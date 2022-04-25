US officials promise Zelenskyy more military aid in Kyiv meeting: Live Ukraine updates

Celina Tebor and John Bacon, USA TODAY
·3 min read

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv late Sunday night, the highest-level visit to the country’s capital by an American delegation since the start of Russia’s invasion.

The secretive meeting came as Ukraine pressed the West for more powerful weapons against Russia’s campaign in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine, where Moscow’s forces sought to dislodge the last Ukrainian troops in the battered port of Mariupol.

Blinken and Austin told Zelenskyy and his advisers that the United States would provide more than $300 million in foreign military financing and had approved a $165 million sale of ammunition.

“We had an opportunity to demonstrate directly our strong ongoing support for the Ukrainian government and the Ukrainian people," Blinken said.

They also said that President Joe Biden would soon announce his nominee for ambassador to Ukraine and that American diplomats who left Ukraine before the war would start returning to the country this coming week.

Reporters who accompanied Austin and Blinken to Poland were barred by Pentagon and State Department officials from reporting the Kyiv visit until the two men physically left Ukraine. U.S. officials cited security concerns.

In a tweet Sunday, Zelenskyy thanked Biden for his leadership and support of the Ukrainian people, saying the friendship and partnership between the two countries are "stronger than ever."

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Monday, April 25, 2022, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, center, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second from right, attend their meeting, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on Monday, April 25, 2022, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, center, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, center right, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, second from right, attend their meeting, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Latest developments:

►Russia is planning a staged referendum in Kherson, a southern city that fell to Russian forces early in the war, aimed at justifying its occupation, the UK Ministry of Defense said.

►Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said new evidence is emerging that shows Russian troops killed tens of thousands of civilians in Mariupol and then tried to cover it up.

Ukraine officials caution against UN Secretary-General meeting with Putin

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres will travel to Moscow and meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, his office said in a statement last week.

Some Ukrainian officials say the meeting isn't a good idea.

Igor Zhovkva, an advisor to Zelenskyy, said Guterres and the UN are "not really" authorized to speak on behalf of Ukraine and attempt peace talk negotiations with Russia on NBC's "Meet the Press."

“This is not a good idea to travel to Moscow. We did not understand his intention to travel to Moscow and to talk to President Putin,” he said, adding: “Any peace talks are good if they end with the result. I really doubt if those peace talks organized by the secretary-general of the U.N. would end up with any result."

He criticized the UN for "lagging behind" in providing humanitarian aid to Ukraine, saying Guterres should concentrate on that as well.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said he was “not sure” whether Guterres’ trip would produce a diplomatic breakthrough with Russia on CBS' "Face the Nation."

— Celina Tebor

US state National Guards will send armored vehicles to Ukraine

Multiple U.S. governors announced their state National Guards will send armored vehicles to Ukraine at the request of the Department of Defense.

Both Ohio and West Virginia will send an undisclosed number of M-113 APCs to Ukraine, which is used to move soldiers and equipment across the battlefield while providing protection from small arms fire and the effects of artillery.

"As we continue to learn about Russian war crimes in Ukraine, those of us in Ohio stand ready to help the Ukrainian people in any way possible," said Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in a statement. "Ohio has a strong Ukrainian community, and we stand behind them and their families overseas."

The announcement came the same week as President Joe Biden announced $800 million more in military support for Ukraine.

— Celina Tebor

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Ukraine live updates: Blinken, Austin pledge military aid to Zelenskyy

