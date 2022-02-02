Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Although minimum wage is not nearly as low as it used to be, America still has a long way to go when it comes to compensating its workers. The federal minimum wage is currently at $7.25, a number that has stayed the same since 2009.

But even with no recent changes from the federal government, things appear to be moving in the right direction. In July 2019, the U.S. House passed a bill that would raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025, which could increase the incomes of 17 million to 27 million minimum wage workers, according to Bloomberg. And minimum wage is currently a hot topic as Democrats try to raise it.

See: 14 Countries That Have a Higher Minimum Wage Than the US

Important: $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg - Here's How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

In the meantime, several states and localities have taken it upon themselves to raise their own minimum wages. Recently, Illinois, Nevada and Oregon all raised their minimum wages, USA Today reported. Illinois' minimum wage rose from $9.25 to $10; Nevada's minimum wage rose from $7.25 to $8 for workers with health insurance, and from $8.25 to $9 for those without health coverage; and Oregon's minimum wage rose from $11.25 to $12. In addition, 18 municipalities and three counties announced minimum wage increases.

The rise in the minimum wage seems hopeful; however, due to inflation and the rising cost of living, that amount might not be enough in the future. Take a look at how minimum wage has dramatically morphed throughout the years.

1938

U.S. minimum wage: $0.25

In 2020 dollars: $4.54

Exclusive: Americans' Savings Drop to Lowest Point in Years

1939

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2020 dollars: $5.53

Read More: The Average Social Security Check the Year You Were Born

1940

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2020 dollars: $5.57

Find Out: Here's How Much Teachers Make in Every State

1941

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2020 dollars: $5.49

Story continues

Check Out: Best Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month

1942

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2020 dollars: $4.93

Read: 17 Biggest Budgeting Mistakes You're Making

1943

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2020 dollars: $4.58

Save More: Savings Tricks From Regular People Who Are Sitting on Millions

1944

U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

In 2020 dollars: $4.45

Find Out: 100 Ways To Make Money Without a 9-to-5

1945

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2020 dollars: $5.80

See: How Long $1 Million in Savings Will Last in Every State

1946

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2020 dollars: $5.67

Read: 50 Things Every 50-Something Should Know About Retirement

1947

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2020 dollars: $4.80

Find Out: IRS Delayed Refunds for 275,000 Taxpayers in 2019 -- Here's How To Get Yours Faster

1948

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2020 dollars: $4.35

Plan Now: How Long Will Your Retirement Savings Last?

