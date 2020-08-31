US Open 2020 Live Streaming & Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of Tennis Grand Slam Tournament on Star Sports TV Channel and Hotstar Online in India

US Open 2020 is set to begin from August 31 (Monday). This year the US Open grand slam tournament will be played behind closed doors in empty stadiums due to the coronavirus pandemic. Usually the last grand slam of a season, this year US Open is the second tennis major tournament after the Australian Open in January. French Open, which is usually the second tennis major in a season, was postponed from May to late September while Wimbledon was cancelled for this year. US Open 2020 will be played at the Billie Jean Kings National Tennis Centre in Flushing Meadows, New York. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down for all live telecast and streaming details online and on TV, including catching live action on Star Sports and Hotstar in India. US Open 2020 Draw OUT: Novak Djokovic vs Alexander Zverev Semi-Finals Clash Possibility; Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff Potential Third-Round Match.

A host of top tennis stars have already withdrawn from the US Open grand slam tournament citing concerns over travel and safety. Among those stars, who have withdrawn from the tournament, are men and women’s defending champions Rafael Nadal and Bianca Andreescu. Female world no 1 Ashleigh Barty also joined the pair as did Nick Kyrgios. Fans in India who are looking to watch the live-action of US Open 2020 via live streaming and telecast can find all details here. US Open 2020: From Rafael Nadal, Nick Kyrgios to Ashleigh Barty, List of Players Who Have Opted Out of the Grand Slam Event.

What Is the Date, Time, Schedule and Venue of US Open 2020?

US Open 2020 finals will begin from August 31 (Monday). The tournament will run for two weeks starting Monday and all matches will be played at the USTA Billie Jean Kings National Tennis center in Flushing Meadows, New York. The first-round matches at US Open 2020 will begin from 08:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and will be live until early mornings with the last match taking place at 5:45 am IST.

Where to Watch the Live Telecast of US Open 2020? Which TV Channels Will Broadcast it LIVE in India?

Fans in India can catch the live action of US Open 2020 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network holds the broadcasting rights for US Open 2020 and will be providing live-action for fans in India. Viewers can tune into Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select 1 HD, Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to watch the games live. Hindi commentary for matches will also be available.

Where to Watch the Live Streaming of US Open 2020 Online in India?

Matches will also be available live on online platforms. Fans seeking to watch US Open 2020 game online, can live stream them through Hotstar, the digital platform of Star Network. Hotstar will be live streaming all US Open 2020 matches on its mobile application as well as on the website.