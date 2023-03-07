US natgas up 2% on colder forecasts, record gas flows to LNG plants

·6 min read

March 7 (Reuters) - U.S. natural gas futures rose about 2% on Tuesday, after plunging 15% in the prior session, on forecasts for more cold weather over the next two weeks than previously expected and record gas flows to liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plants after Freeport LNG's plant in Texas exited an outage. That price rise came despite a increase in gas output so far this month and forecasts for less demand over the next two weeks than previously expected because most of the cold is not coming until mid March. Front-month gas futures for April delivery rose 5.8 cents, or 2.3%, to $2.630 per million British thermal units (mmBtu) at 8:04 a.m. EST (1304 GMT). The market has been extremely volatile in recent weeks as traders bet on the latest weather forecasts. The front-month fell to a 28-month low below $2 per mmBtu in intraday trade on Feb. 22 on warmer forecasts before jumping 9% to settle at a five-week high over $3 on March 3 on colder forecasts and then plunging 15% on March 6 on a less cold weather outlook. Freeport LNG's export plant, meanwhile, was on track to pull in about 1.5 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) of gas on Tuesday, up from 1.0 bcfd on Monday, according to data provider Refinitiv. Freeport exited an eight-month outage in February. That outages was caused by a fire in June 2022. When operating at full power, Freeport LNG, the second-biggest U.S. LNG export plant, can turn about 2.1 bcfd of gas into LNG for export. Federal regulators approved the restart of two of Freeport LNG's three liquefaction trains (Trains 2 and 3). Liquefaction trains turn gas into LNG. Freeport asked federal regulators to restart the third train (Train 1) and other parts of the plant on Feb. 27. But on March 6, federal regulators had more questions about that request, which could delay the timing of Train 1's restart. Total gas flows to all seven of the big U.S. LNG export plants rose to 13.5 bcfd so far in March from 12.8 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 12.9 bcfd in March 2022, before the Freeport LNG facility shut. The seven big U.S. LNG export plants, including Freeport LNG, can turn about 13.8 bcfd of gas into LNG. SUPPLY AND DEMAND Refinitiv said average gas output in the U.S. Lower 48 states rose to 98.4 bcfd so far in March, up from 98.2 bcfd in February. That compares with a monthly record of 99.9 bcfd in November 2022. Analysts said production declined earlier this year due in part to drops in gas prices of 40% in January and 35% in December that persuaded several energy firms to reduce the number of rigs they have drilling for gas. In addition, extreme cold in early February and late December cut gas output by freezing oil and gas wells in several producing basins. Meteorologists forecast the weather in the Lower 48 states would remain mostly colder-than-normal through March 22 after some near- to warmer-than-normal days from March 7-10. With colder weather coming, Refinitiv forecast U.S. gas demand, including exports, would rise from 115.8 bcfd this week to 120.3 bcfd next week. Those forecasts were lower than Refinitiv's outlook on Monday. Milder winter weather so far this year has prompted utilities to leave more gas in storage than usual. Gas stockpiles were about 19% above their five-year average (2018-2022) during the week ended Feb. 24 and were expected to end about 22% above normal during the week ended March 3, according to federal data and analysts' estimates. Week ended Week ended Year ago Five-year Mar 3 Feb 24 Mar 3 average (Forecast) (Actual) Mar 3 U.S. weekly natgas storage change (bcf): -75 -81 -126 -101 U.S. total natgas in storage (bcf): 2,039 2,114 1,537 1,671 U.S. total storage versus 5-year average 22.0% 19.3% Global Gas Benchmark Futures ($ per mmBtu) Current Day Prior Day This Month Prior Year Five Year Last Year Average Average 2022 (2018-2022) Henry Hub 2.60 2.57 4.98 6.54 3.60 Title Transfer Facility (TTF) 13.12 13.35 41.81 40.50 14.39 Japan Korea Marker (JKM) 14.29 14.33 36.96 34.11 14.31 Refinitiv Heating (HDD), Cooling (CDD) and Total (TDD) Degree Days Two-Week Total Forecast Current Day Prior Day Prior Year 10-Year 30-Year Norm Norm U.S. GFS HDDs 333 322 282 297 295 U.S. GFS CDDs 12 134 11 14 12 U.S. GFS TDDs 345 335 293 311 307 Refinitiv U.S. Weekly GFS Supply and Demand Forecasts Prior Week Current Next Week This Week Five-Year Week Last Year Average For Month U.S. Supply (bcfd) U.S. Lower 48 Dry Production 98.6 98.3 98.5 93.8 89.4 U.S. Imports from Canada 8.4 8.0 8.6 9.0 8.6 U.S. LNG Imports 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 Total U.S. Supply 107.0 106.3 107.1 102.8 99.1 U.S. Demand (bcfd) U.S. Exports to Canada 3.1 3.3 3.3 3.2 3.0 U.S. Exports to Mexico 5.4 5.4 5.2 5.8 5.2 U.S. LNG Exports 12.8 13.6 13.3 12.8 7.4 U.S. Commercial 13.8 12.7 14.2 13.8 12.4 U.S. Residential 22.6 20.2 22.5 21.9 19.6 U.S. Power Plant 31.7 29.6 29.8 26.3 25.7 U.S. Industrial 23.8 23.5 24.3 24.7 23.6 U.S. Plant Fuel 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 4.9 U.S. Pipe Distribution 2.7 2.5 2.6 2.5 2.6 U.S. Vehicle Fuel 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 Total U.S. Consumption 99.6 93.5 98.5 94.2 88.9 Total U.S. Demand 120.9 115.8 120.3 116.0 104.5 U.S. weekly power generation percent by fuel - EIA Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Week ended Mar 10 Mar 3 Feb 24 Feb 17 Feb 10 Wind 11 13 15 15 15 Solar 4 3 3 3 3 Hydro 7 7 7 7 6 Other 2 2 2 2 2 Petroleum 0 0 0 0 0 Natural Gas 40 40 39 37 36 Coal 15 15 14 15 17 Nuclear 21 20 20 21 21 SNL U.S. Natural Gas Next-Day Prices ($ per mmBtu) Hub Current Day Prior Day Henry Hub 2.46 2.66 Transco Z6 New York 2.65 2.48 PG&E Citygate 11.53 8.19 Eastern Gas (old Dominion South) 2.31 2.32 Chicago Citygate 2.43 2.55 Algonquin Citygate 6.25 4.14 SoCal Citygate 8.85 8.01 Waha Hub 1.89 2.06 AECO 2.22 2.43 SNL U.S. Power Next-Day Prices ($ per megawatt-hour) Hub Current Day Prior Day New England 65.25 65.50 PJM West 35.50 32.50 Ercot North 31.00 22.75 Mid C 127.33 85.50 Palo Verde 64.25 55.50 SP-5 66.50 62.00 (Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Latest Stories

