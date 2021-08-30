US Open 2021: Novak Djokovic Begins Preparation for the Last Grand Slam of the Year (See Pictures)

As the last Grand Slam of 2021 is all set to begin in New York, Novak Djokovic will be eyeing to overtake Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, who have pulled out of US Open 2021 due to some injuries, on most Grand Slam wins. The World No.1 is gearing up for the tournament as he will be looking to script history by becoming the first player in the 21st century to win Calendar Grand Slam singles title since Rod Laver won it in 1969.

Check Out Novak Djokovic's Preparation Pictures:

Also Read | US Open 2021: Tough Road Ahead for Novak Djokovic in Quest for Title at the Last Grand Slam of the Year