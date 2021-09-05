US Open 2021: Rogers, Opelka, Brooksby triumph on Labour Day weekend, Djokovic wins

Shelby Rogers, of the United States, reacts after defeating Ashleigh Barty, of Australia, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

On America's Labour Day weekend, there was reason to celebrate for the locals. Shelby Rogers came from 2-5 down in the third set to reel off four straight games against World No 1 Ashleigh Barty. In the tiebreak, Rogers won lengthy rallies to triumph 6-2, 1-6, 7-6 and move into the second week. AP

Reilly Opelka, of the United States, serves to Soonwoo Kwon, of South Korea, during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Reilly Opelka, with a huge serve coming in from a 6-foot-11 height, eased his way into the Round of 16. The 24-year-old has embraced the "serve-bot" moniker in what is his best result at a Grand Slam. He sent in 21 aces against Nikoloz Basilashvili to win 7-6, 6-3, 6-4 and has unseeded Lloyd Harris next. AP

Jenson Brooksby, of the United States, serves the ball during the first round of the US Open tennis championships, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

Third American, Jenson Brooksby, didn't have it easy. With a 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 win over Aslan Karatsev, the 20-year-old Brooksby became the youngest American man to reach the last-16 in New York since Andy Roddick in 2002. AP

Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, reacts after scoring a point against Kei Nishikori, of Japan, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

While top-ranked woman Barty was sent packing, her male counterpart Novak Djokovic progressed. The Serb moved four victories from a calendar Slam with a 6-7, 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Kei Nishikori. Djokovic now has a 18-2 record over Nishikori including 17 straight wins. AP