  • China Square: The cheap Chinese shop at the centre of Kenya row

    Kenyan traders accuse a Chinese-owned outlet of undercutting them and threatening their livelihoods.

  • China's Xi has mixed feelings about CATL's battery market dominance

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL on Monday he had mixed feelings about its status as the world's largest battery maker - remarks that come at a time when the company is rapidly expanding abroad and moving to undercut domestic rivals. After a presentation by CATL Chairman Zeng Yuqun, who described how the company commands 37% of the global battery market, Xi was quoted as saying that he was "both happy and worried", glad about its leading position but concerned about the risks. CATL has been building factories overseas and last month agreed to license its technology to a new plant that Ford Motor Co is building in Michigan.

  • Tesla, Ford, Toyota, Jeep among 1 million recalled vehicles: Check latest car recalls here

    Issues in the latest car recalls from Ford, Tesla, Dodge, Jeep and Toyota include loose bolts, overheating clutches and faulty keys and more.

  • Poland's PKN will demand compensation after Russia stopped oil deliveries, says CEO

    WARSAW (Reuters) -Poland's PKN Orlen will demand compensation after Russia halted oil deliveries to Poland via the Druzhba pipeline in late February, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Obajtek said on Monday, without giving further details. Last March, Poland pledged to stop using Russian oil by the end of 2022, the same time as PKN's long-term contract with Rosneft expired.

  • Bitcoin: Latest price collapse comes amid crypto bank fears

    Uncertainty surrounding Silvergate Bank caused a significant slump that BTC is yet to recover from

  • Retirees Confess What They Wish They’d Done With Their Money

    Retirement is the culmination of decades of financial decisions, and the unfortunate truth is that some of those decisions aren't always good. This is exceedingly common, in fact. At present, millions...

  • US natural gas prices plummet 13% as streak of mild winter weather set to continue

    Henry hub natural gas futures for April fell to $2.62 per million British thermal units, its lowest level in a week.

  • Oil edges lower on stronger dollar and weak Chinese data

    Oil prices edged lower on Tuesday as a stronger U.S. dollar and weak oil data from top crude importer China shifted momentum after five days of gains. Prices declined as the U.S. dollar rose ahead of Federal Reserve Chair Jeremy Powell's testimony to Congress at 1500 GMT on Tuesday. The focus will be on whether he remains confident that the Fed is on the right path to keep inflation on a steady decline towards its 2% target.