1949

U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

In 2020 dollars: $4.30

Find Out: What To Sell When You're Ready To Retire

1950

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2020 dollars: $8.23

Learn More: Retirement Planning Mistakes That Waste Your Money

1951

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2020 dollars: $7.62

Check Out: 25 Ways To Maximize Your Retirement Savings

1952

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2020 dollars: $7.30

Find Out: 15 Retirement Mistakes and Why They'll Shrink Your Nest Egg

1953

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2020 dollars: $7.27

Compare: This Is the Living Wage You Need in All 50 States

1954

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2020 dollars: $7.19

Learn More: Here's Exactly How Much Savings You Need To Retire In Your State

1955

U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

In 2020 dollars: $7.25

Helpful: 19 Effective Ways To Tackle Your Budget

1956

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2020 dollars: $9.63

Read: Tips To Keep Your Finances in Order Without Sacrificing What You Want

1957

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2020 dollars: $9.35

Related: 17 Dumb Home-Buying Mistakes That Hurt Your Wallet

1958

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2020 dollars: $9.02

Try: 50 Easy Things You Should Do To Save Money

1959

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2020 dollars: $8.90

Stop Now: 50 Terrible Ways To Try and Save Money

1960

U.S. minimum wage: $1

In 2020 dollars: $8.80

Find Out: Things To Cut Out Right Now To Save Money During the Health Crisis

1961

U.S. minimum wage: $1.15

In 2020 dollars: $9.96

Make the Most of Your Money: Tips To Live Comfortably on a Budget

1962

U.S. minimum wage: $1.15

In 2020 dollars: $9.89

1963

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2020 dollars: $10.61

1964

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2020 dollars: $10.44

Options: 16 Ways To Save Money on Food

1965

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2020 dollars: $10.34

1966

U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

In 2020 dollars: $10.14

1967

U.S. minimum wage: $1.40

In 2020 dollars: $10.98

Read: 25 Tips for Saving Money With Your Spouse

1968

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2020 dollars: $12.10

1969

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2020 dollars: $11.59

See: What Income Level Is Considered Middle Class in Your State?

1970

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2020 dollars: $10.92

1971

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2020 dollars: $10.37

1972

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2020 dollars: $10.04

Helpful: 16 Effective Ways To Trick Yourself Into Saving Money

1973

U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

In 2020 dollars: $9.69

1974

U.S. minimum wage: $2

In 2020 dollars: $11.07

1975

U.S. minimum wage: $2.10

In 2020 dollars: $10.40

Good To Know: 16 Splurges That Save You Money in the Long Run

1976

U.S. minimum wage: $2.30

In 2020 dollars: $10.67

1977

U.S. minimum wage: $2.30

In 2020 dollars: $10.14

1978

U.S. minimum wage: $2.65

In 2020 dollars: $10.94

Get Your Happiness: This Is the Salary Needed To Be Happy in Every State

1979

U.S. minimum wage: $2.90

In 2020 dollars: $10.95

1980

U.S. minimum wage: $3.10

In 2020 dollars: $10.28

1981

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $9.93

Keep Reading: 25 Ways To Save 20% More of Your Paycheck Without Even Trying

1982

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $9.16

1983

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $8.84

1984

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $8.48

Try: Cutting Out These 25 Expenses Will Save You $16,142.08 a Year

1985

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $8.19

1986

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $7.89

1987

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $7.77

Worth It: 13 Low-Paying Jobs That Actually Pay Off in Retirement

1988

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $7.47

1989

U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

In 2020 dollars: $7.14

1990

U.S. minimum wage: $3.80

In 2020 dollars: $7.69

Learn More: Surprising Ways Gen Z and Millennials Are Worlds Apart Financially

1991

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2020 dollars: $8.15

1992

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.94

1993

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.69

Whoa: 9 Successful Money-Making 'Schemes' That Are Actually Legal

1994

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.50

1995

U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.29

1996

U.S. minimum wage: $4.75

In 2020 dollars: $7.94

Rich vs. Wealthy: What's the Difference Between the Two?

1997

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $8.35

1998

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $8.22

1999

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $8.09

Read More: How Do You Stack Up To the Average Income in Your State?

2000

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $7.87

2001

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $7.59

2002

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $7.50

Read: 20 Hobbies of the Rich Only They Can Afford

2003

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $7.31

2004

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $7.17

2005

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $6.97

Find Out: 31 Dumb Things That Are Keeping You From Being Wealthy

2006

U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

In 2020 dollars: $6.70

2007

U.S. minimum wage: $5.85

In 2020 dollars: $7.46

2008

U.S. minimum wage: $6.55

In 2020 dollars: $8.01

Read: 19 Things You'll Need To Sacrifice Now for a Healthy Retirement

2009

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $8.86

2010

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $8.63

Take a Look: The GOP Wants a $10 Minimum Wage -- How Does It Compare to $15 in the Real World?

2011

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $8.49

2012

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $8.25

2013

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $8.12

Avoid: 35 Retirement Planning Mistakes That Waste Your Money

2014

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $8

2015

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $8

2016

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.89

Check Out: Here's How To Retire Early and Quit the Daily Grind

2017

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.70

2018

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.55

2019

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.43

2020

U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

In 2020 dollars: $7.25

More From GOBankingRates

Gabrielle Olya and Amen Oyiboke-Osifo contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born