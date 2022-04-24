US officials set to meet with Zelenskyy in Kyiv; Ukrainians mark Orthodox Easter at wartime: Live updates

Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY
·4 min read

Top officials from the Biden administration are set to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday in the highest-ranking visit to Ukraine by a U.S. delegation since Russia began its invasion.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's trip was announced by Zelenskyy in a press conference Saturday, but is still unconfirmed by U.S. officials.

Zelenskyy did not give details about the meeting but said said he is expecting "not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons."

The Ukrainian president has for weeks urged Western leaders to commit more weapons and military aid.

More Western officials have visited with Zelenskyy since Russian forces withdrew from around the capital of Kyiv.

The visit comes the same day as Orthodox Easter, in a nation where about 78% of adults were Orthodox Christians in a 2015-16 Pew Research Center study. Russian adults were about 71% Orthodox Christians.

Ukrainian officials highlighted the brutality of Russian attacks on the eve of the holiday. At least six were killed, including an infant, in a strike on Odesa Saturday. "Nothing sacred," said Andriy Yermak, an adviser to Zelenskyy.

FROM POTEMKIN TO PUTIN: What a centuries-old myth reveals about Russia's war against Ukraine

WHAT WEAPONS ARE BEING USED IN RUSSIA'S INVASION OF UKRAINE? A visual guide to key military equipment and locations

Latest developments:

►British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said he promised more defense weaponry is on the way to Ukraine while speaking with Zelenskyy by phone on Saturday afternoon, the latest Western leader to pledge artillery to help the defense against Russian forces.

► A second mass grave was found outside the besieged port city Mariupol, its city council said Friday. A satellite photo by Planet Labs to Telegram showed what was described as a mass grave in the village of Vynohradne that is at least about 147 feet by 82 feet, and could hold the bodies of at least 1,000 Mariupol residents, the city officials said.

►Turkey’s top diplomat says Ankara has closed the Turkish airspace to Russian civilian and military flights between Russia and Syria.

A hole in the roof of a damaged church as seen Friday in Lukashivka, near the city of Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine. Only a single metal cross remains inside the Orthodox church of shattered brick and blackened stone.
A hole in the roof of a damaged church as seen Friday in Lukashivka, near the city of Chernihiv, in northern Ukraine. Only a single metal cross remains inside the Orthodox church of shattered brick and blackened stone.

Ukrainian village of Lukashivka faces a churchless Easter after Russia invasion

A single metal cross remains inside the church of shattered brick and blackened stone in Lukashivka, Ukraine. Russian soldiers used the house of worship for storing ammunition, residents said, and Ukrainian forces shelled the building to make the Russians leave.

There will be no Orthodox Easter service here Sunday in this small village in northern Ukraine. One of the church’s golden domes was blown off. Its gilded cross is propped up against an exterior wall.

“It’s a great pity,” resident Valentina Ivanivna, 70, said, standing with her bike on Orthodox Good Friday as men dismantled abandoned Russian military vehicles nearby.

The church in Lukashivka, a village near the city of Chernihiv, survived World War II and the most austere years of the Soviet Union, a time when authorities stripped it of its religious icons, residents said. This time, locals think it will take years for the church to recover its past beauty.

Ukrainian officials: 6 dead in Russian strike on Black Sea port city of Odesa

At least six people were killed, including a 3-month-old infant, in a Russian strike in the Black Sea port city of Odesa, Ukrainian officials said Saturday.

“The war started when this baby was 1 month old. Can you imagine what is happening?” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said. “They are just bastards. ... I don’t have any other words for it, just bastards.”

Russia's firing of cruise missiles on the region came on the eve of Orthodox Easter.

"Nothing sacred," said Andriy Yermak of the president's office on Telegram.

PUTIN CLAIMS A WIN IN MARIUPOL: What does that mean in a war in Ukraine that Russia is losing?

A NUCLEAR RISK 'NIGHTMARE'?After seizing Chernobyl, Russian troops exposed themselves to radiation.

Russian forces try to storm holdout at Mariupol steel plant

Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday while attempting to crush the last corner of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.

