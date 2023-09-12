The US Navy should build a robot armada to fight the battle of Taiwan

The view from a Ukrainian sea drone attacking Russian warships in the port of Novorossiysk. A fleet of US drones would boost fleet numbers in the event of a clash with China over Taiwan. - via AP

The US Navy is shrinking. The Chinese navy is growing. The implications, for a free and prosperous Pacific region, are enormous. In the medium term, there’s just one way the American fleet can catch up.

Drones. Inexpensive unmanned ships loaded up with weapons and sensors and steered by a combination of artificial intelligence and distant operators transmitting commands over satellite.

These so-called “unmanned surface vessels,” or USVs, aren’t just theory – they’re already in action, fighting for Ukraine. And their success against the Russian fleet is a sign of things to come.

If only the US Navy could read signs.

The Navy in March asked lawmakers for nearly $30 billion to buy just nine new manned warships. That’s too few to keep pace with the decommissioning of older ships. “The Navy’s shipbuilding plan is a blueprint to end America’s command of the sea,” Roger Wicker, a Republican US senator from Mississippi, said in a statement.

If Congress honors the Navy’s request without adding to it and sticks to the service’s long-term shipbuilding plan, the fleet will shed another eight of its 293 front-line ships before it finally starts growing again around 2028.

The problem for the US, Taiwan and the whole free world is that those five years could prove critical. After 30 years of steady growth, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (Navy), the PLAN, surpassed the US Navy in sheer numbers back in 2021.

And while China’s 340 warships are considerably smaller and somewhat less sophisticated than American ships on average, the Chinese navy has a geographic advantage. It only deploys its ships in the western Pacific around Taiwan, whereas the US Navy patrols, well, everywhere. For Beijing, the next few years could represent an opportunity – to expand its control. Perhaps by invading Taiwan.

The US Navy already has a plan for catching up to the Chinese navy. But writing a shipbuilding plan and executing one are different things. The former costs ink and paper. The latter, actual money and political will. It’s not clear fleet leaders possess the courage to follow through on a big idea.

The big idea is this: to quickly construct as many as 140 unmanned ships and submarines and assign them to front-line fleets as reinforcements. The fleet should have the first seven prototypes by next year. But the current plan is to build fewer than 10 USVs every year.

The Navy is developing two classes of crewless warship – a $35-million “medium unmanned surface vehicle” that’s around 150 feet long and a $100-million “large unmanned surface vehicle” that’s roughly 300 feet long. The Navy plans for the MUSV to be a scout ship, mostly. The LUSV, however, would be armed with as many as 32 anti-ship and land-attack missiles.

For comparison, a new Arleigh Burke-class destroyer – a manned vessel crewed by more than 300 sailors – carries 96 missiles but costs more than a billion dollars. A USV costs a third as much per missile brought to the fight.

More importantly, a drone warship should be inexpensive to operate, as there’s no crew to pay. As a bonus, commanders can deploy USVs more aggressively than they might a manned warship, as there’s little political cost to losing them in combat.

The Ukraine war has proved that crewless warships can work. On the day Russia widened its war on Ukraine back in late February 2022, the Ukrainian navy had just two large ships: an aging amphibious vessel and a somewhat less aging frigate.

At the time, the frigate Hetman Sahaidachny was in Odesa, Ukraine’s strategic port on the western Black Sea. Anticipating a Russian assault on Odesa that actually never materialized, Hetman Sahaidachny’s crew scuttled the frigate rather than risk her falling into Russian hands.

Without the frigate, the Ukrainian navy was down to just one big ship – a lightly armed one, at that. So it pivoted to drones. In the 19 months of the wider war, Ukrainian engineers have developed no fewer than seven types of robotic boat and submarine, and built them by the dozen.

They’re single-use vessels. Packing the USVs with explosives, the Ukrainians send them on one-way sorties toward Russian ports in occupied Crimea. Their targets: the 30 or so large warships belonging to the Russian navy’s Black Sea Fleet.

More often than not, Russian sailors see the drones coming and shoot them out of the water. But Ukrainian USVs have struck and damaged a Russian amphibious ship and a civilian tanker working for Moscow, as well as the strategic bridge connecting Russia to Crimea.

Equally importantly, the drones make it dangerous for the Black Sea Fleet to leave port. “It is possible to effectively carry out some operations which will decrease Russia’s maritime influence, military influence on the Black Sea,” Mykhaylo Podolyak, an advisor to Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, told the BBC.

To be fair to the US Navy, the USVs it plans to acquire are much bigger, and much more complex, than the Ukrainian navy’s one-way drone boats – the US designs are intended to sail more than once. But the breakneck expansion of the Ukrainians’ USV fleet begs the question: why can’t the much richer Americans acquire drone ships at the same speed?

Lorin Selby, a retired admiral who headed the Navy’s research division, has a theory.

“The US Navy is arrogant,” Selby told The New York Times. “We have an arrogance about, we’ve got these aircraft carriers, we’ve got these amazing submarines. We don’t know anything else. And that is just wrong.”

That arrogance could cost the United States as authoritarian China expands across the western Pacific. But it might cost Taiwan even more.

