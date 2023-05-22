US military pictures of 'Massive Ordnance Penetrator' bomb quickly deleted

The US Air Force's Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb at Whiteman Air Base in Missouri - US Air Force via AP

Pictures of a powerful US Air Force bomb designed to destroy underground bunkers that could be hiding uranium enrichment have been seen for the first time.

The military released rare images of the GBU-57, also known as the Massive Ordnance Penetrator, on 2 May, before quickly deleting them in light of security concerns.

It comes amid growing tensions with Iran's nuclear programme. The country is constructing a facility that may be beyond the reach of the specialised weapon, according to The Associated Press.

Developed in the 2000s, the weapon was the Air Force's answer to Iran hardening its nuclear sites by building them underground.

The Air Force posted images of the bombs on the Facebook page for Whiteman Air Force Base in Missouri.

The base is home to a fleet of B-2 stealth bombers, the only aircraft that can deploy the bomb.

In a caption, the base said it had received two Massive Ordnance Penetrator bombs so a munitions squadron there could "test their performance".

Rising acrimony

It is not the first time the Air Force has published photos and videos of the bomb that coincided with rising acrimony with Tehran over its nuclear program.

In 2019, the US military released a video of a B-2 bomber dropping two of the bombs.

The pictures show stencilling on the bombs that listed their weight as 12,300kgs. It also described the bomb as carrying a mix of AFX-757 - a standard explosive - and PBXN-114, a relatively new explosive compound, according to Rahul Udoshi, a senior weapons analyst at Janes, an open-source intelligence firm.

The weight of the bomb, judging from the stenciling, shows the majority of it comes from its thick steel frame, which allows it to chew through concrete and soil before exploding. However, it remains unclear what the exact effectiveness of the weapon would be.

Mr Udoshi said that the Air Force likely took the pictures down because they revealed too much data about the bombs. "Immediate removal from the internet without comment (or) justification means there is a potential lapse," Mr Udoshi said.

On Monday it was reported satellite imagery from Planet Labs PBC showed Tehran has been digging tunnels in the mountain near the Natanz nuclear site in central Iran. Excavation mounds at the site suggest the facility could be up to 100 metres underground.

In previously describing the bomb's capabilities, the Air Force has said it could penetrate 60 metres of ground and cement before detonating.

Experts said Iran would likely be able to use the facility to enrich uranium, which can be used to build nuclear weapons.

The Telegraph contacted the Air Force for comment.