 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy is next up and the Northern Irishman gets his US Open bid underway, after a week which has seen the four-time major champion also set as the staunchest and most prominent critic of the LIV Golf series.

“It’s certainly a burden I don’t need but I have very strong opinions on the subject,” McIlroy said this week. “I think I am providing the thought process for a different view shared by a lot of people.

“The PGA Tour was created by people and tour players that came before us – the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer…They created something and worked hard for something, and I hate to see all the players that came before us and all the hard work that they’ve put in just come out to be nothing.

“Legacy, reputation… at the end of the day that’s all you have. You strip everything away, and you’re left with how you made people feel and what people thought of you. That is important to me.

“The crowds in Canada, LIV is never going to have that, the sense that it means something. What they are doing over there does not mean anything, apart from collecting a ton of money.”

(Getty Images)

US Open

12:30 , Jamie Braidwood

A tee-off time of 7:18am seems a little harsh on the defending champion Jon Rahm but the Spaniard is underway alongside the reigning Open champion Collin Morikawa and the confident 23-year-old American James Piot, who was one of those to compete at the LIV Golf tournament last weekend. Piot was spotted wearing a LIV Golf jumper during his practice rounds.

Title defense is underway 😤



Right down the middle @JonRahmPGA. pic.twitter.com/Yw7REQKdfO — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) June 16, 2022

US Open: Upcoming tee times

12:22 , Jamie Braidwood

Starting at Hole 1

1218: Collin Morikawa, James Piot, Jon Rahm

1229: Jordan Spieth, Adam Scott, Max Homa

1240: Billy Horschel, Patrick Cantlay, Daniel Berger

1251: Harold Varner III, Sebastian Munoz, Alex Noren

1302: Joaquin Niemann, Cameron Young, Will Zalatoris

Starting at Hole 10

1229: Scott Stallings, Davis Riley, Victor Perez

1240: Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama, Xander Schauffele

1251: Kevin Kisner, Russell Henley, Brian Harman

1302: Keegan Bradley, Marc Leishman, Aaron Wise

1313: Francesco Molinari, Laird Shepherd, Stewart Cink

US Open

12:20 , Jamie Braidwood

And they’re off! US amatuer Michael Thorbjornsen has the honour of hitting the opening drive at the first tee and with it, the US Open is underway at Brookline.

(Getty Images)

Rebel LIV Golf players warned they could face US Open ban

12:12 , Jamie Braidwood

Full story:

Rebel LIV Golf players warned they could face US Open ban

Wahn explains decision not to ban LIV Golf players this year

12:10 , Jamie Braidwood

“We [the USGA] definitely feel responsibility to this game, and we feel a responsibility to the competitors that play it. We did sit down and have a long conversation about a week before the US Open. Did where somebody else played and what promoter they played it with disqualify them for this event? We decided no on that, with all the awareness that not everyone would agree with that decision.

“Whether we all like it or not, in February 30 guys played for the same promoter in Saudi Arabia with an acceptable release from the PGA Tour, and for years the DP World Tour has had an event there, same promoter. I’m sure there are players that both came through our qualifying and maybe teeing it up that are sponsored by those different - so we asked ourselves the question: one week before, if you play somewhere where you’re not approved to play, would you be disqualified for the 2022 US Open?

“We said no. And we also had to ask the question, if you’re going to put that kind of clause in, who gets in? It becomes a pretty slippery slope to try to apply that across 9,300 people.”

(Getty Images)

LIV Golf players warned they could face US Open ban

11:55 , Jamie Braidwood

Phil Mickelson and other rebel players to join the Saudi-backed LIV Golf have been warned that they could face bans from future US Opens due to their participation in the breakaway series.

The PGA Tour have suspended Mickelson, Dustin Johnson and the 15 other players to tee up at the Centurion Club last week, while stars such as Bryson DeChambeau and Patrick Reed are also set to be cast away after signing up.

The US Open has not taken action against the LIV Golf players ahead of the tournament this week, but United States Golf Association chief executive Mike Whan has said that that could change in future years.

‘Could I foresee a day?’ Yeah, I could foresee a day,” Whan told a press conference. “Do I know what that day looks like? No, I don’t. To be honest with you, what we’re talking about was different two years ago, and it was different two months ago than it is today.”

“We’ve been doing this for 127 years, so I think the three of us and everybody else that we work with need to take a long-term view of this and see where these things go so we’re not going to be a kneejerk reaction to what we do.

“But the question was: ‘Could you envision a day where it would be harder for some folks doing different things to get into a US Open?’ I could. Will that be true? I don’t know but I can definitely foresee that day.”

Rahm knows perfection not necessary for major success

11:46 , Jamie Braidwood

Jon Rahm admitted last season’s US Open victory at Torrey Pines shows that he does not need perfect golf at Brookline this week to defend his title. Rahm birdied the final two holes on his way to a closing 67 last year but the Spanish star has realised his performance was not as strong as he originally thought.

