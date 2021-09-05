US Open 2021: Dan Evans beaten by Daniil Medvedev in fourth round as Diego Schwartzman falls to upset

Dan Evans had made it through to the US Open last 16 for the first time (Getty Images)

British no1 Dan Evans has exited the US Open in the fourth round.

The 31-year-old was dispatched in straight sets 6-3 6-4 6-3 by two-time Grand Slam finalist and 2019 New York runner-up Daniil Medvedev at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Sunday.

Evans - who reached the third round at Wimbledon earlier this summer - was playing in the last 16 of a Grand Slam tournament for only the second time in his career after a thrilling five-set comeback in a four-hour marathon against Australia’s Alexei Popyrin.

However, he proved no match for second seed Medvedev, who will meet Botic van de Zandschulp in the quarter-finals on Tuesday.

The Dutch qualifier is a surprise name in the last eight of the men’s singles draw after ousting 11th seed Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-4 5-7 5-7 6-1 in an epic five-set shock.

“I felt Daniil was very good,” said Evans. “I think he showed why he has his ranking, why he’s challenging in these tournaments to win them.

“In sport, there’s levels, and he was a different level to me today, yeah.

“It looks very unorthodox, but he’s hitting the ball pretty big, very close to the lines, great serve. I think the serve for me is the thing I think is a bit underrated. He goes through his service games very quickly.

“Everyone knows how well he moves. But I think his serve and how he goes from deep to up the court so quick is another very difficult thing to see on television until you play him.

“You’re looking at the draw hoping he’s nowhere near me for the rest of my days. I mean, I think you’ve just got to take it as it is.

“I got a good, healthy lesson out there and just move on. It’s just a tough match. Some people are better than you, and that’s it really.”