The reported assault on the eve of Orthodox Easter came after the Kremlin claimed its military had seized all of the shattered city except for the Azovstal plant.

The fate of the Ukrainians in the sprawling seaside steel mill wasn’t immediately clear. Earlier Saturday, a Ukrainian military unit released a video reportedly taken two days earlier in which women and children holed up underground, some for as long as two months, said they longed to see the sun.

“We want to see peaceful skies, we want to breathe in fresh air,” one woman in the video said. “You have simply no idea what it means for us to simply eat, drink some sweetened tea. For us, it is already happiness.”

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukrainians mark Orthodox Easter amid Russia war: Live updates

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Russia says Ukrainian fighters 'securely blockaded' at Mariupol steel plant

    Russia's defence ministry said on Friday that Ukrainian fighters and foreign mercenaries had been "securely blockaded" at the Azovstal steel plant where they have been holding out in the Ukrainian city of Mariupol. President Vladimir Putin had ordered his defence minister on Thursday to block off the vast Azovstal complex "so not even a fly can get through" rather than try to storm it. The defence ministry also said Russia had hit dozens of targets in the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions of Ukraine on Friday.

  • Zelensky praises UK amid claims London denied Kyiv arms after Crimea annexed

    A former defence secretary said Ukraine’s requests for military assistance after 2014’s incursion were turned down by David Cameron’s Government.

  • As Mariupol is destroyed, NATO must make it clear to Putin that he will not win.

    NATO must supply Ukraine with the arms it needs to defeat Russia. As Mariupol is destroyed, the stakes are higher than ever.

  • What happened last week in Ukraine: 6 graphics explain key events

    In week eight of fighting, the war between Russia and Ukraine entered a new phrase as Russia changed tactics and targeted the port city of Mariupol.

  • Ukraine war: Supermarkets across UK limit cooking oil purchases as Russian invasion causes supply-chain problems

    Supermarkets across the UK have placed limits on how much cooking oil that customers can buy due to supply-chain problems caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Ukraine war: Russia investigating reports of SAS 'sabotage' in western Lviv region

    The top investigative body in Russia is looking at whether the SAS is "organising sabotage" in Ukraine. The Investigative Committee - Moscow's main federal investigating authority - said it would be following up on a report from Russia's RIA Novosti news agency. RIA quoted a Russian security source as saying about 20 members of the SAS had been deployed in the western Lviv region, close to the border with Poland.

  • Jamie Raskin Says He Has Consulted Cult Experts To Communicate With Extremist Colleagues

    Democratic lawmaker said he has warned some far-right colleagues that if they don't snap out of it, they'll be selling "incense and flowers at Dulles Airport."

  • Siakam has 34 points to lead Raptors to 110-102 win over Sixers

    TORONTO — Late in the fourth quarter on Saturday, frustrated Sixers centre Joel Embiid inexplicably grabbed Pascal Siakam in a tackle. Siakam was on his way to 34 points in his best playoff performance of his career, and he was working hard for every one of them, attacking Embiid all night long. A game after going scoreless in the second half, Siakam turned the tables on the first-round playoff series, lifting Toronto to a 110-102 victory to avoid elimination and force a Game 5. "Resilience. He'

  • Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

    AVONDALE, La (AP) — Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele shot a 4-under 68 in alternate-shot play Friday at windswept TPC of Louisiana to maintain a one-stroke lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. The Presidents Cup and Ryder Cup partners opened with a tournament-record 59 on Thursday in best-ball play. They were at an event-record 17 under, with only one bogey through 36 holes. The teams of David Lipsky-Aaron Rai and Doc Redman-Sam Ryder were second after 67s. All four of those players a

  • Canadian tennis star Andreescu continues return with loss to Sabalkena in Stuttgart

    STUTTGART, Germany — Canada's Bianca Andreescu was eliminated from the Porsche Tennis Grand Prix on Thursday after a 6-1, 3-6, 6-2 loss to third seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus. Sabalenka clinched the win and advanced to the quarterfinals with her fifth converted break point in eight chances. Andreescu responded well after being on the wrong end of a lopsided first set, but couldn't complete the comeback. She had a break opportunity down 4-2 in the third set, but wasn't able to convert. Andreesc

