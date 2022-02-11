Some US Olympians enlist in order to make it to the Games

  • United States' Ben Loomis competes during the cross-country skiing portion of the individual Gundersen normal hill/10km event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
    1/7

    Beijing Olympics Nordic Combined

    United States' Ben Loomis competes during the cross-country skiing portion of the individual Gundersen normal hill/10km event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Ben Loomis, of the United States, soars through the air during a trial round in the ski jump portion of the individual Gundersen normal hill event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    2/7

    Beijing Olympics Nordic Combined

    Ben Loomis, of the United States, soars through the air during a trial round in the ski jump portion of the individual Gundersen normal hill event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kelly Curtis, of United States, finishes the women's skeleton run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
    3/7

    Beijing Olympics Skeleton

    Kelly Curtis, of United States, finishes the women's skeleton run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Kelly Curtis, of United States, slides during the women's skeleton run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
    4/7

    Beijing Olympics Skeleton

    Kelly Curtis, of United States, slides during the women's skeleton run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Kelly Curtis, of United States, slides during the women's skeleton run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    5/7

    Beijing Olympics Skeleton

    Kelly Curtis, of United States, slides during the women's skeleton run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Emily Sweeney, of the United States, slides during the luge women's singles run 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    6/7

    Beijing Olympics Luge

    Emily Sweeney, of the United States, slides during the luge women's singles run 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Emily Sweeney, of the United States, stretches prior the luge women's singles run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
    7/7

    Beijing Olympics Luge

    Emily Sweeney, of the United States, stretches prior the luge women's singles run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
United States' Ben Loomis competes during the cross-country skiing portion of the individual Gundersen normal hill/10km event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Ben Loomis, of the United States, soars through the air during a trial round in the ski jump portion of the individual Gundersen normal hill event at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Kelly Curtis, of United States, finishes the women's skeleton run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
Kelly Curtis, of United States, slides during the women's skeleton run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin)
Kelly Curtis, of United States, slides during the women's skeleton run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Emily Sweeney, of the United States, slides during the luge women's singles run 3 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Dmitri Lovetsky)
Emily Sweeney, of the United States, stretches prior the luge women's singles run 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in the Yanqing district of Beijing. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
LARRY LAGE
·3 min read

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Nordic combined is a niche sport, even athletes in the discipline acknowledge, leaving Olympians who participate in the mix of ski jumping and cross-country skiing searching for options to fund their dreams.

Unlike some countries, the U.S. government does not pay Americans to go for gold. That leaves the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee to allocate its limited financial resources to assist athletes with the best chances of earning spots on the podium.

That does not include Nordic combined.

To make ends meet, Ben Loomis and Jasper Good, U.S. Army specialists, enlisted to get pay and benefits as part of the World Class Athlete Program.

“It’s pretty special to go to the Olympics and represent the U.S. as both an athlete and a soldier,” Loomis said. “I don’t think there’s anything better than that.”

Without the program, Good might be back home in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, working for a living instead of competing at the Beijing Games.

“I don’t know if I’d be skiing, quite frankly," he said. “It’s given me the ability to make this a professional career. ... It has opened so many doors and created way more opportunities for me.”

The duo are among five from the Army program competing this year, joining Frank Del Duca and Hakeem Abdul-Saboor, both specialists and on the bobsled team, and luger Emily Sweeney, who is a sergeant.

“I think it’s the biggest honor and privilege that I can have," Sweeney said. “I’m so grateful to be a part of two amazing groups, right? We have WCAP and soldiers that comprise that group and then we also have Team USA, which is another incredible group of human beings."

Kelly Curtis, who competes in skeleton, is part of the Air Force’s athlete program.

"That has made all the difference between being able to focus on my training runs and not trying to make ends meet, not having to choose between another training run or being able to eat a decent meal that night,” she said.

The current athletes are following the same path that many have over the last quarter-century.

Since the Army's program started in 1997, about 60 Winter and Summer Olympians have taken advantage of the opportunity. Each goes through basic training, just like any other soldier, and is required to stay up to date on responsibilities such as weapons qualification.

The athletes receive the same pay and benefits, including a housing allowance, as other soldiers on active duty.

“I wouldn’t be able to do it without WCAP and I am extremely grateful for that," Abdul-Saboor said.

Good said he made a six-year commitment to the Army, adding he may be in the military even longer than that.

“I absolutely plan on staying in the Army for a while after I’m done with WCAP," he said.

While the Olympians make a lot of personal sacrifices to chase their dreams athletically, they also have to balance their commitment to the military.

In the end, though, they say it's worth it.

