US Open Day 7: Nick Kyrgios stuns No. 1 Daniil Medvedev in wild match; Coco Gauff advances to first career quarterfinal

Jason Owens and Cassandra Negley
·8 min read

The 2022 US Open continued into the fourth round on Sunday with American Coco Gauff securing a dramatic win to advance to the quarterfinals. The 18-year-old continues to make her deepest run in the tournament.

On the men's side, Nick Kyrgios knocked out No. 1 seed Daniil Medvedev in a wild match to eliminate the tournament favorite.

Follow along with Yahoo Sports as we recap the biggest moments throughout the seventh day of the U.S. Open.

Nick Kyrgios stuns US Open favorite Daniil Medvedev in wild match

With Serena Williams done, center stage at the US Open was reserved on Sunday for the electric games of Daniil Medvedev and Nick Kyrgios.

For a set, the match more than lived up to the hype. The pair needed 24 tiebreak points before Kyrgios was able to secure a 7-6 win in the opening set. Medvedev answered with a 6-3 set of his own, but the rest of the match was all Kyrgios as he stunned the world’s No. 1 player in a 7-6 (13-11), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 win.

The match featured the histrionics that fans have come to expect from Kyrgios, who advances to the quarterfinals as he seeks his second-straight Grand Slam final appearance after falling Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon final in July.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 04: Nick Kyrgios of Australia reacts against Daniil Medvedev during their Men's Singles Fourth Round match on Day Seven of the 2022 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 04, 2022 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)
Nick Kyrgios reacts against Daniil Medvedev. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Kyrgios set the tone with a 130 mph ace on first serve of the match. He scored the first break to take 4-2 lead. Medvedev then returned the break as both players rallied the crowd for support.

With the set tied at 5-5, Kyrgios complained to chair umpire Eva Asderaki-Moore about her enforcement of the serve clock.

“I’ve never had a problem with this, I only have a problem with you,” Kyrgios said as ESPN microphone’s picked up the exchange.

Medvedev then complained to Asderaki-Moore about noise coming from Kyrgios’ box. Tensions spiked, but the play didn’t suffer as the set went to a tiebreak, where the first to 7 points claims victory — as long as he leads by two.

Kyrigios took a 4-1 lead, then slammed his racket after Medvedev tied the tiebreak at 5-5.

Eventually, after three set points for Medvedev and four for Kyrgios, Kyrgios finally claimed the tiebreak, 13-11, thanks in part to a spectacular drop shot to set up set point.

Medvedev responded with a break to take a 2-0 lead en route to a 6-3 win in the second set. Kyrgios, meanwhile, came inches away from disqualification when he bounced a ball off the back wall that hit just short of entering the stands and hitting a fan.

But the ball remained on the court, and Kyrgios controlled the remainder of the match. Though there was still more drama to come.

Kyrgios faced a chance to break Medvedev's first serve of the third set. Instead he gave a point away with a bizarre, unnecessary penalty. With set's second game tied at 30-30, Medvedev popped up a return that was going to fall short of the net for a Kyrgios point. But Kyrgios crossed over to Medvedev's side of the court and slammed the ball to the ground.

He did so with a smile on his face and later told ESPN's Patrick McEnroe that the thought the play was legal. It was not, and the penalty set Medvedev up to serve for the game, which he converted to tie the set at 1-1.

The incident didn't faze Kyrgios. He instead broke Medvedev's next serve and won the set, 6-3. At that point, Medvedev was out of answers for the world's No. 23 player, who promises to rise in the rankings once the US Open is over.

Kyrgios took a 5-1 lead in the fourth set en route to the 6-2 margin in the match's decisive stanza. After the match he told the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd: "I'm just glad I'm finally able to show New York my talent."

Kyrgios advances to face Russia's Karen Khachanov in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Gauff advances to quarters with dramatic win over Zhang Shuai

In a matchup of the youngest and oldest remaining women, 18-year-old Coco Gauff secured her first trip to the US Open quarterfinals in a dramatic straight-sets win over China's Zhang Shuai. The 12th-seeded American trailed Zhang, 5-3 in the second set, but broke her 33-year-old opponent twice en route to four straight games to clinch a 7-5, 7-5 win.

The first set was a nail-biter as well as Zhang and Guaff traded five service breaks before Gauff prevailed. Zhang struck first with a hold on her first serve and a break to take a 2-0 lead. But Guaff responded with a break before breaking Zhang again to take a 4-3 lead. Zhang responded in kind to tie the set at 4-4 before Guaff secured the final break of the set to take a 6-5 lead. She then held serve to secure the set.

Coco Gauff, of the United States, celebrates after defeating Shuai Zhang, of China, during the fourth round of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Coco Gauff's deepest US Open run will take her to the quarterfinals on Tuesday. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

The second set was less chaotic to start as each player held serve through the first seven games. Then Zhang scored an opportunistic break while leading 4-3 when Gauff couldn't catch up to at backhand down the line. The break set her up with a serve for the set, but she wouldn't win another game.