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Granlund's shootout winner leads Predators over Flames 3-2

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matt Duchene scored his 40th goal of the season and Mikael Granlund had the only goal of the shootout to lead the Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames on Tuesday night. Filip Forsberg also scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves in regulation and overtime for Nashville, winners of two of three. The Predators entered Tuesday in the Western Conference’s top wild card position, tied in points with the Dallas Stars. Andrew Mangiapane scored twice and Dan

  • Sharks snap 10-game skid with 3-2 win over Blue Jackets

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Scott Reedy had his first career two-goal game and the San Jose Sharks snapped a 10-game winless streak by beating the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-2 on Tuesday night. Rudolfs Balcers also scored and Kaapo Kahkonen made 22 saves to help the Sharks snap their longest skid since losing 10 straight in November 2005. Jack Roslovic scored twice for Columbus for his third multi-goal game in the past five contests. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves. The Blue Jackets have lost 11 of thei

  • Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur, one of hockey's all-time greats, dead at age 70

    Guy Lafleur had been passed the torch as the Montreal Canadiens' next great Quebec-born player. Maurice (Rocket) Richard was still revered in the province, while the just-retired Jean Beliveau cast a long, imposing shadow when the kid from Thurso was selected first overall at the 1971 NHL draft. A dynamic forward with blonde locks that rippled in the wind as he glided up the ice before unleashing one of his bullet shots, Lafleur was expected to fill the void and become hockey's new French Canadi

  • Precious Achiuwa reflects on a crushing Game 3 loss to the Sixers

    Precious Achiuwa summed up his night as a “learning experience” following the best postseason outing of his career — one that was unfortunately marred by a pair of tough missed free throws in the game’s dying minutes. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Should OG Anunoby get an expanded offensive role in Game 3?

    The Toronto Raptors appear to be searching for solutions against the 76ers and one may have shown itself in the latter stages of their Game 2 loss.

  • McDavid scores his 43rd goal, adds two assists, in Edmonton's 5-2 win over Dallas

    EDMONTON — Connor McDavid had a goal and two assists as the Edmonton Oilers extended their win streak to three games with a 5-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Wednesday. Evander Kane, Derek Ryan, Zach Hyman and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored for the Oilers (45-26-6), who are 11-0-1 in their last 12 home games. Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz replied for the Stars (43-29-5), who have lost three of their last four. The Oilers got off to a quick start with a goal just 3:12 into the opening frame as

  • Elias Lindholm hits 40 goals as Calgary Flames down Vancouver Canucks 6-3

    CALGARY — Dillon Dube scored twice and Elias Lindholm notched his 40th goal to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-3 win over Vancouver on Saturday night, reducing the Canucks' playoff hopes to just a flicker. Brett Ritchie, Nikita Zadorov and Johnny Gaudreau, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (49-20-10). The Flames, 9-1-1 in their last 11, have already locked up first place in the Pacific Division. Quinn Hughes, Conor Garland and Emilio Pettersson had the goals for Vancouver (38-30-11), whi

  • Toronto's Scottie Barnes captures NBA rookie of the year honours

    TORONTO — Chants of "Scottie! Scottie! Scottie!" rained down at Scotiabank Arena Saturday as Toronto Raptors forward Scottie Barnes was named the NBA's rookie of the year. News of Barnes' award broke less than an hour prior to tipoff in the Raptors' 110-102 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He had missed Games 2 and 3 of the best-of-seven playoff series with a sprained ankle and was cleared to play just before the elimination game began. A pre-game ceremony honouring Barnes drew joyous applause f

  • Canadian guard Andrew Nembhard declares for 2022 NBA Draft

    Gonzaga University senior guard Andrew Nembhard is declaring for the 2022 NBA Draft -- and this time he will go. The 22-year-old from Aurora, Ont., announced on social media Thursday his intention to leave college and head make the leap to the NBA. "I have decided to enter my name into the 2022 NBA draft (sic) and fulfill my dream of playing in the league," Nembhard said in his statement. This will be the third time Nembhard has declared for the draft. He did so previously in 2019 and 2020, afte