“Our sport is pretty niche in the U.S., so it’s pretty much up to us to fund that — whether fundraise for yourself or you work for yourself," Good said. “Quite honestly, (the program) changed the game for me. It opened up new doors, new opportunities."

___

AP Sports Writer Tim Reynolds contributed to this report.

___

Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/larrylage. More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/winter-olympics and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canadian Steven Dubois wins silver in short-track speedskating

    BEIJING — Canadian Steven Dubois won a silver medal in the men's 1,500-metre short-track speedskating event at the Beijing Olympics on Wednesday. The 24-year-old Dubois from Terrebonne, Que. claimed second place in a photo-finish over bronze medallist Semion Elistratov of Russia. Hwang Daeheon of South Korea won the gold medal. Hwang is the world record holder in the 1,000 and won silver in the 500 at the 2018 Games in PyeongChang. Dubois was the lone Canadian in the 1,500 final after five-time

  • Quads continue to separate the good from the great in men's figure skating

    BEIJING — Yuzuru Hanyu hoped to leap four and a half revolutions into figure skating's history books. In one of the most anticipated moments of the men's singles event at the Beijing Olympics, the Japanese superstar had hoped to become the first skater in history to land a quad Axel in competition. In eighth place after the short program, he had nothing to lose. But the two-time Olympic champion fell as soon as his blade touched the ice upon landing. Twelve years after American Evan Lysacek won

  • Injury knocks Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell out of big air event

    BEIJING — Canadian freestyle skier Elena Gaskell has pulled out of Monday's big air competition after suffering an injury in training. Gaskell, a medal hopeful in the event, made the announcement Sunday in an Instagram post. "Was supposed to compete in my first Olympic event tomorrow but unfortunately (I) am going to have to pull out," she wrote. "I'm absolutely heartbroken … need some time to process." The Canadian Olympic Committee said Gaskell suffered an unspecified "lower body" injury durin

  • Desbiens' 51 saves, Poulin scoring on penalty shot lifts Canada to 4-2 win over U.S.

    BEIJING — Ann-Renée Desbiens was of two minds about her workload in Canada's 4-2 win over the United States in Olympic women's hockey Tuesday. The Canadian goalie's 51 saves were more than the combined shots she faced in her first two starts in Beijing. "I love it, but not really," said the 27-year-old from La Malbaie, Que. "I enjoy it personally, but from a team perspective, that's not the kind of game you want to have too often. "It just showed that we can improve on things, get better during

  • Olympics Live: US hockey team rallies to beat Czechs 4-1

    BEIJING (AP) — The Latest on the Beijing Winter Olympics: ___ The defending champion U.S. women's hockey team rallied to defeat the Czech Republic 4-1 in the quarterfinals of the Beijing Olympics on Friday. The Americans survived what would have been a major upset in a game where their offense continued to struggle. The U.S., whose only losses in six previous Olympics have been against Canada (six times) and Sweden (once), managed just four goals on 59 shots. Hilary Knight had a goal and assist,

  • 5 Interesting facts about Arsenal

    Are you a fan of Arsenal F.C.? Here are some interesting facts about the club.

  • COVID-19 robs Olympic curlers of beloved social culture

    SYDNEY, Australia — There is a photograph from the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics that captured curling fans’ hearts worldwide. In it, Canadian curler John Morris and American rival Matt Hamilton sit side by side, arms draped around each others’ shoulders, grinning faces inches apart, beer cans mid-clink. It was a moment that perfectly captured the spirit of curling, a sport best known for its sweeping but perhaps best loved for its socializing. Yet it is a moment that will likely be impossible to re

  • Doping hearing to decide Russian skater's Olympic fate

    BEIJING (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s right to compete in the imminent women’s event at the Beijing Olympics will be decided at an urgent hearing at the Court of Arbitration for Sport. The International Testing Agency — on behalf of the IOC -- said Friday it would fight a decision by Russia’s anti-doping agency to allow the 15-year-old Valieva to skate. The Russian agency had provisionally banned Valieva this week because she failed a doping test in December. Valieva is the heavy

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Significance of unexpected Olympic opportunity not lost on Canada's men's hockey team

    Landon Ferraro originally intended on following the path blazed by his father Ray and enjoying a long, successful career in the National Hockey League just like his old man. Like for so many of us, the game plan in Landon's head failed to pan out. A rash of lower-body injuries limited the 2009 second-round (32nd overall) draft pick to just 77 career NHL appearances with Detroit, Boston and Minnesota. Now playing in Cologne, Germany, Landon had given up on his childhood dream of playing for Canad

