US Open 2020: 'Naomi Osaka is special', Twitter reacts to Japanese World No 9's comeback win in final

Naomi Osaka won her second US Open title on Saturday, rallying to beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 1-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Osaka, just 22, won her third Grand Slam title by turning around the match after playing poorly in the first set.

Azarenka fell to 0-3 in US Open finals, all in three sets. She lost to Serena Williams in both the 2012 and 2013 final.

Here's how Twitter reacted to Osaka's incredible victory:

Naomi Osaka is special - Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) September 12, 2020

What an amazing @usopen @naomiosaka congratulations and well done @vika7 These last three women's matches will be remembered for a long time. Thank you @usta for a Herculean effort to put this tournament on in a safe and entertaining way. @espn - Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) September 12, 2020

Congratulations to @naomiosaka, the 2020 @usopen women's singles champion! A tremendous Final by both players, with incredible effort by @vika7. Our sport just keeps getting better! #USOpen https://t.co/FEKZlfE3cX - Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) September 12, 2020

You get the feeling that @naomiosaka is one of those once in a lifetime athletes who will change the game!!! #champion #USOpen #gamechanger - Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) September 12, 2020

Wow what a women's final! Congrats champ @naomiosaka 👏🏻🏆 and mad respect to @vika7 on an incredible incredible comeback! Two strong fighters! 💪🏻💪🏻 @usopen - lindsey vonn (@lindseyvonn) September 12, 2020

With inputs from AP.

Also See: US Open 2020: Victoria Azarenka pulls off come-from-behind win over Serena Williams to set up final with Naomi Osaka

US Open 2020 winner Naomi Osaka hints she would continue to rally for social justice

US Open 2020, Women's semi-finals, Match Highlights: Victoria Azarenka beats Serena Williams in comeback win

Read more on Sports by Firstpost.