US Olympic track and field trials live updates: Monday features Athing Mu, Quincy Wilson

EUGENE, Ore. — Athing Mu looks to continue her dominance in the women’s 800, a 16-year-old sprinting phenom is trying to become the youngest male member of the USA Olympic track team and hurdler Grant Halloway — a.k.a. “The Flamingo” — makes his 2024 Olympic trials debut.

That’s all on the docket Monday at the U.S. Olympic track and field trials, as hundreds of athletes compete to make the toughest roster in the world: Team USA.

Finals in the women’s high jump, men’s long jump, men’s 1,500, men’s 400, women’s 5,000 and women’s 800 are all scheduled for this evening, with live coverage on NBC and Peacock. The winners head to Paris next month to compete in the 2024 Olympic Games.

High schooler Quincy Wilson and the 22-year-old Mu will the biggest stars to watch Monday, as they try to make their first and second Olympic teams, respectively. Monday is the last day of competition before a two-day break in events.

USA TODAY Sports will provide updates, results and highlights from Monday's events from Hayward Field in Eugene:

How to watch the U.S. Olympic track and field trials on TV

Here is the TV broadcast schedule, according to NBC:

Monday: 8-11 p.m. ET on Peacock, NBC

How to live stream the Olympic trials

All events will be streamed on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, NBC.com and the NBC and NBC Sports apps.

Monday's schedule for U.S. Olympic track and field trials

Here's the schedule for Monday night and for the rest of the meet:

(All times Eastern)

8 p.m.: Women's discus throw (qualifying)

8:05 p.m.: Men's 110m hurdles (Round 1)

8:15 p.m.: Women's high jump (final)

8:25 p.m.: Men's long jump (final)

8:47 p.m.: Men's 1500m (final)

8:59 p.m.: Women's 3000m steeplechase (Round 1)

9:37 p.m.: Women's heptathlon 800m heats

9:59 p.m.: Men's 400m (final)

10:09 p.m.: Women's 5000m (final)

10:32 p.m.: Women's 800m (final)

Who has qualified for U.S. Olympic track and field team for Paris

With six more finals held Sunday, the roster for Team USA continued to grow. Here's a look at the athletes who have qualified for Paris through Day 3 (the top three in each event make the team if they have the Olympic qualifying standard or a high enough world ranking):

Women's triple jump

Jasmine Moore (currently has world ranking), 2. Keturah Orji (currently has world ranking), 3. Tori Franklin (currently has world ranking)

Men's pole vault

Sam Kendricks, 2. (tie) Chris Nilsen, 2. (tie) Jacob Woote

Men's shot put

Ryan Crouser, 2. Joe Kovacs, 3. Payton Otterdahl

Men's javelin

Curtis Thompson (currently has world ranking), 2. Capers Williamson (currently doesn’t have world ranking), 3. Donavon Banks (currently doesn’t have world ranking)

Women's hammer throw

Annette Echikunwoke, 2. DeAnna Price, 3. Erin Reese (currently has world ranking)

Women's 100 meters

Sha'Carri Richardson, 2. Melissa Jefferson, 3. Twanisha Terry

Men's 100 meters

Noah Lyles, 2. Kenny Bednarek, 3. Fred Kerley

Women's 400 meters

Kendall Ellis, 2. Aaliyah Butler, 3. Alexis Holmes

Men's 3,000-meter steeplechase

Kenneth Rooks (currently has world ranking), 2. Matthew Wilkinson (currently has world ranking), 3. James Corrigan (currently doesn’t have world ranking), 4. Evan Jager (currently has world ranking)

Men's 10,000 meters

Grant Fisher, 2. Woody Kincaid, 3. Nicolas Young

Men's decathlon

Heath Baldwin, 2. Zach Ziemek, 3. Harrison Williams