Gauff fended off set point, then secured the break with when a return from Zhang landed long to cut her deficit to 5-4. Gauff won the next three games that included a 12-ball rally on match point. She let out a yell in front of an ecstatic Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd to celebrate her win. Gauff and Zhang then shared a hug at the net.

Gauff advances to Tuesday, where she'll take on France's 17th-seeded Caroline Garcia. Garcia topped No. 29 seed American Alison Riske-Amritraj in straight sets earlier Sunday.

[Set, hut, hike! Create or join a fantasy football league now!]

More Day 7 US Open matchups

Berrettini advances to second-straight quarterfinal

No. 13 seed Matteo Berrettini opened Sunday's action with a five-set grind over Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to advance to the quarterfinals. The Italian found himself down a set and a break in the second but rallied to score a 7-6 win in a tiebreak to tie the match at 1-1.

The pair then split the third and fourth sets before Berrettini took control of the match in the fifth to secure a 3-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 win in 3:46. Davidovich Fokina appeared to be hampered by a knee injury sustained in the final set, but was able to finish the match. Berrettini advances to the quarterfinals for a second-straight year. He lost to finalist Novak Djokovic in the 2021 quarterfinals.

Ruud eliminates Moutet

Berrettini will next face No. 5 seed Casper Ruud on Tuesday. The 5th-seeded Norwegian topped unseeded Frenchman Corentin Moutet in four sets. Ruud cruised in the opening sets, 6-1 and 6-2 before Moutet bounced back for a 7-6 (7-4) win in the third to stay alive. But Ruud reasserted control in the fourth to complete the 6-1, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 win and set up a top-13 matchup with Berrettini in the quarterfinals.

Garcia sweeps American Riske-Amritraj

In a matchup of seeded players, France's Caroline Garcia eliminated Alison Riske-Amritraj in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals. Garcia, seeded 17th, scored the first break of the match to take a 5-4 lead in the first set en route to a 6-4 win. She maintained control of the match from there with a dominant second set to defeat the 29th-seeded American, 6-4, 6-1.

Garcia's win eliminated the possibility of an All-American quarterfinal. She'll face Gauff on Tuesday.

Karen Khachanov scores 5-set upset to advance to quarters

In a top-30 matchup Russia's No. 27 seed Karen Khachanov upended No. 13 seed Pablo Carreno Busta in five sets to advance to the quarterfinals. Busta struck first with a 6-4 win in the opening set. But won the second and third sets before securing the decisive fifth in a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 win that took 3:21 to play.

Remaining Sunday schedule

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev vs. No. 23 Nick Kyrgios 7 ET

Liudmila Samsonova vs. Ajla Tomljanovic, 7:05 ET

No. 5 Ons Jabeur vs. No. 18 Veronika Kudermetova 9 ET

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Two wanted in Saskatchewan stabbings that killed 10

    STORY: Police named Damien Sanderson and Myles Sanderson as the two suspects, both in their early 30s, and said they were last known to be traveling in a black Nissan Rogue.At a news conference, Commanding Officer of the Saskatchewan Royal Canadian Mounted Police, Rhonda Blackmore warned residents to remain vigilant, saying the two men "are considered armed and dangerous". She added that some of the victims appeared to have been targeted by the suspects while others were attacked randomly.The attacks happened at multiple locations, including James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon in Saskatchewan, Blackmore said, and there were 13 crime scenes that police were investigating.There may also be additional injured victims who transported themselves to various hospitals.

  • Gaby Lopez birdies final 3 holes for 63 to win Dana Open

    SYLVANIA, Ohio (AP) — Gaby Lopez rallied from four shots behind Sunday and closed with three straight birdies for a 8-under 63 and a one-shot victory in the Dana Open. Lopez finished her big run with a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th at Highland Meadow, setting off a series of fist pumps, knowing it would keep her one shot ahead of Megan Khang. All that was left for the 28-year-old Mexican was to see if anyone could catch her. No one came particularly close, and Lopez had her third career

  • Russian Rublev rallies to beat Canadian Shapovalov in five sets at US Open

    NEW YORK — Russian Andrey Rublev rallied to beat Canadian Denis Shapovalov 6-4, 2-6, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 7-6 (7) in a tough third-round men's singles match Saturday at the U.S. Open. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., had 23 aces and 76 winners in the match, which lasted four hours seven minutes. But he also registered 72 unforced errors, compared to 38 for the ninth-seeded Rublev, who finished with nine aces and 38 winners. And while both players recorded four service breaks, Rublev did so in half a

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. “It’s nice to see all the crowd and the craziness, I appreciate it a lot,” Verstappen said. It seems a question now of when, rather than if, the Red Bull driver seals the title and if he can beat Sebastian Vettel’s F1 record of 13 wins in a season from 2013 — also achieved with Red Bull.

  • US Open: Nick Kyrgios gives away point to Daniil Medvedev with ridiculous penalty

    This is very likely the most absurd tennis penalty point you've ever seen.

