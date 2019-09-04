US Open 2019: Wednesday’s order of play and schedule as Rafael Nadal aims for semi-finals after Roger Federer exit

Another big exit at the US Open in the form of Roger Federer being ground down by Grigor Dimitrov means Rafael Nadal has a golden opportunity to reach No 19.

Should he win his fourth title at Flushing Meadows, Nadal would close within one of his Swiss rival in the all-time standings, edging one clear of Novak Djokovic on 16.

But Diego Schwartzman stands between him and the final four.

While Belinda Bencic is back in action against Donna Vekic, with Bianca Vanessa Andeescu taking on Elise Martens as the women’s draw opens up.

Look out for fireworks from Matteo Berrettini and Gael Monfils too, with a glorious chance for either to advance to a Grand Slam semi-final.

Order of Play fro Wednesday 4th September

Arthur Ashe Stadium

12:00: (13) Belinda Bencic (Swi) v (23) Donna Vekic (Cro), (24) Matteo Berrettini (Ita) v (13) Gael Monfils (Fra), (15) Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can) v (25) Elise Mertens (Bel), (20) Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg) v (2) Rafael Nadal (Spa)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

11:00: (3) Gabriela Dabrowski (Can) & Yi Fan Xu (Chn) v Viktoria Kuzmova (Svk) & Aliaksandra Sasnovich (Blr), (15) Jamie Murray (Gbr) & Kenneth Skupski (Gbr) v Jack Sock (USA) & Jack Withrow (USA), Caroline Dolehide (USA) & Vania King (USA) v (14) Lyudmyla Kichenok (Ukr) & Jelena Ostapenko (Lat), (1) Juan Sebastian Cabal (Col) & Robert Farah (Col) v Luke Bambridge (Gbr) & Ben McLachlan (Jpn), (3) Samantha Stosur (Aus) & Rajeev Ram (USA) v Bethanie Mattek-Sands (USA) & Jamie Murray (Gbr), (1) Hao-Ching Chan (Tpe) & Michael Venus (Nzl) v (4) Latisha Chan (Tpe) & Ivan Dodig (Cro)