US Open 2020: Novak Djokovic only had on-court results going his way this year, now he's lost that too

Tennis is not unknown to misbehaviour and bad attitude from players. It is not new to players arguing with the officials, even when it leads to nothing. It is not new to players losing their cool and coming to physically or verbally abuse those who ensure smooth functioning of matches - the officials. What comes later are actions: fines and bans on the court; public scrutiny and possible financial impact away from it.

What was new, on Sunday, 6 September, was that a World No 1 was defaulted at a Grand Slam. Novak Djokovic, on a 26-0 run in 2020, and a strong favourite to win at the US Open, was ousted from the tournament.

At 5-6 in his fourth round match against Pablo CarreÃ±o Busta, Djokovic smacked a ball in the direction of the line judge who was caught flush on her throat. A game prior, Djokovic was treated for pain in his left shoulder, and a recovering Novak conceded a game to the Spaniard.

Wow. Novak Djokovic has been defaulted from the #USOpen after striking a lineswoman with a ball. pic.twitter.com/t1zX6lEFxK " Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) September 6, 2020

After losing the final point of the game (and, eventually, the match), he took a ball from his pocket and hit it towards the back of the court. The line judge, far away from the baseline, was struck and cried out. She crumpled to the ground, as Djokovic rushed to check on her condition.

As the official was taken off court to receive treatment, tournament referee Soeren Friemel and Grand Slam supervisor Andreas Egli arrived on court. Following a lengthy exchange, Djokovic said, "I know it's tough for you whatever call you make."

It was a tough call but inevitable as Djokovic was disqualified. Or, defaulted as the term goes in tennis.

"This whole situation has left me really sad and empty," Djokovic said on social media later. "I checked on the linesperson and the tournament told me that thank God she is feeling ok. I'm extremely sorry to have caused her such stress. So unintended. So wrong."

Djokovic continued: "I need to go back and work on my disappointment and turn this all into a lesson for my growth and evolution as a player and human being. I apologize to the US Open tournament and everyone associated for my behavior (sic)."

"Well, the rules are the rules," said CarreÃ±o Busta, who had lost his three previous matches against Djokovic. "The referee and the supervisor did the right thing but it's not easy to do it, no?"

If the tournament wasn't weird enough, it just hit a new level. A Grand Slam being conducted in the middle of a pandemic. A tournament that has come under scrutiny from players over its handling of the positive case and contact tracing. A tournament that had a day prior withdrawn its top women's doubles pairing. One can question the consistency of the decisions by the tournament but one can't fault the organisers for taking bold decisions. Even taking out the top-ranked player in the world. A 17-time Grand Slam winner for breaking the rules.

The default in question is one that pertains to "physical abuse" as per the Grand Slam rule book. It prohibits "physical abuse" and says players "shall not at any time physically abuse any official, opponent, spectator or other person within the precincts of the tournament site."

The rule further elaborates on the ramifications of such behaviour. A player can be fined up to $20,000 for each violation, with the possibility of escalation if it is deemed a "major offence."

"In circumstances that are flagrant and particularly injurious to the success of a tournament, or are singularly egregious, a single violation of this section shall also constitute the major offence of 'Aggravated Behaviour' and shall be subject to the additional penalties hereinafter set forth," the rule book goes on to say.

At the top level of punishment, "aggravated behaviour" can trigger "a fine of up to $250,000 or the amount of prize money won at the tournament, whichever is greater, and a maximum penalty of permanent suspension from play in all Grand Slam tournaments."

For reaching the fourth round, Djokovic had earned prize money of $250,000 which will now be docked. He could be fined further for his actions and missing the mandatory press conference. He would also not win any ranking points, the USTA confirmed in a statement later.

