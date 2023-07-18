US national held in North Korea after crossing border, UN body says

An American man who crossed the border from South Korea to North Korea is likely being held in custody, the UN Command has said.

The body, which seeks to ensure security on the Korean Peninsula, tweeted on Tuesday that the US citizen was on a tour to a Korean border village and crossed the border into the North without authorisation.

The UN Command says he is currently believed to be in North Korean custody and that the UN Command is working with its North Korean counterparts to resolve the incident.

The person was taking part in a tour to the Joint Security Area, the border village in the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas where soldiers from both sides stand guard.

“A US National on a JSA orientation tour crossed, without authorisation, the Military Demarcation Line into the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK),” the UN Command wrote on Twitter.

“We believe he is currently in DPRK custody and are working with our KPA counterparts to resolve this incident.”

