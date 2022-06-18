US Open 2022: Third round tee times at The Country Club in Brookline

US Open 2022: Third round tee times at The Country Club in Brookline
US Open 2022: Third round tee times at The Country Club in Brookline

The cream rose to the top on day two of the US Open as a quartet of major champions helped set up a mouth-watering weekend at Brookline.

Open champion Collin Morikawa carded a superb 66 to share the lead with fellow American Joel Dahmen on five under par, with reigning US Open champion Jon Rahm and four-time major winner Rory McIlroy a shot behind.

Masters champion Scottie Scheffler was part of the group another stroke back, with England's Matt Fitzpatrick three off the pace on two under.

"It's great," Rahm said of the stacked leaderboard following his 67. "I think it's a testament to the health and the state of this game.

"It's fun for all of us because we all want to compete against the best and beat the best, and it's obviously a lot more fun for people watching.

"I think it's great for the game of golf that the highest ranked players and the best players are up there, especially in the tournament where truly the best player ends up winning."

Third round tee times (all times BST)

USA unless stated, (x) denotes amateur

1449 Joseph Bramlett, Stewart Hagestad (x)

1500 Sebastian Munoz (Col) Patrick Cantlay

1511 Sam Bennett (x), Denny McCarthy

1522 Sam Stevens, K.H Lee (Kor)

1533 Min Woo Lee (Aus), Tyrrell Hatton (Eng)

1544 Chris Naegel, Chris Gotterup

1555 Guido Migliozzi (Ita), Grayson Murray

1606 Max Homa, Adam Scott (Aus)

1622 Jordan Spieth, Wil Besseling (Ned)

1633 Todd Sinnott (Aus), Richard Bland (Eng)

1644 Harris English, Bryson DeChambeau

1655 Gary Woodland, Austin Greaser (a)

1706 Cameron Tringale, Mackenzie Hughes (Can)

1717 Joaquin Niemann (Chi), Marc Leishman (Aus)

1728 Sebastian Soderberg (Swe), Patrick Reed (USA)

1739 Justin Rose (Eng), Dustin Johnson

1755 Seamus Power (Irl), Justin Thomas

1806 Adam Schenk, Hideki Matsuyama (Jpn)

1817 Andrew Putnam, Brandon Matthews

1828 Joohyung Kim (Kor), Brooks Koepka

1839 Thomas Pieters (Bel), Will Zalatoris

1850 Keegan Bradley, Xander Schauffele

1901 Davis Riley, David Lingmerth (Swe)

1912 Travis Vick (x), Callum Tarren (Eng)

1928 MJ Daffue (SA), Adam Hadwin (Can)

1939 Matt Fitzpatrick (Eng), Sam Burns

1950 Brian Harman, Patrick Rodgers

2001 Matthew NeSmith, Scottie Scheffler

2012 Nick Hardy, Beau Hossler

2023 Aaron Wise, Rory McIlroy (NI)

2034 Jon Rahm (Spa), Hayden Buckley

