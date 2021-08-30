US Open 2021: Sloane Stephens squeaks past Madison Keys in 2017 finals rematch

It's the first day of an action-packed first round at the US Open. With 64 matches happening today, there will be plenty of upsets and tight matches, and all will be seen by fans attending in person for the first time since 2019.

Check back here for the latest updates on all the happenings at the 2021 US Open.

Sloane Stephens defeats Madison Keys

As she did once before, Sloane Stephens has beaten Madison Keys at the US Open.

In a repeat of the 2017 US Open finals match that gave Stephens her first Grand Slam title, she defeated Keys 6-3, 1-6, 7(9)-6 in a USA vs. USA Round 1 match.

Stephens battled some nerves at the start of the match, letting Keys take the first game and get a lead in the second. She found her feet quickly, and though Keys won two more games, Stephens roared back to take the first set relatively easily.

Steady Sloane



The 2017 champion takes the opening set 6-3 over Madison Keys.@SloaneStephens | #USOpen pic.twitter.com/g6n5ln8oXq — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 30, 2021

But things turned around entirely in the second set. Keys absolutely dominated, winning 6-1. The third set was closely contested, with constant reversals of fortune. Keys and Stephens were so evenly matched that in the third set, neither of them ever led by more than one game. Knotted at 6 each, they went to a tiebreaker that had Keys saving match point two different times. But Stephens eventually closed it out to advance to Round 2.