US Navy ‘knew about Titanic sub implosion days ago’

The US Navy reportedly detected the implosion of the Titan submersible on underwater sound monitoring devices hours after it entered the water.

It was recorded by a secret acoustic monitoring system designed to detect submarines, The Wall Street Journal reported.

A senior US Navy official told the newspaper: “The US Navy conducted an analysis of acoustic data and detected an anomaly consistent with an implosion or explosion in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost.

“While not definitive, this information was immediately shared with the Incident Commander to assist with the ongoing search and rescue mission.”

After the submersible was reported missing on Sunday, the US Navy went back and analysed its acoustic data and found an anomaly that was consistent with an implosion or explosion, a senior Navy official told the Associated Press.

That anomaly was in the general vicinity of where the Titan submersible was operating when communications were lost, the official said.

The Navy passed on the information to the Coast Guard, which continued its search.

‘Detection would have been child’s play for Navy’

Steffan Watkins, an aircraft and naval research consultant, told The Telegraph the US Navy had spent a huge sum on building a new, deep-sea sensor network in the past five years “that they don’t talk about”.

He said: “They’re deploying underwater detection tech that’s supposed to detect the most advanced, quietest subs, so I’d expect narco ‘subs’ and sketchy submersibles that implode must be child’s play for them.”

Mark Cancian, a senior adviser with the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said he would have been “surprised” if the US military’s sensors had not detected the implosion.

He said: “They suspected what happened but couldn’t be sure. What you’re looking at is just lines on a graph.

“And if you try to convince people you weren’t doing a search because the lines on a graph indicated an implosion, that wouldn’t be acceptable to many.”

On Thursday, the US Coast Guard said it had found wreckage of the submersible close to the remains of the Titanic, which sits 12,400 feet under the sea.

The announcement ended a four-day search-and-rescue operation.

Officials said debris found on the sea floor was consistent with the implosion of the submersible’s pressure chamber.

The craft’s five passengers were presumed dead, according to OceanGate Expeditions, which operated the submersible.

US Coast Guard Rear Admiral. John Mauger said it was too soon to say whether the implosion happened at the time of the submersible’s last communication on Sunday.

But it was not detected by sonar buoys used by search crews that arrived later, he said.

The Coast Guard will continue searching near the Titanic for more clues about what happened to the Titan.

Efforts to recover the submersible and the remains of the five men who died will also continue.

