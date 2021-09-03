US Open 2021: Simona Halep narrowly survives upset to advance past Elena Rybakina

Day 4 of the US Open featured domination from the biggest names in the game. Both No. 1 ranked players — Novak Djokovic and Ashleigh Barty — moved on in the tournament. Karolina Pliskova and Iga Swiatek flirted with disaster, but both players pulled out wins in the end.

With all those players getting a day of rest Friday, it will be up to other big names like Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Naomi Osaka and Aryna Sabalenka to make the leap into the next round.

Simona Halep survives upset scare against Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina pushed Simona Halep to the brink of elimination at the US Open on Friday, but Halep rallied for a late win to remain in the tournament. Halep — ranked No. 12 — needed three sets to defeat the 19th ranked Rybakina to move forward.

Rybakina put pressure on Halep immediately, forcing the first set to go to a tie-breaker. Halep won the tie-break set, giving her a lead going into the second set. Rybakina continued to fight hard in the second set, taking it 6-4.

That set up a critical third set. Halep found herself on the ropes at times during the final set, but eventually recovered to win the set 6-3. With the win, she moved on to the fourth round of the tournament.

👏 SENSATIONAL 👏@Simona_Halep leads Rybakina 2-1 in the third. pic.twitter.com/NRd01PVOiN — US Open Tennis (@usopen) September 3, 2021

Halep's next game will take place Sunday. She will take on the winner of Elina Svitolina and Daria Kasatkina.

