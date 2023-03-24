Additional attacks on American bases in Syria Friday after US retaliatory airstrikes on Iranian-backed groups

LUIS MARTINEZ and MATT SEYLER
·6 min read

A U.S. official told ABC News that there were two new attacks late Friday on two U.S. facilities in Deir ez-Zor Province in eastern Syria after another earlier in the day and a drone attack on Thursday that prompted retaliatory U.S. airstrikes that targeted Iranian-backed militias believed responsible.

Both attacks late Friday happened about the same time, the official said. One involved three drones targeting one facility and the other involved five rockets fired at a separate facility, according to the official, who said one American service member was wounded and was in stable condition.

The official said that two of the three drones that targeted one U.S. facility were shot down, but one drone made it through. There were no injuries in that attack.

The official said that five rockets were fired at another U.S. facility where the American service member was wounded. That individual is in stable condition, the official said, and that a damage assessment of the facility was still underway.

Earlier Friday, a Pentagon spokesman said the first of the three attacks on U.S. bases did not cause any damage and there were no injuries.

"On the morning of March 24th, at approximately 8:05 am local time, 10 rockets targeted coalition forces at the Green Village in northeast Syria," said Lt. Col. Phil Ventura, a Pentagon spokesman.

"The attack resulted in no injuries to US or coalition personnel and no damage to equipment or facilities," he added.

The new attacks, of which there have been about 80 since the start of 2021, come a day after the U.S. military conducted retaliatory airstrikes in eastern Syria on Thursday against the Iranian-backed groups after a one-way explosive drone attack targeting a U.S. base in the region killed a U.S. contractor and injured six others, including five U.S. service members, the Pentagon said.

"Earlier today, a U.S. contractor was killed and five U.S. service members and one additional U.S. contractor were wounded after a one-way unmanned aerial vehicle struck a maintenance facility on a Coalition base near Hasakah in northeast Syria at approximately 1:38 p.m. local time," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Two of the wounded service members were treated on site, while the other four Americans were medically evacuated to coalition medical facilities in Iraq, officials said. A U.S. official confirmed to ABC News that both contractors were American.

U.S. intelligence assessed that the one-way attack drone that struck the base on Thursday was Iranian in origin, according to the statement. Iran has used such drones in the past in attacks on Saudi Arabia and in Yemen, but this drone technology has become more noticeable after it provided hundreds of Shahed drones to Russia that have been used in attacks against Ukrainian civilians and infrastructure targets.

MORE: 4 US service members wounded in helicopter raid that killed IS leader in Syria

Earlier on Thursday, Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla, who as the commander of U.S. Central Command is the top U.S. military commander in the Middle East, told Congress that there have been 78 such attacks since the beginning of 2021.

"At the direction of President [Joe] Biden, I authorized U.S. Central Command forces to conduct precision airstrikes tonight in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC)," Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III said in the statement, issued late Thursday.

PHOTO: In this Dec. 8, 2021, file photo, American soldiers drive a Bradley fighting vehicle during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces at the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria. (Baderkhan Ahmad/AP, FILE)
PHOTO: In this Dec. 8, 2021, file photo, American soldiers drive a Bradley fighting vehicle during a joint exercise with Syrian Democratic Forces at the countryside of Deir Ezzor in northeastern Syria. (Baderkhan Ahmad/AP, FILE)

"The airstrikes were conducted in response today's attack, as well as a series of recent attacks against Coalition forces in Syria by groups affiliated with the IRGC," he added.

A U.S. official told ABC News that the airstrikes were carried out by U.S. Air Force F-15 fighter aircraft as part of a response approved by President Joe Biden earlier on Thursday.

Biden was enroute to Ottawa, Canada, when he approved the airstrikes presented by the Pentagon and the U.S. intelligence community as response options to the drone attack, White House spokesman John Kirby said during an appearance on CNN.

"He made the decision very, very shortly in that discussion to authorize the strikes against these particular targets," Kirby said. "We're going to work to protect our people and our facilities as best we can. It's a dangerous environment."

"We are not seeking a conflict with Iran," said Kirby. "We've been very clear with the Iranians and with our partners about how serious the mission that we're doing in Syria is and how we're going to protect that mission."

"Iran should not be involved in supporting these attacks on our facilities or on our people, we've made that very very clear," said Kirby.

At a news conference with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Friday afternoon, before the reports of even more attacks, Biden said, "make no mistake, the United States does not -- does not, emphasize -- seek conflict with Iran but be prepared for us to act forcefully protect our people. That's exactly what happened last night."