  • Daniil Medvedev sets up US Open clash with Nick Kyrgios

    The pair will meet for the fifth time in their careers after straight-sets wins on Friday night.

  • Albert Pujols chases 700 homers: Cardinals legend now 1 short of Alex Rodriguez with No. 695

    Are we about to watch a fourth slugger join the 700-homer club?

  • Lewis Hamilton fumes over costly strategy fail by Mercedes at Dutch Grand Prix

    The seven-time world champion had been in contention for his first win of the season but missed out on a podium finish.

  • WNBA playoffs 2022: Sky survive ugly Game 3 over Sun to pull one win from WNBA Finals return

    It was a mightily messy Game 3 affair that would usually go in the Sun's favor. Offense couldn't help their cause.

  • White Sox ace Dylan Cease loses no-hitter with 2 outs in ninth inning

    Dylan Cease needed one more out for a no-hitter. Unfortunately, he was facing the AL batting leader.

  • A Tennessee teacher and granddaughter of a billionaire was snatched while on an early morning jog. Police say a suspect has been charged but Eliza Fletcher remains missing.

    While Eliza Fletcher remains missing, Memphis Police said a suspect was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection to the abduction.

  • Winners and Losers: Georgia shows it's still at the top of the college football world with blowout of Oregon

    The No. 3 Bulldogs dominated the No. 11 Ducks in a 49-3 win.

  • Enel CEO awaits word on sale of Russian unit to Lukoil

    Italian utility Enel has no indication on when it can close the sale of its Russian unit, CEO Francesco Starace said on Saturday, adding prospective buyer Lukoil had sought the necessary authorisation. "Lukoil has put in the necessary request ... and we're awaiting a response," Starace said during a press briefing at a business conference in northern Italy. Enel announced in June it had reached a deal with Russia's Lukoil and investment fund Gazprombank-Frezia to sell its 56.43% stake in Enel Russia for around 137 million euros, which will be paid at closing.

  • LSU DL Maason Smith limps to locker room after injuring knee while celebrating

    Smith had four sacks as a freshman in 2021 and was the No. 2 recruit in the country entering last season.

  • Flames' social media account roasts hecklers after showing support for Calgary Pride

    The Calgary Flames temporarily changed their social media profile pictures to support the LGBTQ+ community during Calgary Pride, pulling no punches in their replies to disapproving hecklers.

  • Canada's women's 3x3 basketball team wins FIBA series stop in Montreal

    The Canadian women's 3x3 basketball team went undefeated en route to their third FIBA Women's Series title of the year on Saturday in Montreal. Canada defeated France's under-24 squad 19-18 in the final after the game was moved to an indoor venue following a 30-minute rain delay. The Canadians led 14-13 with 3:38 remaining when play stopped. Edmonton's Michelle Plouffe led Canada to five victories in the tournament with 30 points, while her twin sister Katherine finished with a game-high 12 poin

  • Verstappen milks applause from Orange Army after win at home

    ZANDVOORT, Netherlands — Max Verstappen stood on his car to milk the applause as the 100,000-strong Orange Army engulfed their national hero in a sea of their favorite color after he won the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. A second straight win at the Zandvoort track by the seaside; a fourth straight win for the first time in his career and already a 30th overall; a 109-point lead with only seven races left. That orange wave is carrying him to a second straight world title. “It’s nice to see all the

  • Rivalry renewed: Canada advances to face U.S. in final at women's hockey worlds

    For Canada to defend its women's world hockey title, it needs to put finishing touches on what's been a work in progress throughout the tournament. Archrival United States has been a scoring machine in Denmark, while Canada's tinkered with forward lines in an effort to find chemistry. Canada may have established that in time for Sunday's gold-medal game against the U.S. in Herning, if Saturday's 8-1 semifinal win over Switzerland is an indication. Canada scored the types of goals it will likely

  • Ottawa's Dabrowski and Mexico's Olmos advance to women's doubles quarters U.S. Open

    NEW YORK — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos have advanced to the women's doubles quarterfinals of the U.S. Open. Dabrowski and Olmos beat Japan's Ena Shibahara and Asia Muhammad of the United States 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (8) on Sunday at the Grand Slam event. They'll play the third-seeded Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, both from the Czech Republic, in Tuesday's quarterfinal. Dabrowski and Olmos, the tournament's fifth seed, won a single tiebreak to Shibahara and

  • Blue Bombers look to become first CFL team to clinch playoff berth

    The Winnipeg Blue Bombers can become the first CFL team to punch its 2022 playoff ticket. Winnipeg (10-1) can secure a post-season berth Sunday with a road win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders (6-5) to open their annual Labour Day series. The two teams return to IG Field on Sept. 10 and will meet a third time Sept. 30 in Manitoba. Even with a loss, the Bombers would be the first club to secure a playoff berth if the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Ottawa Redblacks and Edmonton Elks all lost their games th