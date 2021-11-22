US Nuclear’s Drone System Pinpoints Methane Emissions and Leaks to Help Fight Climate Change

LOS ANGELES, CA, Nov. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – At the recent COP26 climate change conference, the US and China unexpectedly unveiled a joint plan to accelerate their actions and work together combating climate change. Their agreement features the reduction of methane emissions, and US Nuclear (OTCQB: UCLE) is ready to help support this goal through its Climate Drone with laser-based methane detection system. On November 2, 2021, the US EPA proposed sweeping new standards to reduce man-made methane emissions from the oil and gas industry.



Methane and carbon dioxide are the two most damaging greenhouse gases, with methane contributing more than one-third of today’s anthropogenic warming. Methane is more than 25-100 times as potent (per liter of gas) as carbon dioxide at trapping heat in the atmosphere. The production and transport of coal, oil, and natural gas are responsible for approximately 30% of total methane emissions and result in substantial and unnecessary blow offs, leaks, and seepages from oil wells, coal mines, gas pipelines, and refineries.

US Nuclear is committed to supporting climate change goals by helping to rapidly locate sources of methane leaks and emissions with their unique drone detection system. US Nuclear offers single or swarming drone systems, mounted with two types of methane sensors: a laser interrogation sensor for rapidly spotting methane emissions down to 5ppm, from up to 100 meters away, and a ‘sniffer’ sensor which actually measures the methane concentration in the air up-close for greater detail. US Nuclear’s drone system reports the methane concentration in real-time, with the data automatically overlaid on a map of the flight path. By rapidly locating the methane leak or emission, quick action can be taken to repair it, otherwise the operator can face large fines as well as temporary or permanent facility shutdown. US Nuclear also supports the fight against global warming through its commitment to MIFTI clean fusion power.

Story continues

Safe Harbor Act

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results may differ from expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, you should not rely on these forward looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from the expected results.

Investors may find additional information regarding US Nuclear Corp. at the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov, or the company’s website at www.usnuclearcorp.com.

CONTACT:

US Nuclear Corp. (OTCQB: UCLE)

Robert I. Goldstein, President, CEO, and Chairman

Rachel Boulds, Chief Financial Officer

(818) 883 7043

Email: info@usnuclearcorp.com

www.usnuclearcorp.com

www.tech-associates.com

www.overhoff.com



