US Open 2021: 'A star is born,' Twitter reacts to Emma Raducanu's landmark title win

Great Britain's Emma Raducanu beat Leylah Fernandez of Canada 6-4, 6-4 in straight sets in the US Open final on Sunday to win her maiden Grand Slam title.

The 18-year-old Raducanu won 10 matches in a row at Flushing Meadows " three in qualifying, seven in the main draw " and is the first woman to win the U.S. Open title without dropping a set since Serena Williams in 2014.

This was the first major final between two teens since Williams, 17, beat Martina Hingis, 18, at the 1999 US Open and the first between two unseeded women in the professional era, which began in 1968.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the teenager's win:

British Twitter absolutely erupted with joy!

Look at that bounce back @EmmaRaducanu US Open champion, amazing. Congratulations 👏🏾👏🏾🇬🇧 - Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) September 11, 2021

'I have no doubt your outstanding performance, and that of your opponent Leylah Fernandez, will inspire the next generation of tennis players.' Read The Queen's message to @EmmaRaducanu in full: https://t.co/m5lxaH7kKi pic.twitter.com/aFSaCisDC0 - The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 11, 2021

Unbelievable! What a way to finish. @EmmaRaducanu - Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) September 11, 2021

First time in my life I've ever tweeted whilst on air but my goodness what a performance, what a triumph, what an amazing young woman. Congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on a truly staggering achievement. US Open winner at 18 without losing a set. Extraordinarily fabulous. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 - Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) September 11, 2021

Huge congratulations @EmmaRaducanu on your stunning performances and historic Grand Slam victory! Incredible "we are all so proud of you. @LeylahFernandez well done on your amazing achievements at this year's #USOpen, it's been a pleasure to watch. C - The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 11, 2021

The tennis community was full of praise for Raducanu

Emma has won a 15k, 25k and now a grand slam¦. Who even needs the in between 😂 what she has achieved is actually insane I hope you all know - Ellen Perez (@EllenPerez95) September 11, 2021

And what a tournament from Layla Fernandez!! She has produced a crazy high level of tennis and shown some serious fight throughout the last two weeks! 👏👏👏 - Naomi Broady (@NaomiBroady) September 11, 2021

Leylah Fernandez's incredible run at the tournament did not go unnoticed

A star is born- Emma Raducanu makes history - never has a qualifier won a major- men or women- and she is just getting started. And will never have to qualify again:)Leylah Fernandez will be back -both are champions but Emma has the trophy- well done!!!#USOpen - Martina Navratilova (@Martina) September 11, 2021

