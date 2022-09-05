The 2022 US Open continued into the fourth round on Sunday with American Coco Gauff securing a dramatic win to advance to the quarterfinals. The 18-year-old continues to make her deepest run in the tournament.

On the men's side, Nick Kyrgios knocked out No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev in a wild match to eliminate the tournament favorite.

Nick Kyrgios stuns US Open favorite Daniil Medvedev in wild match

With Serena Williams done, center stage at the US Open was reserved on Sunday for the electric games of Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios.

For a set, the match more than lived up to the hype. The pair needed 24 tiebreak points before Kyrgios was able to secure a 7-6 win in the opening set. Medvedev answered with a 6-3 set of his own, but the rest of the match was all Kyrgios as he stunned the world’s No. 1 player in a 7-6 (13-11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

The match featured the histrionics that fans have come to expect from Kyrgios, who advances to the quarterfinals as he seeks his second-straight Grand Slam final appearance after falling Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in July.

Nick Kyrgios reacts against Daniil Medvedev. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kyrgios set the tone with a 130 mph ace on first serve of the match. He scored the first break to take 4-2 lead. Medvedev then returned the break as both players rallied the crowd for support.

With the set tied at 5-5, Kyrgios complained to chair umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore about her enforcement of the serve clock.

“I’ve never had a problem with this, I only have a problem with you,” Kyrgios said as ESPN microphone’s picked up the exchange.

Medvedev then complained to Asderaki-Moore about noise coming from Kyrgios’ box. Tensions spiked, but the play didn’t suffer as the set went to a tiebreak, where the first to 7 points claims victory — as long as he leads by two.

Kyrigios took a 4-1 lead, then slammed his racket after Medvedev tied the tiebreak at 5-5.

Eventually, after three set points for Medvedev and four for Kyrgios, Kyrgios finally claimed the tiebreak, 13-11, thanks in part to a spectacular drop shot to set up set point.

Medvedev responded with a break to take a 2-0 lead en route to a 6-3 win in the second set. Kyrgios, meanwhile, came inches away from disqualification when he bounced a ball off the back wall that hit just short of entering the stands and hitting a fan.

Nick Kyrgios almost ended the match by doing this 😳#USOpen pic.twitter.com/xWYKcl5Ped — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 5, 2022

But the ball remained on the court, and Kyrgios controlled the remainder of the match. Though there was still more drama to come.

Kyrgios faced a chance to break Medvedev's first serve of the third set. Instead he gave a point away with a bizarre, unnecessary penalty. With set's second game tied at 30-30, Medvedev popped up a return that was going to fall short of the net for a Kyrgios point. But Kyrgios crossed over to Medvedev's side of the court and slammed the ball to the ground.

well this was... odd pic.twitter.com/zl94yPmGwL — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2022

He did so with a smile on his face and later told ESPN's Patrick McEnroe that the thought the play was legal. It was not, and the penalty set Medvedev up to serve for the game, which he converted to tie the set at 1-1.

The incident didn't faze Kyrgios. He instead broke Medvedev's next serve and won the set, 6-3. At that point, Medvedev was out of answers for the world's No. 23 player, who promises to rise in the rankings once the US Open is over.

Kyrgios took a 5-1 lead in the fourth set en route to the 6-2 margin in the match's decisive stanza. After the match he told the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd: "I'm just glad I'm finally able to show New York my talent."

"I'm just finally glad I'm able to show New York my talent."



💙 @NickKyrgios pic.twitter.com/wyQ1JENrfw — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 5, 2022

Kyrgios advances to face Russia's Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Gauff advances to quarters with dramatic win over Zhang Shuai

In a matchup of the youngest and oldest remaining women, 18-year-old Coco Gauff secured her first trip to the US Open quarterfinals in a dramatic straight-sets win over China's Zhang Shuai. The 12th-seeded American trailed Zhang, 5-3 in the second set, but broke her 33-year-old opponent twice en route to four straight games to clinch a 7-5, 7-5 win.

The first set was a nail-biter as well as Zhang and Guaff traded five service breaks before Gauff prevailed. Zhang struck first with a hold on her first serve and a break to take a 2-0 lead. But Guaff responded with a break before breaking Zhang again to take a 4-3 lead. Zhang responded in kind to tie the set at 4-4 before Guaff secured the final break of the set to take a 6-5 lead. She then held serve to secure the set.

Coco Gauff's deepest US Open run will take her to the quarterfinals on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

The second set was less chaotic to start as each player held serve through the first seven games. Then Zhang scored an opportunistic break while leading 4-3 when Gauff couldn't catch up to at backhand down the line. The break set her up with a serve for the set, but she wouldn't win another game.

Gauff fended off set point, then secured the break with when a return from Zhang landed long to cut her deficit to 5-4. Gauff won the next three games that included a 12-ball rally on match point. She let out a yell in front of an ecstatic Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd to celebrate her win. Gauff and Zhang then shared a hug at the net.

THIS ENERGY ⚡



COCO MOVES ON TO THE QUARTERFINALS #USOpen pic.twitter.com/fiYpHmDxKz — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) September 4, 2022

Gauff advances to Tuesday, where she'll take on France's 17th-seeded Caroline Garcia. Garcia topped No. 29 seed American Alison Riske-Amritraj in straight sets earlier Sunday.

More Day 7 US Open matchups

Berrettini advances to second-straight quarterfinal

No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini opened Sunday's action with a five-set grind over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to advance to the quarterfinals. The Italian found himself down a set and a break in the second but rallied to score a 7-6 win in a tiebreak to tie the match at 1-1.

The pair then split the third and fourth sets before Berrettini took control of the match in the fifth to secure a 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win in 3:46. Davidovich Fokina appeared to be hampered by a knee injury sustained in the final set, but was able to finish the match. Berrettini advances to the quarterfinals for a second-straight year. He lost to finalist Novak Djokovic in the 2021 quarterfinals.

Ruud eliminates Moutet

Berrettini will next face No. 5 seed Casper Ruud on Tuesday. The 5th-seeded Norwegian topped unseeded Frenchman Corentin Moutet in four sets. Ruud cruised in the opening sets, 6-1 and 6-2 before Moutet bounced back for a 7-6 (7-4) win in the third to stay alive. But Ruud reasserted control in the fourth to complete the 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 win and set up a top-13 matchup with Berrettini in the quarterfinals.

Garcia sweeps American Riske-Amritraj

In a matchup of seeded players, France's Caroline Garcia eliminated Alison Riske-Amritraj in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals. Garcia, seeded 17th, scored the first break of the match to take a 5-4 lead in the first set en route to a 6-4 win. She maintained control of the match from there with a dominant second set to defeat the 29th-seeded American, 6-4, 6-1.

Garcia's win eliminated the possibility of an All-American quarterfinal. She'll face Gauff on Tuesday.

Karen Khachanov scores 5-set upset to advance to quarters

In a top-30 matchup Russia's No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov upended No. 13 seed Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets to advance to the quarterfinals. Busta struck first with a 6-4 win in the opening set. But won the second and third sets before securing the decisive fifth in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win that took 3:21 to play.

Remaining Sunday schedule

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 23 Nick Kyrgios 7 ET

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic, 7:05 ET

No. 5 Ons Jabeur vs. No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova 9 ET