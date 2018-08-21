US Open 2018: World number one Simona Halep suffers injury scare

World number one Simona Halep has suffered an injury scare ahead of the US Open.

Halep announced her withdrawal from the Connecticut Open on Monday, citing an injury to her right Achilles.

The Romanian had accepted a wildcard to compete in her third straight tournament on the North American hard courts after a title run in Montreal and a runner-up finish in Cincinnati.

But in a statement released by the tournament, Halep said: "I really wanted to play it and I saw that many fans bought tickets to see me here. But I feel very sore with my Achilles, and I need some rest.

"I had so many matches in the last two weeks, so it's tough. See you next year, and all the best."

Halep won the title in New Haven in 2013, but has not competed at the event since 2014.

She is replaced in the draw by lucky loser Belinda Bencic, who will face qualifier Camila Giorgi in the second round.