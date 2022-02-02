Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

Taylor Bell
·7 min read
M_a_y_a / Getty Images

Although minimum wage is not nearly as low as it used to be, America still has a long way to go when it comes to compensating its workers. The federal minimum wage is currently at $7.25, a number that has stayed the same since 2009.

But even with no recent changes from the federal government, things appear to be moving in the right direction. In July 2019, the U.S. House passed a bill that would raise the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2025, which could increase the incomes of 17 million to 27 million minimum wage workers, according to Bloomberg. And minimum wage is currently a hot topic as Democrats try to raise it.

In the meantime, several states and localities have taken it upon themselves to raise their own minimum wages. Recently, Illinois, Nevada and Oregon all raised their minimum wages, USA Today reported. Illinois' minimum wage rose from $9.25 to $10; Nevada's minimum wage rose from $7.25 to $8 for workers with health insurance, and from $8.25 to $9 for those without health coverage; and Oregon's minimum wage rose from $11.25 to $12. In addition, 18 municipalities and three counties announced minimum wage increases.

The rise in the minimum wage seems hopeful; however, due to inflation and the rising cost of living, that amount might not be enough in the future. Take a look at how minimum wage has dramatically morphed throughout the years.

iraua / Shutterstock.com

1938

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $4.54

Yulia Grigoryeva / Shutterstock.com

1939

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

  • In 2020 dollars: $5.53

Kondor83 / Shutterstock.com

1940

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

  • In 2020 dollars: $5.57

PointImages / Shutterstock.com

1941

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

  • In 2020 dollars: $5.49

AndreyPopov / istockphoto.com

1942

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

  • In 2020 dollars: $4.93

antoniotruzzi / istockphoto.com

1943

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

  • In 2020 dollars: $4.58

Visionsi / Shutterstock.com

1944

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.30

  • In 2020 dollars: $4.45

Eo naya / Shutterstock.com

1945

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

  • In 2020 dollars: $5.80

g-stockstudio / istockphoto.com

1946

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

  • In 2020 dollars: $5.67

golubovy / istockphoto.com

1947

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

  • In 2020 dollars: $4.80

PointImages / Shutterstock.com

1948

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

  • In 2020 dollars: $4.35

Harsanyi Andras / Shutterstock.com

1949

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.40

  • In 2020 dollars: $4.30

Jacob Lund / Shutterstock.com

1950

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.23

Kichigin / Shutterstock.com

1951

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.62

lOvE lOvE / Shutterstock.com

1952

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.30

Mocha.VP / Shutterstock.com

1953

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.27

PenelopeB / istockphoto.com

1954

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.19

PeopleImages / istockphoto.com

1955

  • U.S. minimum wage: $0.75

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.25

Kondor83 / Shutterstock.com

1956

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1

  • In 2020 dollars: $9.63

Kzenon / Shutterstock.com

1957

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1

  • In 2020 dollars: $9.35

Nonwarit / Shutterstock.com

1958

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1

  • In 2020 dollars: $9.02

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

1959

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.90

PK.pawaris / Shutterstock.com

1960

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.80

cunaplus / Shutterstock.com

1961

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.15

  • In 2020 dollars: $9.96

SolStock / istockphoto.com

1962

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.15

  • In 2020 dollars: $9.89

Sturti / istockphoto.com

1963

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $10.61

Topalov Djura / istockphoto.com

1964

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $10.44

www.BillionPhotos.com / Shutterstock.com

1965

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $10.34

www.BillionPhotos.com / Shutterstock.com

1966

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $10.14

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

1967

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.40

  • In 2020 dollars: $10.98

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

1968

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

  • In 2020 dollars: $12.10

AndreyPopov / istockphoto.com

1969

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

  • In 2020 dollars: $11.59

bikeriderlondon / Shutterstock.com

1970

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

  • In 2020 dollars: $10.92

create jobs 51 / Shutterstock.com

1971

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

  • In 2020 dollars: $10.37

Shutterstock.com

1972

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

  • In 2020 dollars: $10.04

AndreyPopov / iStock.com

1973

  • U.S. minimum wage: $1.60

  • In 2020 dollars: $9.69

George Peters / istockphoto.com

1974

  • U.S. minimum wage: $2

  • In 2020 dollars: $11.07

FangXiaNuo / istockphoto.com

1975

  • U.S. minimum wage: $2.10

  • In 2020 dollars: $10.40

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

1976

  • U.S. minimum wage: $2.30

  • In 2020 dollars: $10.67

Peter Bernik / Shutterstock.com

1977

  • U.S. minimum wage: $2.30

  • In 2020 dollars: $10.14

lakov Filimonov / Shutterstock.com

1978

  • U.S. minimum wage: $2.65

  • In 2020 dollars: $10.94

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

1979

  • U.S. minimum wage: $2.90

  • In 2020 dollars: $10.95

kurhan / Shutterstock.com

1980

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.10

  • In 2020 dollars: $10.28

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

1981

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

  • In 2020 dollars: $9.93

IS_ImageSource / istockphoto.com

1982

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

  • In 2020 dollars: $9.16

gilaxia / istockphoto.com

1983

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.84

Kali Nine LLC / istockphoto.com

1984

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.48

gilaxia / istockphoto.com

1985

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.19

sahilu / istockphoto.com

1986

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.89

kadmy / istockphoto.com

1987

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.77

EdStock / istockphoto.com

1988

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.47

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

1989

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.35

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.14

Minerva Studio / Shutterstock.com

1990

  • U.S. minimum wage: $3.80

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.69

Squaredpixels / istockphoto.com

1991

  • U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.15

withGod / Shutterstock.com

1992

  • U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.94

sturti / istockphoto.com

1993

  • U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.69

Sergey Mironov / Shutterstock.com

1994

  • U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.50

Photographee.eu / Shutterstock.com

1995

  • U.S. minimum wage: $4.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.29

M_a_y_a / istockphoto.com

1996

  • U.S. minimum wage: $4.75

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.94

Leonardo Patrizi / istockphoto.com

1997

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.35

Juanmonino / istockphoto.com

1998

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.22

gilaxia / istockphoto.com

1999

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.09

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

2000

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.87

ferrerivideo / istockphoto.com

2001

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.59

Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

2002

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.50

GaudiLab / Shutterstock.com

2003

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.31

andresr / istockphoto.com

2004

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.17

a katz / Shutterstock.com

2005

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

  • In 2020 dollars: $6.97

Andrey_Popov / Shutterstock.com

2006

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.15

  • In 2020 dollars: $6.70

kadmy / istockphoto.com

2007

  • U.S. minimum wage: $5.85

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.46

Rawpixel.com / Shutterstock.com

2008

  • U.S. minimum wage: $6.55

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.01

everything possible / Shutterstock.com

2009

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.86

Pressmaster / Shutterstock.com

2010

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.63

wavebreakmedia / Shutterstock.com

2011

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.49

kurhan / Shutterstock.com

2012

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.25

shapecharge / istockphoto.com

2013

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $8.12

Shutterstock.com

2014

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $8

g-stockstudio / Shutterstock.com

2015

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $8

a katz / Shutterstock.com

2016

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.89

Page Light Studios / Shutterstock.com

2017

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.70

YinYang / iStock.com

2018

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.55

Yaoinlove / Shutterstock.com

2019

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.43

ChickenStock Images / Shutterstock

2020

  • U.S. minimum wage: $7.25

  • In 2020 dollars: $7.25

