US Open 2020 purse, payouts: How much prize money does the winner make?

Golf's highest-paying major will take place this week.
The 2020 U.S. Open features not only the richest purse among golf's majors, but also the richest winner's share. The first recipient of that profitable payout is Gary Woodland, who made over $2 million last season by winning the event with a score of 271 (13-under-par).
That said, look for golfers such as Dustin Johnson (2020 FedEx Cup playoffs winner), Brooks Koepka (winner of the 2017, '18 U.S. Opens) and more to challenge for that payout this season. Again, even golfers who finish at the bottom of the cut line will make a pretty penny (by non-golfer standards); last year's last-place finishers made over $21,000.
Below is the full breakdown of the 2020 U.S. Open purse, including winner's share and how it compares to previous years and majors.
U.S. Open purse 2020
The purse at the 2020 U.S. Open is $12.5 million, the same as last season. That is the largest sum of money of any major played this season, including the Masters ($11.5 million) and PGA Championship ($11 million).
How much money does the winner get?
The first-place finisher at last year's tournament, Gary Woodland, made $2.25 million; the 2020 winner will make that sum as well. Much like the tournament purse, the U.S. Open winner's share eclipses those of the Masters ($2.07 million) and PGA Championship ($1.98 million).
U.S. Open payouts
(Payouts reflect 2019 U.S. Open "—" denotes same winnings as previous entry)
|Place
|Golfer
|Payout
|Gary Woodland
|1
|$2.25 million
|Brooks Koepka
|2
|$1.35 million
|Xander Schauffele
|T-3
|$581,872
|Jon Rahm
|T-3
|—
|Chez Reavie
|T-3
|—
|Justin Rose
|T-3
|—
|Adam Scott
|T-7
|$367,387
|Louis Oosthuizen
|T-7
|—
|Henrik Stenson
|T-9
|$288,715
|Chesson Hadley
|T-9
|—
|Rory McIlroy
|T-9
|—
|Viktor Hovland
|T-12
|Amateur
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|T-12
|$226,609
|Matt Wallace
|T-12
|—
|Danny Willett
|T-12
|—
|Webb Simpson
|T-16
|$172,455
|Daniel Berger
|T-13
|—
|Golfer
|Place
|Payout
|Tiger Woods
|1
|$2.07 million
|Dustin Johnson
|T-2
|$858,667
|Xander Schauffele
|T-2
|—
|Brooks Koepka
|T-2
|—
|Webb Simpson
|T-5
|$403,938
|Jason Day
|T-5
|—
|Tony Finau
|T-5
|—
|Francesco Molinari
|T-5
|—
|Jon Rahm
|T-9
|$310,500
|Patrick Cantlay
|T-9
|—
|Rickie Fowler
|T-9
|—
|Bubba Watson
|T-12
|$225,400
|Justin Thomas
|T-12
|—
|Justin Harding
|T-12
|—
|Matt Kuchar
|T-12
|—
|Ian Poulter
|T-12
|—
|Aaron Wise
|17
|$184,000
|Patton Kizzire
|T-18
|$161,000
|Phil Mickelson
|T-18
|—
|Adam Scott
|T-18
|—
|Si-Woo Kim
|T-21
|$107,956
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|T-21
|—
|Kyle Stanley
|T-21
|—
|Kevin Kisner
|T-21
|—
|Rory McIlroy
|T-21
|—
|Jordan Spieth
|T-21
|—
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|T-21
|—
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|T-21
|—
|Charley Hoffman
|T-29
|$78,200
|Bryson DeChambeau
|T-29
|—
|Louis Oosthuizen
|T-29
|—
|Viktor Hovland (a)
|T-32
|$68,042
|Hideki Matsuyama
|T-32
|—
|Gary Woodland
|T-32
|—
|Charles Howell III
|T-32
|—
|Kevin Tway
|T-36
|$55,488
|Henrik Stenson
|T-36
|—
|Tommy Fleetwood
|T-36
|—
|Jimmy Walker
|T-36
|—
|Alvaro Ortiz (a)
|T-36
|—
|Patrick Reed
|T-36
|$55,488
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|T-36
|—
|Keegan Bradley
|T-43
|$44,850
|Keith Mitchell
|T-43
|—
|Haotong Li
|T-43
|—
|Corey Conners
|T-46
|$37,950
|Kevin Na
|T-46
|—
|Andrew Landry
|T-46
|—
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|T-49
|—
|Marc Leishman
|T-49
|$32,430
What are the payouts for golf's other majors?