“I remember watching my highlights of Sunday last year, and I thought I played one of the best rounds of my life, and I kept thinking I cannot believe how many fairway bunkers I hit that day, how many greens I missed and how many putts I missed.

“You know, it’s golf, and that’s how it is. You truly don’t have to play perfect, and that’s I think the best lesson I can take from that.

“There’s no extra pressure (as defending champion). It’s pretty much the same as it’s always been with the different factor being that I’ve already won a major so I feel like a lot of the pressure I used to put on myself is not really there.

“I feel like I can enjoy it a little bit more and know that you don’t need to do anything special to get it done.”

Mickelson aiming for golf history amid criticism

11:33 , Jamie Braidwood

Phil Mickelson arrived at the US Open and was immediately on the back foot as he expressed his “deepest sympathy” to the families of those who lost loved ones in the 9/11 terrorist attacks in the wake of stinging criticism of his decision to join LIV Golf.

The six-time major winner has the chance to complete golf’s grand slam this week but it is the fallout of his involvement in the Saudi-backed series that has dominated the build up.

“That’s going to be a challenge, right. It’s the most difficult test in golf,” said Mickelson, who shot 10 over par to finish in a tie for 33rd last week in his first event since February.

“I think it was important for me to have a little bit of competitive golf last week and identify some of the areas of weakness. It was one of the worst putting tournaments I’ve had in years.

On the reception he expects to receive at Brookline, Mickelson said of the Boston crowd: “I think that their excitement and energy is what creates such a great atmosphere, so whether it’s positive or negative towards me directly, I think it’s going to provide an incredible atmosphere to hold this championship.

“I think it’s going to be a great event, and the people here have a lot to do with that.”

McIlroy in confident mood ahead of US Open

11:25 , Jamie Braidwood

McIlroy gets his opening round underway at 12:40pm and the World No 3 arrives at Brookline in confident form following his victory at the Canadian Open last weekend.

“It certainly puts a pep in your step. It gives you a lot of confidence,” McIlroy, who is the last player (in 2014) to win on the PGA Tour and claim a major the following week, said of his victory in Ontario.

“Going into last week, even coming off Memorial where I didn’t have my best week, I still knew my game was there. I still knew that I was playing well but I think it was the fashion in which I won last week that gave me the most pride.

“I got a lead early in the back nine. Lost that lead. Was tied with two holes to go, and then I showed some really good resilience and birdied the last two holes to get the job done.

“I did the same thing in 2019 going into the US Open at Pebble Beach and played pretty well there. I didn’t play well enough to live with Gary (Woodland) that week, but I feel everything is certainly trending in the right direction, and I’m happy with where my game is at.”

How to watch the US Open

11:19 , Jamie Braidwood

How to watch the US Open on TV and online

US Open tips

11:14 , Jamie Braidwood

Matt Fitzpatrick - 18/1: Leading the English charge is Fitzpatrick, who is on an upward trajectory in 2022 that has seen an impressive T14 at the Masters followed up by his best-ever major finish of T5 at last month’s US Open. In addition to being in the form of his life, the Sheffield native has history at Brookline as not only one of the few players in the field to play at the course since its redesign but also a champion at the venue, having won the 2013 US Amateur Championship here. His ability to avoid bogeys is a key trait at any US Open and he feels ready to step into elite company.

(Getty Images)

US Open tips

11:10 , Jamie Braidwood

Xander Schauffele - 14/1: His consistency at the majors in general, but the US Open specifically, is remarkable. The California native has never failed to place in his US Open career - with an incredible record that reads 5-6-3-5-7 - and he thrives on the tougher test this tournament presents, so an each-way return at least feels almost guaranteed. He got back in the winner’s circle at the Zurich Classic in April, finished a solid 13th at the US PGA and, with no discernible weakness in his game, he feels like a major winner in waiting.

US Open tips

11:07 , Jamie Braidwood

By Luke Baker

Jon Rahm - 11/1: The defending champion looks to have a live chance to emulate Brooks Koepka in 2018 by winning back-to-back US Opens. This tournament is generally won by a brilliant driver and Rahm might just be the best in the world with that club in his hand - his blend of power and precision seeing him lead the total driving charts (a combination of fairways and distance) and sit top of the PGA Tour rankings for strokes-gained off-the-tee. He hits a huge amount of greens and although he’s only had modest results this season, he’s a proven major performer and an incredible competitor with the ability to bounce back.

(Getty Images)

US Open can’t escape ‘black cloud’ of golf’s civil war

11:03 , Jamie Braidwood

The subplots make this one of the most anticipated US Opens in recent memory, and a course renowned for one of the sport’s great battles is now playing host to a fight for its very future. The 156 players competing for a place in history will be front and centre over the course of the next four days, but the Saudi incursion won’t be forced into the background either. There is too much at stake and, with both sides refusing to cede any ground, the fissure running through golf’s heart is only getting deeper by the day.

US Open scene-setter by Tom Kershaw

US Open can’t escape ‘black cloud’ of golf’s civil war

Good morning

