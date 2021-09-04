US Open 2021: Osaka, Tsitsipas, Rublev bundled out on day of upsets

Stefanos Tsitsipas, top, of Greece, walks to the net after loosing to Carlos Alcaraz, of Spain, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Day 5 of the US Open was billed up to be a cracker with many seeds vs seeds matchups. But the biggest stories came from two unseeded 18-year-olds on Arthur Ashe Stadium. Carlos Alcaraz beat World No 3 Stefanos Tsitsipas in five sets to become the youngest man in the fourth round of a Grand Slam since 1992 and youngest man at this stage since 1989. AP

Leylah Fernandez, of Canada, reacts after defeating Naomi Osaka, of Japan, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

Next up, Canada's Leylah Fernandez sent the defending champion Naomi Osaka packing. Japan's Osaka unravelled from a set up and serving for the match in the second. She lost her forehand and, quickly, her composure to go down 7-5, 6-7, 6-4. Fernandez thanked the New York crowd for the support who booed Osaka at one point late in the third set. AP

"I honestly don't know when I'm going to play my next tennis match," said Naomi Osaka. AP

In the press conference, Osaka dropped a bombshell by stating she would be taking a break from the sport "for a while." She claimed she was not enjoying the wins and they felt more as relief while losses saddened her. An emotional Naomi was playing her first tournament since the French Open where she withdrew amid controversy after her stance on mandatory press conferences. AP

Frances Tiafoe, of the United States, interacts with fans after wing the third set against Andrey Rublev, of Russia, during the third round of the US Open tennis championships, Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

The shock results didn't just end there. In the last match of the day, America's Frances Tiafoe enjoyed the energy of the crowd to beat No 5 seed Andrey Rublev in a five setter. Tiafoe became the first American man since Mardy Fish, Andy Roddick to reach the US Open Round of 16 in consecutive years. AP

Also See: US Open 2021: Teenagers Carlos Alcaraz, Leylah Fernandez upset Stefanos Tsitsipas, Naomi Osaka

Tsitsipas wins amid bathroom break furore, Muguruza and Azarenka set up third-round clash

US Open 2021: Naomi Osaka leads off Day 3 lineup, Stefanos Tsitsipas last

Read more on Photos by Firstpost.