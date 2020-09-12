US Open 2020: 'Naomi Osaka is special', Twitter reacts to Japanese World No 9's comeback win in final

Naomi Osaka won her second US Open title on Saturday, rallying to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Osaka, just 22, won her third Grand Slam title by turning around the match after playing poorly in the first set.

Azarenka fell to 0-3 in US Open finals, all in three sets. She lost to Serena Williams in both the 2012 and 2013 final.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Osaka's incredible victory:

