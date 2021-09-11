US Open 2021: 'A star is born,' Twitter reacts to Emma Raducanu's landmark title win




Great Britain's Emma Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets in the US Open final on Sunday to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

The 18-year-old Raducanu won 10 matches in a row at Flushing Meadows " three in qualifying, seven in the main draw " and is the first woman to win the U.S. Open title without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014.

This was the first major final between two teens since Williams, 17, beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 US Open and the first between two unseeded women in the professional era, which began in 1968.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the teenager's win:

British Twitter absolutely erupted with joy!

The tennis community was full of praise for Raducanu

Leylah Fernandez's incredible run at the tournament did not go unnoticed

