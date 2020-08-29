US Open 2020: COVID-19 protocols, electronic line judges, faster courts, what's new at Flushing Meadows

This US Open is unlike any other. A Billie Jean King National Tennis Center that witnessed 737,872 fans over the course of two weeks last year, including Arthur Ashe Stadium selling out 23 of 24 sessions. There will be none this in 2020. No banter with the crowd. No massive cries of support from the fans for the American players. The usual post-match celebrations from Novak Djokovic would look slightly absurd. As would the hope of being charged up after an incredible rally.

Beyond the fans, with the aim to control the number of people at the facility, the draws have been reduced, events have been cancelled and technology being used to ensure lesser officials. Additionally, there are COVID-19 protocols in place for players and their teams inside the bubble.

No fans

File photo of the Arthur Ashe stadium. AP Photo

"It's going to be really sad without the New York crowd," said Daniil Medvedev this past week. "It's going to be really strange, of course, for us."

Medvedev knows the power of the crowd as he was the one, who taunted, chided and eventually won over the New York crowd last year. One could even say the fans rallied him to take final against Rafael Nadal into a five setter despite looking down and out at one point.

"I absolutely love playing for people. I absolutely love when people come and enjoy a performance that myself and my opponent are able to put on for them," said Johanna Konta. "But obviously that's not the reality we have right now."

"Tennis is such a mental sport, and I guess it makes it way more difficult without fans, because I just imagine playing in the fifth set on Arthur Ashe, night session, way past midnight " and in a normal year, you get so much energy from the fans. They give you so much, all this atmosphere," said Dominic Thiem.

"And now, in an empty stadium, maybe your coach and your team is there. These are the only people," Thiem said. "That makes it, I guess, very, very lonely. Very, very tough. And that's going to be a very interesting thing to experience," he added.

Lack of fans can be a blessing for some. Like non-American players or those who go up against crowd favourites or just players who don't want the pressure of entertaining thousands while they're trying to win.

"You can hear yourself breathe," said Kristina Mladenovic. "But this is better than nothing " than being home on the couch."

COVID-19 protocols

A chair umpire wearing a protective mask talks to Russia's Margarita Gasparyan, left, and Shelby Rogers , right, before their match during the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open tennis tournament Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

Chair umpire and ball kids will wear protective masks during a match. AP

The biggest point in the COVID-19 protocol list shared with players by the USTA was: A player testing positive for COVID-19 will be dropped from the tournament. Somewhat harshly, if the person you're sharing facilities with tests positive, then also you will be withdrawn from the tournament.

Guido Pella, Hugo Dellien were removed from the draw at Western & Southern Open when their fitness trainer tested positive. However, that decision did not go down well with Pella and rest of the ATP Tour players.

"On a Zoom call a few weeks ago we got information from the chief medical doctor of the USTA that if a player is not sharing a room with his coach, or his physio, or anyone from his team that is infected, and his (own) results are negative, he can still compete in the tournament," ESPN quoted Djokovic as saying.

"Some of the players were saying, 'Well, I wouldn't have come with a trainer or a physio if I knew that was the case,'" said Andy Murray. "I'm not saying that it's not the right decision, but the players were not clear as to what the rules actually were."