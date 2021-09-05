US Open 2021: Rogers, Opelka, Brooksby triumph on Labour Day weekend, Djokovic wins
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On America's Labour Day weekend, there was reason to celebrate for the locals. Shelby Rogers came from 2-5 down in the third set to reel off four straight games against World No 1 Ashleigh Barty. In the tiebreak, Rogers won lengthy rallies to triumph 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 and move into the second week. AP
Reilly Opelka, with a huge serve coming in from a 6-foot-11 height, eased his way into the Round of 16. The 24-year-old has embraced the "serve-bot" moniker in what is his best result at a Grand Slam. He sent in 21 aces against Nikoloz Basilashvili to win 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 and has unseeded Lloyd Harris next. AP
Third American, Jenson Brooksby, didn't have it easy. With a 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Aslan Karatsev, the 20-year-old Brooksby became the youngest American man to reach the last-16 in New York since Andy Roddick in 2002. AP
While top-ranked woman Barty was sent packing, her male counterpart Novak Djokovic progressed. The Serb moved four victories from a calendar Slam with a 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Kei Nishikori. Djokovic now has a 18-2 record over Nishikori including 17 straight wins. AP
Also See: US Open 2021: Djokovic, Barty, Andreescu advance; historic day for American men on Day 2
US Open 2021: Djokovic, Barty win, Swiatek survives; shocker in doubles
US Open 2021: Shelby Rogers stuns top-ranked Ashleigh Barty; Novak Djokovic moves on