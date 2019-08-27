US Open 2019 order of play: Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Coco Gauff in first round action on Tuesday

Rafael Nadal and Naomi Osaka will play their first round matches at the US Open on Tuesday, with the two former champions both competing in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Defending women’s champion Osaka opens the action against Anna Blinkova of Russia, while Nadal – who lifted the trophy at Flushing Meadows in 2010, 2013 and 2017 – comes up against Australia’s John Millman later in the day.

Nadal, seeded second, is looking to add a fourth title in New York and a 19th Grand Slam to his already stellar resume, and women’s world No 1 Osaka is seeking her third major title after victories at the US Open last year and the Australian Open in January.

Elsewhere, other top seeds take to the court as fourth men’s seed Dominic Thiem takes on Italian Thoma Fabbiano and No 4 women’s seed Simona Halep faces Nicole Gibbs of the United States.

Marin Cilic, who won the men’s title in 2014, is also in action as he comes up against Martin Klizan on Court 5, and British No 1 Kyle Edmund plays Pablo Andujar.

There will also be a lot of focus on 15-year-old American Cori Gauff, who makes her US Open debut against Anastasia Potapova in front of a home audience.

Gauff captured the attention of tennis fans all over the world with her startling Wimbledon run earlier this summer, when she defeated former world No 1 Venus Williams on her way to a fourth round exit against eventual champion Halep.

Order of play for Tuesday 27th August 2019 (All times BST)

Arthur Ashe Stadium

17:00: (1) Naomi Osaka (Jpn) v Anna Blinkova (Rus), Thomas Fabbiano (Ita) v (4) Dominic Thiem (Aut)

00:00 (Wednesday): John Millman (Aus) v (2) Rafael Nadal (Spa), (11) Sloane Stephens (USA) v Anna Kalinskaya (Rus)

Louis Armstrong Stadium

16:00 (8) Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) v Andrey Rublev (Rus), (4) Simona Halep (Rom) v Nicole Gibbs (USA), Anastasia Potapova (Rus) v Cori Gauff (USA).

00:00 (Wednesday): (9) Aryna Sabalenka (Blr) v Victoria Azarenka (Blr), Steve Johnson (USA) v (28) Nick Kyrgios (Aus)

Grandstand

16:00: Alison Riske (USA) v (24) Garbine Muguruza (Spa), (14) John Isner (USA) v Guillermo Garcia-Lopez (Spa), (19) Caroline Wozniacki (Den) v Yafan Wang (Chn), Denis Shapovalov (Can) v (18) Felix Auger-Aliassime (Can)

Court 4

16:00: Mikhail Kukushkin (Kaz) v (10) Roberto Bautista Agut (Spa), Filip Krajinovic (Ser) v Cedrik-Marcel Stebe (Ger), Timea Babos (Hun) v (28) Carla Suarez Navarro (Spa), Kristyna Pliskova (Cze) v Diane Parry (Fra)

Court 5

16:00: Mandy Minella (Lux) v (13) Belinda Bencic (Swi), Martin Klizan (Svk) v (22) Marin Cilic (Cro), Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (Fra) v Tennys Sandgren (USA), Kristie Ahn (USA) v Svetlana Kuznetsova (Rus)

Court 6

16:00: Aleksandra Krunic (Ser) v Jelena Ostapenko (Lat), Joao Sousa (Por) v Jordan Thompson (Aus), (21) Anett Kontaveit (Est) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (Spa), Thanasi Kokkinakis (Aus) v Ilya Ivashka (Blr)

Court 7

16:00: Alize Cornet (Fra) v Jessica Pegula (USA), (32) Fernando Verdasco (Spa) v Tobias Kamke (Ger), Taylor Townsend (USA) v Kateryna Kozlova (Ukr), Brayden Schnur (Can) v (29) Benoit Paire (Fra)

Court 8

16:00: Alexei Popyrin (Aus) v Federico Delbonis (Arg), Lesia Tsurenko (Ukr) v Kirsten Flipkens (Bel), Ugo Humbert (Fra) v Marius Copil (Rom)

Court 9

16:00: Lorenzo Sonego (Ita) v Marcel Granollers (Spa), Kaia Kanepi (Est) v Tatjana Maria (Ger), (25) Elise Mertens (Bel) v Jil Belen Teichmann (Swi), Antoine Hoang (Fra) v Leonardo Mayer (Arg)

Court 10

16:00: (26) Julia Goerges (Ger) v Natalia Vikhlyantseva (Rus), Katie Volynets (USA) v (15) Bianca Vanessa Andreescu (Can), Hyeon Chung (Kor) v Ernesto Escobedo (USA), (13) Gael Monfils (Fra) v Albert Ramos-Vinolas (Spa)

Court 11

16:00: (24) Matteo Berrettini (Ita) v Richard Gasquet (Fra), Danielle Collins (USA) v Polona Hercog (Slo), (20) Diego Sebastian Schwartzman (Arg) v Robin Haase (Ned), Sorana Cirstea (Rom) v Katerina Siniakova (Cze)

Court 12

16:00: Bjorn Fratangelo (USA) v Gilles Simon (Fra), Jaroslav Pospisil (Cze) v (9) Karen Khachanov (Rus), Richel Hogenkamp (Ned) v (23) Donna Vekic (Cro), Aliona Bolsova (Spa) v (31) Barbora Zahlavova Strycova (Cze)

Court 13

16:00: Andrea Petkovic (Ger) v Mihaela Buzarnescu (Rom), (30) Kyle Edmund (Gbr) v Pablo Andujar (Spa), Lloyd George Harris (Rsa) v Egor Gerasimov (Blr), Yulia Putintseva (Kaz) v Madison Brengle (USA)

Court 14

16:00: Alexander Bublik (Kaz) v Santiago Giraldo (Col), Pauline Parmentier (Fra) v Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (Rus), Ajla Tomljanovic (Aus) v Marie Bouzkova (Cze), Henri Laaksonen (Swi) v Marco Cecchinato (Ita)

Court 15

16:00: Francesca Di Lorenzo (USA) v Veronika Kudermetova (Rus), Astra Sharma (Aus) v Magda Linette (Pol), Jan-Lennard Struff (Ger) v Casper Ruud (Nor), Jozef Kovalik (Svk) v Aljaz Bedene (Slo)

Court 17

16:00: Denisa Allertova (Cze) v (6) Petra Kvitova (Cze), Paula Badosa Gibert (Spa) v (7) Kiki Bertens (Ned), (6) Alexander Zverev (Ger) v Radu Albot (Mol), Ivo Karlovic (Cro) v Frances Tiafoe (USA)