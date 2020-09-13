US Open 2020 Live Streaming: Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev, When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Timing in India

Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are set to clash in the final of the US Open 2020 men’s singles. In a battle of next-gens, both players will be fighting for their first-ever grand slam title. World number 3 Thiem holds a 7-2 head-to-head advantage over German Zverev who has been seeded fifth in the tournament.

In the semi-final, Thiem overcame third-seed Daniil Medvedev from Russia, who had looked sharp throughout the tournament. But on Friday night, Thiem proved too good for him. He defeated Medvedev 6-2, 7-6(7), 7-6(5). With the win, Thiem became the first Austrian to reach the final of the US Open. In the other semi-final match, Alexander Zverev came back from two sets to love down to beat Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta 3-6, 2-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-3.

Dominic Thiem has won the last three times he played against Alexander Zverev. Their playing style is quite in contrast with each other with Thiem being right-handed with a single-handed backhand, while six feet six inches tall Zverev serves big, despite making too many double faults, and uses a double-handed backhand.

The US Open 2020 Men Singles Final Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Zverev is scheduled for September 14. The US Open 2020 Final will be played at Flushing Meadows, New York. The US Open 2020 live telecast will be on Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports HD2 channels in India.

The US Open 2020 live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP in India for premium users.

The US Open 2020 final between Dominic Thiem and Alexander Thiem will be played at 01:30 AM IST on Monday.