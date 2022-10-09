Biden needs to 'back off' Armageddon language, work to get Russia to the table with Ukraine: Mullen

MEGHAN MACPHERSON
·4 min read

President Joe Biden’s warning last week that Vladimir Putin was "not joking" about possibly using nuclear weapons was "concerning" and counterproductive to bringing an end to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, retired Adm. Mike Mullen said Sunday.

Mullen, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama, was asked in an interview on ABC's "This Week" to assess the nuclear risk from Russia after Putin said he would use "all available means" to protect what he called his country's territorial integrity.

“President Biden's language -- we're about at the top of the language scale, if you will. And I think we need to back off that a little bit and do everything we possibly can to try to get to the table to resolve this thing,” Mullen told "This Week" co-anchor Martha Raddatz.

Mullen was referring to what Biden said on Thursday when he warned that for the "first time since the Cuban missile crisis, we have the direct threat of the use of a nuclear weapon if in fact things continue down the path that they are going."

“I don't think there's any such thing as the ability to easily [use] a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon," Biden said then.

The White House has since clarified that the president was not acting on new intelligence of looming danger but was trying to underline the stakes given the current conflict in Ukraine, where Ukrainian forces have recaptured ground in the country's contested eastern and southern regions and have pushed back Russian troops.

On "This Week," Raddatz pressed Mullen on his proposed resolution: “How do you see him [Putin] saving face if he doesn't come to the table? If Ukraine can't figure anything out?”

Diplomacy and international pressure on both Ukraine and Russia would ultimately be key, Mullen argued.

“It's got to end and usually there are negotiations associated with that,” he said. “The sooner the better, as far as I'm concerned.”

PHOTO: Admiral Michael Mullen, former chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during the funeral ceremony of late Senator John Warner at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., June 23, 2021. (Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE)
PHOTO: Admiral Michael Mullen, former chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, speaks during the funeral ceremony of late Senator John Warner at the Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., June 23, 2021. (Oliver Contreras/Sipa/Bloomberg via Getty Images, FILE)

Putin is "pretty well cornered and boxed in," Mullen said. And potential use of tactical nuclear weapons could cause problems for Russia's president at home: "The winds all blow back onto Russia, so he would have to, in a way, contaminate his own country."

Forecasting a possible strike, Mullen said Putin "could pick a symbolic target. He could pick [Ukraine President Volodymyr] Zelenskyy’s hometown, for instance."

Raddatz opened Mullen's interview Sunday by having him respond to John Kirby, a spokesman for the White House National Security Council, who also went one-on-one with Raddatz on Sunday.

Kirby said that the Biden administration’s strategy against nuclear threats from North Korea was both to ensure the U.S. can "defend our national security interests" and to pursue direct talks with Kim Jong Un's regime to denuclearize the region.

MORE: North Korea fires ballistic missile over Japan

“Do you see any strategy differences? Do you see anything that’s going to work?” Raddatz asked Mullen in light of Kirby's comments.

“I believe for some time that the path to any resolution of this has got to go through Beijing -- pressure brought on by Xi Jinping, with respect to dealing with Kim Jong Un," Mullen said, referring to China's leader. "I'm fine with us negotiating directly, if that’s what Kim Jong Un wants to do."

"Is denuclearization really realistic at this point?" Raddatz asked.

“I think sometimes we lose perspective on how devastating these weapons are. And I think we need to do everything we possibly can to the extreme to make sure that that still is a possibility,” Mullen said. "And I'm just not willing to admit that it isn’t yet. I know it’s difficult."

Raddatz cited Mullen's view in 2017 that North Korea had increased the possibility of nuclear war to a historic high. "How about now?" she asked.

"I think in the end it comes down to will he [Kim] ever use it? And I just don’t know the answer to that," Mullen said. But he was concerned: “I think it’s more possible than it was five years ago."

Biden needs to 'back off' Armageddon language, work to get Russia to the table with Ukraine: Mullen originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • Trump blames US for 'almost forcing' Putin to invade Ukraine, says 'dumb' rhetoric taunted Russia

    Appearing on Real America's Voice, former President Donald Trump accused the US of provoking Vladimir Putin into invading Ukraine with "dumb" rhetoric.

  • Ukraine war: Putin orders tighter security on key bridge from Russia to Crimea after explosion

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a decree tightening security for a bridge linking the Crimean Peninsula with Russia after an explosion caused part of it to collapse. Damage to the bridge has hampered an important supply route for the Kremlin's war in southern Ukraine and represents a strike on a symbol of Russian power in the region. It comes as a search and rescue operation is underway in the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia after Russian shelling hit apartment buildings, killing at least 12 people in the early hours of Sunday.

  • Putin's disastrous war in Ukraine has pushed him into the 'most precarious moment' of his decades in power, top Russia expert says

    Putin's "grip on power is clearly not as strong" as it was before the war, a former national intelligence officer for Russia and Eurasia told Insider.

  • Exclusive-U.S. Navy jet flew across Baltic hours after Nord Stream burst

    A U.S. Navy reconnaissance aircraft flew near the site of the ruptured Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea hours after the first damage emerged, according to tracking reviewed by Reuters, a flight Washington said was routine. Flight data showed a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance plane was over the North Sea at 0003 GMT when Swedish seismologists registered what they later described as a subsea blast southeast of Bornholm Island in the Baltic Sea.

