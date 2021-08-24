US Online Grocery, Meal Kits, & Direct-to-Consumer Food Grocery Market Report 2020-2021: Gain a Complete Understanding of Consumer Trends in the Online Food and Beverage Market
The Future of Grocery: Online Grocery, Meal Kits, & Direct-to-Consumer Food is the go-to source for a complete understanding of U.S. consumer trends in the online food and beverage market.
This report combines extensive monitoring of the food and beverage market with proprietary surveys, and evaluates current trends and future directions for marketing and retailing, along with consumer patterns during the pandemic.
In 2020 and 2021, the coronavirus pandemic has had a significant effect on consumers. The publisher has found that in June 2021, nearly one-fourth of consumers report still using curbside pickup or grocery stores' own delivery services more than pre-pandemic levels because of the coronavirus.
Meal kits have also benefited from the pandemic to give consumers sick of planning meals and grocery shopping something different and more convenient to cook. Survey results also reveal that those who are ordering food or beverage products and meal kits online are more likely to have experienced negative personal effects due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With a focus on "what's next" and current consumer trends, The Future of Grocery: Online Grocery, Meal Kits, & Direct-to-Consumer Food is packed with insights about consumer trends, behavior, and motivations to help food producers, retailers, packaging companies, employers, and investors gauge consumer perspectives and find areas for growth in a competitive market.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
The Future of Grocery Delivery
Online Grocery Shopping Driven by Convenience
Expansion of Online Grocery Shopping Led by Third-Party Player Instacart
COVID-19 and Beyond
Opportunities for Growth
Key Consumer Trends
Scope
COVID-19 Impacts on Consumers
First Time Use of Convenient Food Ordering Methods In 2020
Increasing Use of Convenient Food Ordering Methods Continuing Through 2021
Many Consumers Continue to Have Changed Behavior, While Some Are Returning to a Pre-COVID Normal
Consumer Concerns About Food Safety and Waste Are Rising in the Wake of the Pandemic
Consumers Who Are Buying More Groceries Online and Using More Grocery Pickup or Delivery Services Express Greater Concerns about the Coronavirus
Consumers Who Report Using Online Grocery Ordering More Are Experiencing More Negative Personal Effects of the Pandemic
Effects on Work Are Continuing in 2021 and Higher Among Those Buying Groceries Online More
Changes to Eating Habits
Shopping Patterns Are Shifting, With Many Consumers Cutting Back on Spending and Shopping Less Inside Stores
Overview and Market Trends
The COVID-19 Pandemic Was the Jumpstart the Online Grocery Market Needed
Convenience the Ultimate Selling Point for Busy Consumers
U.S. Online Grocery Shopping Well Behind Other Countries, but There Are Opportunities for Expansion and Continued Household Adoption
Direct Sellers and Home Delivery Companies
DTC Companies Tackling Niche Health Food Markets with Meal Kits, Prepared Meals, and Online Grocery
New Companies and Products with Niche Appeal May Choose DTC Channels
Subscriptions Save Consumers Money and Boost Sales
Private Labels
Imperfect or "Ugly" Produce Has Become an Attractive Option for Consumers, but Food Waste Claims Are Being Re-Examined
Brick and Mortar Stores Expanding and Promoting E-Commerce Options
Retail Stores Rely More On Impulse Purchases
Private Label Products Are a Driver of In-Store Traffic, Online Sales, and Retailer Loyalty
Launching Online Grocery Shopping Via Third-Party Delivery Companies
Expanding Direct Grocery Store Ordering Options
"Dark Stores" or Grocery Fulfillment Centers Can Increase Operational Efficiency
Third-Party Ordering Platforms Make Offering Online Groceries Possible for Independents
Continuing Challenges to Online Grocery Services Satisfying Consumer Desires
Pickup Can Solve the Last-Mile Problem
Meal Kit Delivery Services
