US military shoots down another flying object over Lake Huron

Gareth Evans - in Washington
F-22 jet flying over the Sierra Nevada mountains in an archive photo
A US F-22 fighter jet shot down flying objects on Friday and Saturday (file image)

The US has shot down another unidentified flying object over its territory in what is the fourth such incident this month.

It was downed by Air Force and National Guard pilots on Sunday, Michigan Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin said.

President Joe Biden ordered it to be shot down as it neared Lake Huron, close to the Canadian border.

Washington has been on high alert since its military destroyed a suspected Chinese spy balloon on 4 February.

That balloon was tracked across the continental US before it was shot down off the coast of South Carolina.

Officials recovered some of its debris from the ocean and said the balloon originated in China and had been used for surveillance.

China denied it was used for spying and said it was a weather monitoring device that had been blown astray.

Since that initial incident, American fighter jets have shot down three further high-altitude objects in as many days.

On Friday, President Biden ordered an object to be shot down over Alaska. And on Saturday a similar object was shot down over the Yukon in north-western Canada.

Officials have not publicly identified the suspected origin of these objects. Both the US and Canada are still working to recover the remnants, but the search in Alaska has been hampered by Arctic conditions.

"These objects did not closely resemble, and were much smaller than, the [4 February] balloon and we will not definitively characterise them until we can recover the debris," a White House National Security spokesperson said.

Unidentified flying objects - timeline

4 February: US military shoots down suspected surveillance balloon off the coast of South Carolina. It had drifted for days over the US, and officials said it came from China and had been monitoring sensitive sites

10 February: US downs another object off northern Alaska which officials said lacked any system of propulsion or control

11 February: An American fighter jet shoots down a "high-altitude airborne object" over Canada's Yukon territory, about 100 miles (160 km) from the US border. It was described as cylindrical and smaller than the first balloon

12 February: US jets shoot down a fourth high-altitude object near Lake Huron "out of an abundance of caution"

Little is known about the object that was shot down on Sunday, with officials yet to give any details about its size or appearance.

But earlier on Sunday, the top Democrat in Congress said intelligence officials believed the flying objects that were shot down on Friday and Saturday were also surveillance balloons.

"They believe they were [balloons], yes," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told ABC News, adding that they were "much smaller" than the first one shot down off the South Carolina coast.

"The bottom line is, until a few months ago, we didn't know of these balloons," he said.

"We're going to probably be able to piece together this whole surveillance balloon and know exactly what's going on," Mr Schumer added.

