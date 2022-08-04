US officers lied to obtain search warrant that led to Breonna Taylor's death

Our Foreign Staff
·3 min read
Kenneth Walker - JON CHERRY
Kenneth Walker - JON CHERRY

US police officers allegedly lied to obtain a controversial no-knock search warrant that led to the death of black woman Breonna Taylor and then tried to cover it up, the US justice department has said.

Four men were on Thursday charged with civil rights offences, unlawful conspiracy, making false statements, unconstitutional use of force and obstruction over the botched raid of Taylor’s Louisville, Kentucky home in March 2020.

“We allege that these offences resulted in Miss Taylor’s death,” Merrick Garland, the attorney general, said. “Breonna Taylor should be alive today.”

The 26-year-old Taylor and her boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, were sleeping in her apartment around midnight on March 13, 2020 when they heard a noise at the door.

Mr Walker said police battered down the door unannounced. The officers insisted they had identified themselves.

Believing it was a break-in, Mr Walker fired his gun, injuring one police officer.

Police fired more than 30 shots back, fatally wounding Taylor.

Merrick Garland, the attorney general, said 'Breonna Taylor should be alive today' - Manuel Balce Ceneta
Merrick Garland, the attorney general, said 'Breonna Taylor should be alive today' - Manuel Balce Ceneta

Only one of those charged on Thursday was involved in the actual raid.

Brett Hankison is accused of using excessive force by opening fire wildly during the raid which left Taylor dead.

Mr Hankison was acquitted earlier this year of state charges of “wanton endangerment” for his actions during the raid on Taylor’s home.

Mr Garland said three other officers - Joshua Jaynes, 45, Kyle Meany, 35, and Kelly Goodlett - were involved in the falsification of a search warrant issued as part of a drug trafficking case against Taylor’s ex-boyfriend.

By seeking a warrant to search her home when they knew they lacked probable cause, they are accused of violating Taylor’s rights, a charge that carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment when it results in death.

“We allege that the defendants knew that the affidavit in support of that warrant contained false and misleading information and that it omitted material information,” Mr Garland said.

He said the officers also allegedly “took steps to cover up their unlawful conduct after Miss Taylor was killed.”

Jaynes and Goodlett allegedly met in a garage in May 2020 “where they agreed to tell investigators a false story,” said Mr Garland.

The deaths of Taylor and George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who was murdered by a white police officer in Minneapolis in May 2020, became the focus of a wave of mass protests in the United States and beyond against racial injustice and police brutality.

‘A huge step towards justice’

Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who represented Taylor’s family, welcomed the charges filed against the officers.

“Today was a huge step toward justice,” Crump said in a statement.

He said he hopes it “sends a message to all other involved officers that it is time to stop covering up and time to accept responsibility for their roles in causing the death of an innocent, beautiful young Black woman.”

“Because of Breonna Taylor, we can say this is a day that Black women saw equal justice in the United States of America,” Crump went on to say during a press conference with family members.

The city of Louisville, the largest in Kentucky, settled a wrongful death suit with Taylor’s family for $12 million in September 2020.

Obstruction carries a maximum sentence of 20 years while conspiracy and making false statements are punishable by up to five years in prison.