PGA Championship 2020
|Golfer
|Place
|Payout
|Collin Morikawa
|1
|$1.98 million
|Dustin Johnson
|T-2
|$968,000
|Paul Casey
|T-2
|—
|Matthew Wolff
|T-4
|$404,350
|Jason Day
|T-4
|—
|Bryson DeChambeau
|T-4
|—
|Tony Finau
|T-4
|—
|Scottie Scheffler
|T-4
|—
|Justin Rose
|9
|$295,600
|Xander Schauffele
|T-10
|$252,123
|Joel Dahmen
|T-10
|—
|Cameron Champ
|T-10
|—
|Patrick Reed
|T-13
|$192,208
|Jon Rahm
|T-13
|—
|Si Woo Kim
|T-13
|—
|Webb Simpson
|T-16
|$172,455
|Daniel Berger
|T-13
|—
|Golfer
|Place
|Payout
|Tiger Woods
|1
|$2.07 million
|Dustin Johnson
|T-2
|$858,667
|Xander Schauffele
|T-2
|—
|Brooks Koepka
|T-2
|—
|Webb Simpson
|T-5
|$403,938
|Jason Day
|T-5
|—
|Tony Finau
|T-5
|—
|Francesco Molinari
|T-5
|—
|Jon Rahm
|T-9
|$310,500
|Patrick Cantlay
|T-9
|—
|Rickie Fowler
|T-9
|—
|Bubba Watson
|T-12
|$225,400
|Justin Thomas
|T-12
|—
|Justin Harding
|T-12
|—
|Matt Kuchar
|T-12
|—
|Ian Poulter
|T-12
|—
|Aaron Wise
|17
|$184,000
|Patton Kizzire
|T-18
|$161,000
|Phil Mickelson
|T-18
|—
|Adam Scott
|T-18
|—
|Si-Woo Kim
|T-21
|$107,956
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|T-21
|—
|Kyle Stanley
|T-21
|—
|Kevin Kisner
|T-21
|—
|Rory McIlroy
|T-21
|—
|Jordan Spieth
|T-21
|—
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|T-21
|—
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|T-21
|—
|Charley Hoffman
|T-29
|$78,200
|Bryson DeChambeau
|T-29
|—
|Louis Oosthuizen
|T-29
|—
|Viktor Hovland (a)
|T-32
|$68,042
|Hideki Matsuyama
|T-32
|—
|Gary Woodland
|T-32
|—
|Charles Howell III
|T-32
|—
|Kevin Tway
|T-36
|$55,488
|Henrik Stenson
|T-36
|—
|Tommy Fleetwood
|T-36
|—
|Jimmy Walker
|T-36
|—
|Alvaro Ortiz (a)
|T-36
|—
|Patrick Reed
|T-36
|$55,488
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|T-36
|—
|Keegan Bradley
|T-43
|$44,850
|Keith Mitchell
|T-43
|—
|Haotong Li
|T-43
|—
|Corey Conners
|T-46
|$37,950
|Kevin Na
|T-46
|—
|Andrew Landry
|T-46
|—
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|T-49
|—
|Marc Leishman
|T-49
|$32,430
British Open 2019
|Golfer
|Place
|Payout
|Shane Lowry
|1
|$1.935 million
|Tommy Fleetwood
|2
|$1.12 million
|Tony Finau
|3
|$718,000
|Lee Westwood
|T-4
|$503,500
|Brooks Koepka
|T-4
|—
|Robert MacIntyre
|T-6
|$313,000
|Tyyrell Hatton
|T-6
|—
|Danny Willett
|T-6
|—
|Rickie Fowler
|T-6
|—
|Patrick Reed
|10
|$223,000
|Francesco Molinari
|T-11
|$171,700
|Tom Lewis
|T-11
|—
|Justin Thomas
|T-11
|—
|Alexander Noren
|T-11
|—
|Jon Rahm
|T-11
|—
|Webb Simpson
|T-16
|$172,455
|Daniel Berger
|T-13
|—
