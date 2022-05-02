US Nuclear and Solar System Resources Building the Future of the Global Space & Energy Sector

LOS ANGELES, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE) and their partner Solar System Resources Corporation have been actively working to develop the future of space mining and technology, with an emphasis on procuring Helium-3, Lithium, Cobalt and rare metals which are desperately needed as energy sources for batteries, advanced microchips and especially for clean, renewable fusion power.

To help pave the way for sure to come space mining expeditions, AGH University of Science and Technology in Poland launched new studies in space mining, and a significant share in their creation was played by Solar System Resources Corporation Sp. z o. o., with cooperation of investor and partner US Nuclear Corp.

On Wednesday, April 27, 2022, the AGH University of Science and Technology senate approved the establishment of a new specialization in "Space Drilling" studies. It will concern the conversion of Earth's drilling and mining technologies to space conditions. The faculty of terrestrial Drilling, Oil and Gas at AGH have been involved in the development of space technologies in Poland for over 11 years.

Work on the preparation of the specialty lasted over a year. A member of the team working on this specialization was the CEO of Solar System Resources- Ph.D. Eng. Adam Jan Zwierzyński. The new specialty has consulted with specialists from the space industry (including the European Space Agency (ESA) and UNIVERSEH) and was supported by institutions and companies in the Polish space sector, including Solar System Resources.

The planned date of launching the studies is March 2023. The studies will be launched in Polish, but in the event of high interest, it is also planned to open studies in English in the near future. More information about these studies is available at the following e-mail address: spacedrilling@agh.edu.pl

Solar System Resources and US Nuclear Corp. have been actively working for a long time on the development of the global space industry and Poland's stronger involvement in public and commercial space exploration programs. For the purposes of effective transatlantic cooperation, they established American joint-venture company USN Solar Sky Mining LLC.

Solar System Resources, as a space mining lobbyist, registered in Poland and at the European Parliament in 2020 and 2021, actively lobbying for Poland's accession to the international agreement Artemis Accords. Thanks to these efforts and other interested persons, the President of the Polish Space Agency signed in October 2021 Poland's accession to the international agreement Artemis Accords.

In February 2021, the US Nuclear Corp. and Solar System Resources were the first in the world to sign a historic letter of intent for the supply of 500 kg of helium-3. In the preamble to this document, both companies expressed the need for radical measures to protect the climate through the development of ecological energy sources, such as fusion based on helium-3.

Solar System Resources Corporation Sp. z o. o. is recognized in recent report "Helium-3 Market by Application (Oil & Gas, Defense, Medical, Power Plant, Others), and by Region, Forecast to 2028" (https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/helium-3-market) as one of the 5 major global players on the Helium-3 market.

Then, in April 2021, the US Nuclear and Solar Resources signed a MoU, a historic transatlantic trade deal to create a Cis-Lunar value chain. The agreement also mentions the intention to create in the future strategic reserves of raw materials in space for the needs of the United States and its allies.

Under both of these agreements, US Nuclear Corp. obtained exclusive rights to receive and distribute a broad range of space resources to be supplied in the future by Solar System Resources (including helium-3, industrial metals) on the North American market. Solar System Resources obtained in the territory of the EU, Ukraine and the Middle East, exclusive rights for the supply and sale of parts of future technologies and services developed by the US Nuclear Corp.

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTC-QB: UCLE)
Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman
Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer
(818) 883 7043
Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com


