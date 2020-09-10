US Open 2020: Thiem hoping past slam experiences prove beneficial in title bid

Dominic Thiem hopes his grand slam experiences help in his quest for a breakthrough major title at the US Open after reaching the semi-finals.

Thiem progressed to the US Open semis for the first time in his career following a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory over Alex de Minaur at Flushing Meadows on Wednesday.

A three-time grand slam runner-up, Thiem will now face last year's US Open finalist Daniil Medvedev for a spot in the New York decider as he looks to claim a maiden major.

Asked if he had been thinking back to his previous final appearances at the French Open (2018 and 2019) and this year's Australian Open, second seed Thiem told reporters: "I do, yes, because these are great memories, the slams I went deep, even though I lost three finals.

"If I think back at these tournaments, they were great to me. I lost finals against all-time greats, especially last year Paris and this year Australia. I think they were great matches.

"I love to look back at them and of course look back at them now and check out what I can improve. I hope these experiences help me also in this US Open."

Thiem – a beaten quarter-finalist in New York in 2018 – also became the first Austrian male to reach the US Open singles semi-finals in tournament history, and the 27-year-old said: "It feels good to be in the semis here in general for the first time.

"I mean, if I'm the first Austrian or not, it's not that important. For me, for myself, it's really nice to reach the semis also at this slam here, especially under tough mental circumstances with the times we are going through and everything. That's really great for me.

"It's nice to be in the semis at three of the four slams."

Thiem is braced for a difficult showdown against third seed Medvedev, who was denied by Rafael Nadal in a thrilling five-set decider last year on Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"I would say that he comes very close to the big three players in terms that he can play his level, his top level, for doesn't matter how long, I mean, four, five, six hours," Thiem, who lost an entertaining Australian Open final to Novak Djokovic this year, said. "That's going to be really, really difficult.

"But I'm looking forward to that one. I think it's going to be a big stage, even if it's without fans. It's going to be a great semi-final."