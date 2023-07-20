US natgas prices up 4% to one-week high ahead of weekly storage report

July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures climbed about 4% to a one-week high on Thursday on a daily drop in output, forecasts for higher demand next week than previously expected and hotter-than-normal weather through early August, especially in Texas. That price increase came ahead of a federal report expected to show last week's storage build was bigger-than-usual for this time of year due in part to slow growth in the amount of gas flowing to U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants. Analysts forecast U.S. utilities added 48 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas into storage during the week ended July 14. That compares with an increase of 35 bcf in the same week last year and a five-year (2018-2022) average increase of 45 bcf. If correct, last week's increase would boost stockpiles to 2.978 trillion cubic feet (tcf), or 14.1% above the five-year average of 2.611 tcf for the time of year. Power demand in Texas hit a record high for a second day in a row on Tuesday and will likely break that record again on Thursday (and next week) as homes and businesses keep air conditioners cranked up to escape a lingering heatwave, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), the state's power grid operator. Extreme heat boosts the amount of gas generators burn to produce power for cooling, especially in Texas, which gets most of its electricity from gas-fired plants. In 2022, about 49% of the state's power came from gas-fired plants, with most of the rest coming from wind (22%), coal (16%), nuclear (8%) and solar (4%), according to federal energy data. Front-month gas futures for August delivery on the New York Mercantile Exchange rose 10.2 cents, or 3.9%, to $2.705 per million British thermal units at 8:57 a.m. EDT (1257 GMT), putting the contract on track for its highest close since July 11. A lack of rapid price moves in recent weeks - futures have not settled up or down more than 5% so far in July - cut the contract's 30-day implied volatility index to 58.1%, its lowest since April 2022. The market uses implied volatility to estimate likely price changes in the future. At-the-money 30-day implied volatility NGATMIV, a determinant of an option's premium, averaged 76.2% so far in 2023, down from 80.6% in 2022 and a five-year (2018-2022) average of 53.2%. SUPPLY AND DEMAND Data provider Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 101.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) so far in July, up from 101.0 bcfd in June. That compares with a monthly record of 101.8 bcfd in May. On a daily basis, however, output was on track to drop by 1.3 bcfd over the past two days to a preliminary one-week low of 100.4 bcfd on Thursday due mostly to declines in Oklahoma and North Dakota. Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain hotter-than-normal through at least Aug. 4. With warmer weather coming and LNG export plants expected to return soon, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 105.7 bcfd this week to 106.8 bcfd next week. The forecast for next week was higher than Refinitiv's outlook on Wednesday. Gas flows to the seven big U.S. LNG export plants rose to an average of 12.8 bcfd so far in July from 11.6 bcfd in June. That, however, was still well below the monthly record of 14.0 bcfd in April due to ongoing maintenance at several facilities in Louisiana, including Cameron LNG, Cheniere Energy's Sabine Pass and Venture Global LNG's Calcasieu. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Jul 14 Jul 7 Jul 14 average Forecast Actual Jul 14 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): 48 49 35 45 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,978 2,930 2,396 2,611 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 14.1% 14.2% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2022 (2017-2021) Henry Hub 2.62 2.60 7.19 6.54 2.89 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 8.95 8.61 51.76 40.50 7.49 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 10.75 11.02 39.36 34.11 8.95 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 2 2 2 3 3 U.S. GFS CDDs 255 253 248 213 205 U.S. GFS TDDs 257 255 250 216 208 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Week Next Week This Week Five-Year Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 101.4 101.1 101.3 97.1 90.5 U.S. Imports from Canada 10.2 7.5 7.4 8.9 8.2 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 111.6 108.6 108.7 106.0 98.8 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 4.4 1.7 1.7 4.2 2.4 U.S. Exports to Mexico 6.8 6.7 7.0 6.2 5.5 U.S. LNG Exports 12.4 12.7 13.1 10.6 6.1 U.S. Commercial 4.4 4.3 4.4 4.4 4.5 U.S. Residential 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.6 3.6 U.S. Power Plant 44.4 48.0 48.4 46.3 41.7 U.S. Industrial 21.2 21.3 21.4 21.3 21.1 U.S. Plant Fuel 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 5.0 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.3 2.2 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 81.0 84.6 85.1 83.0 78.2 Total U.S. Demand 104.7 105.7 106.8 104.0 92.2 U.S. Northwest River Forecast Center (NWRFC) at The Dalles Dam Current Day Prior Day 2022 2021 2020 % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal % of Normal Forecast Forecast Actual Actual Actual Apr-Sep 83 83 107 81 103 Jan-Jul 77 77 102 79 98 Oct-Sep 75 76 103 81 95 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Jul 21 Jul 14 Jul 7 Jun 30 Jun 23 Wind 7 7 6 10 9 Solar 4 4 4 4 4 Hydro 6 6 6 6 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 46 45 45 43 42 Coal 19 19 19 18 17 Nuclear 17 17 18 17 19 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 2.51 2.52 Transco Z6 New York 1.65 1.89 PG&E Citygate 4.90 4.71 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) 1.51 1.61 Chicago Citygate 2.31 2.35 Algonquin Citygate 1.75 1.90 SoCal Citygate 5.67 5.61 Waha Hub 2.35 2.23 AECO 1.81 1.69 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 34.00 37.75 PJM West 39.00 38.75 Ercot North 175.00 49.50 Mid C 129.50 121.00 Palo Verde 86.50 80.00 SP-15 91.25 81.75 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Nick Zieminski)