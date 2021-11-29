Omicron variant could fuel global surge with 'severe consequences,' WHO warns: COVID-19 updates

The omicron variant first discovered in South Africa last week is likely to quickly spread around the globe, possibly with "severe consequences," the World Health Organization warned Monday.

"There could be future surges of COVID-19, which could have severe consequences, depending on a number of factors including where surges may take place," the WHO said in a technical brief. "The overall global risk related to the (omicron variant) is assessed as very high."

The WHO said there is currently no information to suggest symptoms associated with omicron differ from those associated with other variants. No deaths linked to the omicron variant have been reported, WHO added.

The U.S. on Monday began restricting travel from South Africa and several other countries due to omicron, just weeks after the country reopened to international tourists.

The U.S. will need about two more weeks to learn more definitive information about the omicron variant's transmissibility and severity, Dr. Anthony Fauci told President Joe Biden on Sunday, the White House said in a statement. The variant already has been identified in countries across the world, including France, Canada, Australia and Hong Kong.

Despite the unknowns of omicron, Fauci told Biden that he believes "existing vaccines are likely to provide a degree of protection against severe cases of COVID," reiterating that booster shots on top of full vaccination will provide stronger protection. About 36% of Americans have gotten their booster shots, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Jeff Zients said last week.

Also in the news:

►The World Health Organization urged countries not to impose flight bans on southern African nations due to concerns over the new omicron variant.

►Meanwhile on Monday, new U.S. travel restrictions begin and apply to travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique, and Malawi. U.S. citizens and lawful permanent residents are excluded.

Story continues

►U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra met with the South African's minister of health Mathumr Joseph Phaahla on Sunday to discuss the emergent omicron COVID-19 variant.

📈Today's numbers: The U.S. has recorded more than 48 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 776,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University data. Global totals: More than 261 million cases and nearly 5.1 million deaths. More than 196 million Americans — roughly 59.1% of the population — are fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

📘What we're reading: After nearly two years of combating COVID-19, health experts thought the U.S. would have been in a better position to control the pandemic. Instead, many people remain unvaccinated and ignore mitigation measures, slowing the pace of progress and burning out health care professionals.

Keep refreshing this page for the latest news. Want more? Sign up for USA TODAY's Coronavirus Watch free newsletter to receive updates directly to your inbox and join our Facebook group.

WHO gathers for special session discussing new rules for outbreaks

The World Health Organization's World Health Assembly began a special session Monday to discuss a new global treaty for responding to future pandemics. The special session, just the second in the history of the WHO, will last until Wednesday. The session is geared toward establishing a process to draft agreements "on pandemic preparedness and response," according to a news release from the organization.

The WHO's director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told NPR that the international response to the current COVID-19 pandemic has been slow and uncoordinated.

"Everybody has seen to what extent we were really disorganized and all have seen the failures of the global system," Tedros said.

Omicron variant identified in more countries across the globe

Cases of the omicron variant of the coronavirus popped up in countries on opposite sides of the world Sunday and many governments rushed to close their borders.

Israel decided to bar entry to foreigners, and Morocco said it would suspend all incoming flights for two weeks starting Monday — among the most drastic of a growing raft of travel curbs being imposed by nations around the world as they scrambled to slow the variant's spread. Scientists in several places — from Hong Kong to Europe — have confirmed its presence.

The Dutch public health authority confirmed that 13 people who arrived from South Africa on Friday have so far tested positive for omicron. They were among 61 people who tested positive for the virus after arriving on the last two flights to Amsterdam’s Schiphol airport before a flight ban was implemented.

Canada’s health minister says the country's first two cases of omicron were found in Ontario after two individuals who had recently traveled from Nigeria tested positive.

Authorities in Australia said two travelers who arrived in Sydney from Africa became the first in the country to test positive for the new variant. Arrivals from nine African countries are now required to quarantine in a hotel upon arrival. Two German states reported a total of three cases in returning travelers over the weekend.

— Associated Press

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Omicron may fuel global surge with severe consequences: COVID updates