US NTSB investigates new runway 'close call' incident

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: Planes resume flights following an FAA system outage at Laguardia Airport in New York

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The National Transportation Safety Board said on Wednesday it is investigating a runway incursion on Monday at Boston Logan Airport that occurred when a Learjet 60 began a takeoff roll as a JetBlue airplane was preparing to land on an intersecting runway.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said earlier it was investigating the "close call" at Boston Logan. The FAA said the pilot of the Learjet 60 took off without clearance while JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land.

The pilot of the JetBlue aircraft took evasive action and initiated a climb-out as the Learjet crossed the intersection.

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chris Reese)

Latest Stories

  • FAA investigating close call involving JetBlue plane at Boston airport

    The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating another close call involving two jets at Boston Logan International Airport. The FAA said a Learjet took off from a runway without clearance from air traffic control while a JetBlue flight was preparing to land on an intersecting runway. The agency said air traffic control instructed the Learjet pilot to line up and wait on runway 9 while the JetBlue plane landed on an intersecting runway.

  • Train carrying propane derailed near Florida airport; no leaks detected, officials say

    The derailed train in Florida comes in the wake of the high-profile derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and increased concerns about train safety.

  • Station master arrested for massive Greek train crash

    STORY: A local train station master has been arrested over the deadliest train crash to hit Greece in living memory. The man is denying any wrongdoing and has attributed the accident to a possible technical failure, according to government and police sources.The passenger train and a cargo train collided head-on on Tuesday night (February 28) outside the city of Larissa, killing dozens and wounding more.Many of the victims are thought to be university students on their way back from a long holiday weekend.Fire officials say the death toll is expected to rise further. The passenger train was carrying over 350 people and heading to the city of Thessaloniki, on the Aegean coast, according to Hellenic Train data. The government has declared three days of national mourning, with flags at half-mast. Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visited the crash site on Wednesday (March 1). He's describing it as "an unspeakable tragedy" and the government will do everything in its power to make sure it never happens again. Greece's ageing railway system is in need of modernizing and many trains travel on single tracks.Rail signals and automatic control systems still need to be installed in many areas.

  • JetBlue Plane Nearly Collides with Private Jet at Boston's Logan Airport: 'Close Call'

    The FAA is investigating the incident, which happened shortly before 7 p.m. on Monday

  • 'There was panic': Stationmaster arrested, transport minister resigns after Greek train wreck kills 43. Live updates.

    A railroad worker was arrested and the transport minister stepped down after two trains collided head-on in northern Greece. Live updates.

  • Train disaster risks high, despite dire warnings like toxic Ohio crash, Lac-Mégantic tragedy

    Louis-Serge Parent lived about 100 metres from the bar Musi-Café in Lac-Mégantic, Que., which was at the epicentre of the damage after an oil-laden train smashed into the lakeside town in 2013, igniting an inferno. He still vividly remembers seeing the orange flames. He says the trauma of that day left him feeling like a "zombie." Forty-seven people were killed and 26 children were left orphans. Thirty people died at Musi-Café alone. The derailment spilled more than six million litres of crude o

  • Fans of historic plane built in Wichita launch effort to restore it to flying condition

    Until a foundation stepped in, the plane was deteriorating on a ramp at the Bartow Executive Airport in Florida.

  • Fiery Greece train collision kills 32, injures at least 85

    A passenger train carrying hundreds of people collided at high speed with an oncoming freight train in a fiery wreck in northern Greece, killing 32 and injuring at least 85, officials said Wednesday. Multiple cars derailed and at least three burst into flames after the collision near the town of Tempe on Tuesday just before midnight.

  • Dozens dead in Greece in high-speed rail collision between passenger and freight trains

    Dozens dead in Greece in high-speed rail collision between passenger and freight trains

  • UPDATE 1-Biden urges US carriers to follow American Airlines on family seating

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday called on U.S. airlines to follow American Airlines in committing to eliminating family seating fees as part of their customer service plans. "No one should have to pay extra to be seated with their kids," Biden wrote on Twitter. Biden had urged airlines in his State of the Union earlier this month to take the action, saying, "Baggage fees are bad enough - airlines can't treat your child like a piece of baggage."

  • Flight Radar Animation Shows 'Close Call' Between Aircraft at Boston Airport

    The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was investigating a “close call” between two planes that occurred on Monday, February 27, at Boston Logan International Airport.In a statement shared with Storyful, the FAA said the pilot of a Learjet 60 took off without clearance while a JetBlue Flight 206 was preparing to land on an intersecting runway.According to the statement, an air traffic controller instructed the pilot of the Learjet to line up and wait on a runway while the JetBlue flight was landing on an intersecting runway.The Learjet pilot read back the instructions clearly but began a takeoff roll, causing the JetBlue aircraft pilot to take an evasive action and initiate a climb-out as the Learjet crossed the intersection, the statement said.This flight radar animation shows the Learjet 60 and JetBlue Flight 206 crossing paths at the Boston Logan International Airport. Credit: Flightradar24.com via Storyful

  • UPDATE 1-Air India to triple current aircraft fleet in a few years -CEO

    Air India plans to triple its current fleet of 113 aircraft in a few years as it inducts new aircraft and refurbishes older planes as part of a bigger overhaul, Chief Executive Officer Campbell Wilson said on Tuesday. Tata group-owned Air India has said that it would increase its fleet by a record 470 aircraft, funding the $70 billion order with internal cash, equity and through sale-and-leasebacks. The airline, which was once considered a world-class service in India, saw its image tarnish in the mid-2000s due to financial troubles, an ageing fleet and poor service.

  • Survivors of deadly Greek train crash recall passengers screaming 'we are on fire' as their carriage flipped upside down

    At least 36 people were killed and 85 were injured when a passenger train collided with a freight train in Greece on Tuesday evening.

  • Bodies recovered from train collision site in Greece

    STORY: A passenger train and a cargo train collided head-on in Greece on Tuesday (February 28) night, killing at least 36 people and injuring 85 as the country's deadliest rail crash in decades threw entire carriages off the tracks.Sixty-six of those injured were hospitalized, six of whom are in intensive care, a fire official saidThe crash occurred as the passenger train emerged from a tunnel.

  • Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece's deadliest train crash

    Rescuers searched late into the night Wednesday for survivors amid the mangled, burned-out wrecks of two trains that collided in northern Greece, killing at least 43 people and crumpling carriages into twisted steel knots in the country's deadliest rail crash. The impact just before midnight Tuesday threw some passengers into ceilings and out the windows. “My head hit the roof of the carriage with the jolt," Stefanos Gogakos, who was in a rear car, told state broadcaster ERT.

  • Bidens’ restaurant order sparks furious online debate: ‘Who does that?’

    President and first lady enjoyed a date night at Red Hen in Washington DC earlier this month

  • Biden Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene With 1 Simple Hand Gesture

    The audience broke out in laughter as the president let his fingers do the talking.

  • Watch Chelsea Handler Ski In A Bikini, Showing Off Her Toned Booty On IG

    Chelsea Handler hit the ski slopes in a bikini, flaunting her toned abs, butt, and legs in a new IG video. Chelsea likes to work out for the mental benefits.

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert Gets Absolutely Schooled By Jamie Raskin Using Trump's Own Words

    The Maryland Democrat had receipts for his Republican colleague.

  • Hilary Duff Wore The Most Daring See-Through Minidress And Fans Are Floored

    'How I Met Your Father' star Hilary Duff posted Instagram photos in a see-through minidress she wore to the 'Younger' season 5 premiere in June 2018.