Celebrity Endorsements Used as a Marketing Tactic
Meal Kit Options Targeted at Specific Demographics and Diets
Increasingly Offering Prepared Ingredients to Save Time and Reduce Mess
Meal Kits Are Not Just a Product - The Service is Also Like a Home Cooking Class
Offering Meal Kits Without a Subscription/Via Stores
Customization of Meals and Varying Levels of Preparation Required
Lower Price Meal Kits for Price-Sensitive Consumers
Meal Delivery Services
Convenient Meal Delivery Services Emphasizing Freshness and Healthy Foods
Targeting Specialized Demographics
Local and Regional Meal Delivery Companies Are Emphasizing Local Ingredients and Compete with National Providers
Customized Meal Delivery Catering to Special Diets and Weight Loss Plans
Community Supported Agriculture and Farmers' Markets
Creating Online Marketplaces and Collaborating with Local Producers
CSAs Joining the Meal Kit Market Through Partnerships or New Product Offerings
Market Size, Forecasts, and Historical Trends
Historical Online Grocery Market
Share of the Market by Fulfillment Type
Share of the Market by Retailer Category
Share of the Market by Product Category
Online Grocery Forecast
Meal Kit Forecast
Use of Food Ordering Methods and Online Food Purchases
Use of Food Delivery and Pickup Options
Strong Overlap Between Services
Most Online Grocery Shoppers Reveal Buying Food Online At Least Once Per Month
Use of Meal Kits and Prepared Meals from Retailers
Frequency of Use
Frequency of Using Convenient Food and Food Ordering Methods
Use of Online Grocery Ordering/Delivery Services
Online Purchases of Alcoholic Beverages
Use of Meal Kit Delivery Services
Growth Opportunities
Targeting Baby Boomers and the Silent Generation, Who Are Less Likely to Shop Online
Meal Kits and Prepared Meals for Older Consumers
Expansion of Meal Delivery Options for Children and Families
Appealing to Customers Trying to Resist Impulse Buys
Further Acceptance of the Outsourcing of Individual Item Selection
Label Readers Can Get Additional Product Information Online
AI-Powered Voice Technology for Increased Convenience
VR and AR Shopping Experiences
Micro-Fulfillment Can Boost Profits and Delivery Speeds
Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Fulfillment Automation
Delivery Via Drones or Automated Vehicles
Creating a Seamless Omnichannel Experience
Target Special Occasions to Interest Infrequent Customers
Offering Expiring/Clearance Items for Sale Online
Online Grocery, Meal Kit, and Meal Delivery Service Providers
Highlights
Mergers & Acquisitions
Venture Capital Stimulating Startups
Online Grocery Market Share
Instacart
Walmart
Amazon
Kroger
Ahold Delhaize
Target
FreshDirect
Meal Kit Delivery Services Market Share
HelloFresh
Home Chef
Sunbasket
Competing Products and Services
Home Chef Services Compete with the Meal Kit and Meal Delivery Concept
Restaurant Delivery from Third Parties
Consumer Demographics
Trends by Gender
Trends by Age Bracket
Patterns Based on Household Income
Regional Differences
Urban, Suburban, and Rural Consumers
Educational Attainment
Presence of Children in the Household
Race/Ethnicity
Plant-Forward Consumers
Consumer Psychographics
Strong Overlap with Clean Label Ideals
Food Attitudes
Health Attitudes
Opinions on Nutrition and Foods
Willingness to Pay More for Convenient Food Delivery or Premium Foods
Special Diets/Eating Restrictions/Food Preferences
Reasons for Consumers Ordering Groceries or Meal Kits Online
Why Do So Many Online Shoppers Not Shop for Groceries or Meal Kits Online?
Packaging Trends
The Balance Between Effective, Sustainable, and Low-Cost Packaging
Targeting Excessive Packaging for Reduction and Elimination
Protective Packaging Is Important For Product Integrity
A Shift from Expensive Set-Up Boxes to Other Paper Packaging
Reusable Packaging
Opportunities for Biodegradable and Compostable Packaging
Consumers Who Are Buying Groceries Online, Using Curbside Pickup, or Using 3rd Party or Grocery Store Delivery Services More Show Greater Concern About Packaging Waste and Sustainability
Recycling and Household Waste
Proper Disposal of Products
Opinions on Packaging Materials
