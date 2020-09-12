US Open 2020: Naomi Osaka first in 26 years to come from set down in final to win title, other stats

Naomi Osaka has won her second US Open title, rallying to beat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3. Osaka, just 22, won her third Grand Slam title by turning around the match after playing poorly in the first set.

Azarenka fell to 0-3 in US Open finals, all in three sets. She lost to Serena Williams in both the 2012 and 2013 final.

Osaka, a 22-year-old born in Japan and now based in the United States, added to her trophies from the 2018 US Open " earned with a brilliant performance in a memorably chaotic final against Serena Williams " and 2019 Australian Open.

Here are other key stats from Osaka's win in New York:

- Naomi Osaka is 3-0 in Grand Slam finals at the start of her career. She is the fifth woman to win first three majors finals of her career in Open Era after Virginia Wade, Jennifer Capriati, Lindsay Davenport and Monica Seles.

- Osaka returns to the top-5 in WTA rankings with the title. On Monday, she will become World No 3 displacing Karolina Pliskova who lost in the second round of the US Open.

- Naomi Osaka is the first Asian player " man or woman " to capture three Grand Slam singles titles. China's Li Na is the only other major singles champion from Asia (2011 Roland Garros, 2014 Australian Open).

- She continues her unbeaten record since tennis' resumption while ending Azarenka's. She is now 11-0 since tennis got back with four wins at the Western & Southern Open and seven at the US Open.

- Osaka has now won the title on each of the three occasions she's gone past the fourth round in Grand Slams.

- The Japanese star joins the illustrious company of Chris Evert, Steffi Graf, Monica Seles, Martina Hingis, Lindsay Davenport and Justine Henin to have won a Grand Slam title in each of the two years after their first.

- Among active players, Osaka and Angelique Kerber have fourth most Grand Slam titles. With three majors each, they trail Serena Williams on 23, Venus Williams on seven and Kim Clijsters on four.

- Osaka is the first player since 1994 to come from a set down to win the women's final at the US Open. The last player was Arantxa Sanchez Vicario.

- This is the first time since 1980 that the US Open women's semi-finals and the final were all decided in three sets.

(With AP inputs)