  • Parrot wins slopestyle for Canada's first gold of Olympics, McMorris earns bronze

    Canada was all over the podium in men's slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

  • Germany back at no-NHL Olympics aiming for another long run

    BEIJING (AP) — Dominik Kahun does not want to think too much about the 2018 Olympics, even though it marked the pinnacle of German hockey. The pinnacle so far. Four years after an improbable run to the Olympic final that ended with a silver medal, Germany is back at another Winter Games without NHL players looking to duplicate that effort. Usually the underdogs but now buoyed by the experience in Pyeongchang, the Germans expect to rely on the same recipe of familiarity and structure in this tour

  • Smooth run on bumpy course nets Anthony Olympic moguls title

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Jakara Anthony doesn't watch anyone race before her. She avoids glancing at any scores, too. The approach keeps the stress away and frees her up to ski like this: to a gold medal. The 23-year-old from Australia made it look almost easy Sunday, breezing through the bumps as the last competitor of the night to capture the women’s moguls title at the Beijing Olympics. Anthony’s back flip with a grab at the bottom all but sewed up the win on the Secret Garden Olympic course

  • BEIJING SNAPSHOT: Olympic winners get plush panda then medal

    BEIJING (AP) — When most champions get off the slopes or the ice at the Beijing Olympics, they are handed Bing Dwen Dwen, the chubby panda mascot of the Games. Where are the medals? They usually come later at a special ceremony — a system introduced in 1988 at the Calgary Games. But immediately after competition, the winning athletes in Beijing receive a plush toy panda, stuffed inside a plastic shell that is meant to represent ice. Bing, in fact, means ice in Chinese. The toy is also adorned wi

  • Finland women's hockey also wears masks against Russians

    BEIJING (AP) — Finland's players wore masks in their women's hockey game Tuesday night, becoming the second consecutive team to do so while facing the Russians. The game Monday between the Russians and Canadians was delayed because of virus concerns. The Russian COVID-19 testing results from earlier in the day were not yet available by game time, and Russian players were testing positive before and after the team’s loss to the United States on Saturday. The Canadians and Russians agreed to start

  • Shiffrin's fall in Olympic giant slalom will stick with her

    BEIJING (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin will not soon forget what happened Monday in her first race of the Beijing Olympics. The poor transition that came five turns, and about 10 seconds, into the defense of her 2018 gold medal in the giant slalom. The skidding slide onto her left side. The missed gate that meant she was done so early in the opening run of a two-leg event. The first “DNF” — “Did Not Finish” — next to her name on any GS result sheet in more than four years, a streak encompassing 30 race

  • Families 'couldn't be happier' after Canadian ski jumpers take bronze at Olympics

    Rod Strate cried tears of joy in the early hours of Monday morning as he watched his daughter make history at the Beijing Winter Olympics. Abigail Strate, 20, Alexandria Loutitt, 18, Matthew Soukup, 24, and Mackenzie Boyd-Clowes, 30, captured the bronze medal in the first-ever mixed team ski jumping competition at an Olympic Games. The team also won Canada's first medal ever in the sport, nearly 100 years after its debut. “There's not a lot of tears left in me or the rest of my family,” Rod Stra

  • Lakers' Westbrook out with sore back against Blazers

    PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Russell Westbrook was out of the Los Angeles Lakers' game on Wednesday night against the Portland Trail Blazers because of lower back tightness. It was the first game Westbrook has missed this season. The Lakers were playing the second of a back-to-back at Portland, after falling 131-116 at home against Milwaukee on Tuesday. Westbrook had 10 points on 3-of-11 shooting, 10 assists and four turnovers against the Bucks. He was taken out with 2:34 left in the third quarter and

  • Jalen Ramsey finally in Super Bowl after 6 years, 2 teams

    Six seasons and two teams into an often-turbulent NFL career, Jalen Ramsey finally is on the stage where he starts every season expecting to play. The Super Bowl. Ramsey says it feels good. Really good. “It means a lot to be in this position with this team and with these guys,” Ramsey said Monday. “I mean obviously this is the highest achievement that you can achieve in our profession, so it means a lot. And I'm super grateful and I'm cherishing all these moments.” The man who calls himself the

  • Giannis scores 44, leads Bucks' 131-116 win over Lakers

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points on 17-for-20 shooting, and Bobby Portis had 23 points with five 3-pointers in the Milwaukee Bucks' 131-116 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Khris Middleton scored all of his 21 points in the first half, and Antetokounmpo added 14 rebounds and eight assists while making his first 11 shots as the defending NBA champions won their fourth straight overall and swept back-to-back games against LA's two teams. Milwaukee jump