  • Analysis-China's chip sector needs more than state money to dull impact of US restrictions

    China plans to splurge to help its chip sector overcome U.S. export curbs, but money can only do so much unless Chinese firms can break from a cycle that hinders innovation and traps them at the low end of the value chain, industry players said. The government has earmarked $140 billion that could include subsidising the purchase of domestically produced chipmaking equipment, Reuters reported in December, likely benefiting manufacturers such as China's sole semiconductor lithography specialist, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Group (SMEE). The outlay was in response to the United States increasingly tightening export restrictions of chipmaking technology for fear it could be used to produce chips for applications such as artificial intelligence which could be used by China's military.

  • China could’ infiltrate’ UK’s weapons supply chain, warns defence minister

    China could “infiltrate” Britain’s weapons supply chain, a defence minister has warned.

  • Laid-off Twitter software engineer calls job market 'hot garbage': 'maybe I should go be a firefighter'

    An ex-Twitter engineer laid off by Elon told CNN they're struggling to find work, as "tech jobs are just not happening."

  • Elon Musk reportedly tried to sell Twitter's office plants to employees as part of his push for cash

    Since taking over Twitter in November, Elon Musk has tried to cut costs and boost the company's income.

  • UPDATE 1-Russia's February car sales down 62% year-on-year, says AEB

    This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine. MOSCOW, March 6 (Reuters) - Car sales in Russia collapsed by 62.1% year-on-year in February, the Association of European Businesses (AEB) said on Monday, as Western sanctions continued to cause problems for the industry. The AEB said 41,851 vehicles had been sold during February, compared with 110,441 vehicles in February 2022.

  • REFILE-UPDATE 1-Chevron CEO says natural gas markets fundamentally changed by war

    The global natural gas market has been more fundamentally changed for the long term by Russia's invasion of Ukraine than the oil market, Chevron Corp Chief Executive Mike Wirth said on Monday. The conflict in Ukraine and ensuing Western sanctions upended global oil and gas markets and disrupted supplies from Russia. Europe has turned away from dependence on Russian gas supplies and has no intention of changing that in the future, Wirth said in remarks at the CERAWeek energy conference.

  • Stretch Retirement Savings: Experts Recommend 5 Expenses To Cut Easily

    A traditional, passive retirement is fine for some, but many retirees are looking to start exciting new chapters of their lives when they stop working. See: What Is the Average Social Security Benefit...

  • Energy crisis: European gas storage levels at record highs - and it suggests good news for supplies

    Energy costs could come down as European gas storage facilities are expected to end the winter season at a record of more than 50% full. Modelling done by energy consultancy Cornwall Insight suggests gas supplies are secure after concerns of shortages following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Storage facilities across Europe will end winter between 45% and 61% full - an average of 55% capacity - bypassing the previous end of winter record of 54% in 2020.

  • UPDATE 1-CERAWEEK- Asia demand to drive Cheniere's LNG shipments this year

    Cheniere Energy expects to ship more liquefied natural gas (LNG) to Asia this year, after European customers took the lion's share of its 2022 cargoes, an official said on Monday. Cheniere last year gave the financial go ahead for an expansion of its Corpus Christi, Texas, liquefaction plant and has sought an early environmental review with federal regulators for an expansion at its Sabine Pass, Lousiana, facility, officials said. Construction of its and others LNG plants along the U.S. Gulf Coast is stressing existing gas transportation and storage infrastructure.

  • Africa’s Oil Industry Is Set To Flourish In 2023

    As global oil demand climbs and the world attempts to find new sources of low-carbon supply, 2023 could be a big year for Africa’s oil industry.

  • Manulife steps up hiring in China to tap big pensions opportunity

    Canada's Manulife Financial Corp plans at least two more top-tier hires in China this month as it targets the pensions business in the fast-ageing society after taking full control of a joint venture, senior executives said. After becoming in November the first foreign financial firm to receive regulatory approval to wholly own a funds joint venture, Canada's largest insurer has shaken up the unit's management by appointing a new chairman and an interim general manager, and, for the first time, a chief operating officer. Having 100% ownership of a local unit with access to China's newly launched private pension scheme will help Manulife accelerate its plans to tap the retirement business opportunity, Paul Lorentz, CEO of Manulife Investment Management (Manulife IM), told Reuters in an interview last week.

  • 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of Retirement in America

    Many Americans spend their lives working hard and dreaming of the day they can finally retire. But planning for retirement requires more than dreaming -- it means being strategic and focused on saving...