  • Russia and OPEC Are Driving U.S. and China Into an Unlikely Partnership

    Chip Somodevilla/Getty ImagesThe past seems to exercise its own gravitational pull. Even as progress keeps nudging us forward, with all our knowledge rooted in memory we tend to see contemporary events in the light of the past rather than of the future they are relentlessly ushering in. That can be a dangerous trap.While George Santayana famously wrote in his book, The Life of Reason: The Phases of Human Progress, that “those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it,” a paradoxica

  • Russia is beginning to 'prepare their society' to launch a nuclear attack, Zelenskyy says, but adds Putin is 'not ready to do it'

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the BBC Russia's threats were "very dangerous" but said he did not think a decision had been made.

  • Biden's 'Armageddon' talk edges beyond bounds of US intel

    WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s warning that the world is at risk of a nuclear “Armageddon” was designed to send an unvarnished message that no one should underestimate the extraordinary danger if Russia deploys tactical nuclear weapons in its war against Ukraine, administration officials said Friday. The president’s grim assessment, delivered during a Democratic fundraiser on Thursday night, rippled around the globe and appeared to edge beyond the boundaries of current U.S. intelligence

  • Russian state TV embraces Tucker Carlson's baseless suggestion that the US is behind the attack on Nord Stream gas pipelines

    Tucker Carlson appeared on Russian state TV channels after the Fox News host suggested the US sabotaged the Nord Stream pipelines.

  • Russian strikes kill 12 in reprisal for bridge attack; Slovakia's 'birthday gift' for Putin: Ukraine updates

    A Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia overnight struck apartment buildings and killed at least 12 people, a top official in the Ukrainian city said Sunday.

  • Outgoing Alberta Premier Kenney warns of ‘populism with a snarl,’ not conservatism

    Outgoing Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has some idea about why he was ousted from his job and he is sharing those reasons in an exit interview with Global News. Abigail Bimman reports.

  • Ukraine says it recaptured 1,200 sq km of Kherson region in ongoing counteroffensive

    Ukraine has recaptured over 1,170 square kilometres (450 square miles) of land in its southern Kherson region since launching the start of its counter-assault against Russia in late August, a military spokesperson said on Sunday. Ukraine achieved lightning success with its offensive in the north-east, but its drive in the south to wipe out a Russian foothold on the west bank of the vast Dnipro river has been a longer, more laboured affair. Southern military command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk said that Ukraine was making progress on the Kherson front, but that lots needed to be done to secure newly recaptured territories.

  • Russian analyst set to face trial on charges of lying to FBI

    ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Five years after the term “Steele dossier” entered the political lexicon, a think tank analyst who contributed to research about Donald Trump and Russia goes on trial Tuesday for lying to the FBI about his sources of information. Igor Danchenko is the third person to be prosecuted by Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed to investigate the origins of “Crossfire Hurricane" — the designation given to the FBI's 2016 probe into former president Trump's Russia connecti

  • Georgia Turnout Funding Falters After Boosting Democrats in 2020

    (Bloomberg) -- The get-out-the-vote infrastructure that turned Georgia blue two years ago is short on the cash from donors that made it possible, according to its leaders.The phalanx of nonprofits that knocked on 10 million doors in the state in 2020 is likely to hit fewer than 4 million by November, according to Greg Speed, president of America Votes, a national group that coordinates and steers funding to turnout efforts. America Votes said it will spend less than $20 million in Georgia this y

  • Taiwan signals its chip firms will follow new U.S. rules on China

    Taiwanese semiconductor companies attach "great importance" to complying with the law, the island's government said on Saturday, signalling they would comply with new U.S. export controls that aim to hobble China's chip industry. The rules announced Friday by President Joe Biden's administration include a measure to cut China off from certain chips made anywhere in the world with U.S. equipment, vastly expanding its reach in its bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances. Taiwan, a major chip producer, is home to Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major supplier to companies including Apple Inc.

  • New York man charged with smuggling pythons in his pants at the U.S-Canadian border

    Calvin Bautista, 36, is being charged with smuggling three python snakes into the US from Canada.

  • Russians respond to bridge attack with airstrike, killing 13

    Russians respond to bridge attack with airstrike, killing 13

  • OPEC+ oil output cut shows widening rift between Biden and Saudi royals

    WASHINGTON/LONDON (Reuters) -The OPEC+ organization's decision this week to cut oil production despite stiff U.S. opposition has further strained already tense relations between President Joe Biden's White House and Saudi Arabia's royal family, once one of Washington's staunchest Middle East allies, according to interviews with about a dozen government officials and experts in Washington and the Gulf. The White House pushed hard to prevent the OPEC output cut, these sources said.

  • Here's What Has Happened in Iran Since the Death of Mahsa Amini

    Rights groups say the protests have led to hundreds of arrests, including numerous journalists, and violence against protesters

  • Protests grip Iran as rights group says 19 children killed

    DUBAI (Reuters) -Protests ignited by the death of a young woman in police custody continued across Iran on Sunday in defiance of a crackdown by the authorities, as a human rights group said at least 185 people, including children, had been killed in demonstrations. Anti-government protests that began on Sept. 17 at the funeral of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in her Kurdish town of Saqez, have turned into the biggest challenge to Iran's clerical leaders in years, with protesters calling for the downfall of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

  • John Bolton says that Biden 'overstated the gravity of the situation' with his 'Armageddon' remark about Putin's threat to use nuclear weapons

    "I was particularly disturbed when he said...I can't imagine the use of a tactical nuclear weapon that doesn't lead to Armageddon," Bolton told CBS.