The U.S. has about 900 troops in eastern Syria providing assistance to Syrian Kurdish forces in preventing a resurgence of the Islamic State.

In recent months, some of the bases have been the target of drone attacks that had, in most instances, not led to injuries or physical damage. Iranian-backed groups in Syria are believed to have been responsible for these attacks.

"These precision strikes are intended to protect and defend U.S. personnel. The United States took proportionate and deliberate action intended to limit the risk of escalation and minimize casualties," the Pentagon statement read.

"As President Biden has made clear, we will take all necessary measures to defend our people and will always respond at a time and place of our choosing," Austin said. "No group will strike our troops with impunity."

"Our thoughts are with the family and colleagues of the contractor who was killed and with those who were wounded in the attack earlier today," the defense secretary added.

In a statement, U.S. Central Command leader Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla said, in part, that the U.S. "will always take all necessary measures to defend our people and will always respond at a time and place of our choosing. We are postured for scalable options in the face of any additional Iranian attacks."

"Our troops remain in Syria to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS, which benefits the security and stability of not only Syria, but the entire region," he added.

During Thursday's House Armed Services Committee hearing focused on the Middle East and Africa, Kurilla was asked by Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon about the frequency of Iranian proxy attacks on U.S. forces.

There have been 78 such attacks since the beginning of 2021, according to Kurilla.

"It is periodic. We see periods where they will do more," he said

"So what Iran does to hide its hand is they use Iranian proxies -- that's under UAVs or rockets -- to be able to attack our forces in Iraq or Syria," Kurilla added.

ABC News analyst Mick Mulroy, former deputy assistant secretary of defense for the Middle East and retired CIA officer, said the U.S. "must strike back at the Iranian forces in Syria responsible for these attacks to such an extent that they know the consequences of killing and injuring Americans will not be worth the costs."

Additional attacks on American bases in Syria Friday after US retaliatory airstrikes on Iranian-backed groups originally appeared on abcnews.go.com

Latest Stories

  • US launches airstrikes in Syria after drone attack kills American contractor

    The US has carried out airstrikes on targets backed by Iran's Revolutionary Guard in Syria following a deadly attack on a coalition base. The Pentagon said a US contractor was killed when a suspected Iranian drone struck a facility in northeast Syria on Thursday. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin said the US had retaliated with "precision airstrikes" in eastern Syria against facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

  • American contractor killed, troops wounded in Iran-linked drone attack in Syria, prompting US airstrikes

    The Pentagon responded to an attack on a base in Syria by launching airstrikes on groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

  • England vs Ukraine, Euro 2024 qualifiers: What time is kick-off, what TV channel is it on?

    Gareth Southgate said there was no need to speak to Phil Foden about being substituted just 12 minutes after coming on against Italy because the forward had accepted the reasoning.

  • China Evergrande's EV unit warns it may halt production amid funds shortage

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd said on Thursday it may have to halt production of electric vehicles (EVs) if it could not obtain fresh funding, after delivering more than 900 units of its flagship Hengchi 5 model. The EV manufacturing unit of the embattled developer China Evergrande Group said it was aiming to cut costs through measures such as reducing staff numbers and improving management efficiency. If, however, it could obtain financing of more than 29 billion yuan ($4.2 billion) "in the future", it aimed to launch a number of flagship models and hoped to achieve mass production, the company said in a statement.

  • Little room for maneuver as U.S.-China ties slide further

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -President Joe Biden said last month after a U.S. fighter jet shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that he planned to speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping about the episode and clear the air between the rival superpowers. Instead, after two months of diplomatic sniping and Xi's trip this week to Moscow where he and Russian President Vladimir Putin jointly denounced the United States, U.S.-China relations have slid to what some say is the worst since the countries normalized ties in the 1970s. Further complicating matters are stopovers in the United States next week and in early April by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, who according to sources familiar with the planning may meet Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy during a "transit" stop in California on her way back from Latin America.

  • Kim Jong-un's daughter wears £1,500 Dior coat as North Koreans suffer

    Kim Jong-un’s daughter has been spotted wearing what appears to be a stylish $1,900 Christian Dior jacket, amid reports of poverty and starvation across North Korea.

  • Starlink is key to Ukrainian operations, but the Russians 'will find you' if you use it too long, soldier says

    Troops told Defense One they're in a race against time when they break out the portable internet dishes because the Russians are hunting for them.

  • French Pension reform fury takes violent turn

    First, the personnel in charge of rolling out the red carpet went on strike, and then the unions invited everyone to show up at the Palace of Versailles, then protesters torched the entrance to Bordeaux City Hall, Bordeaux where King Charles was due to debut his first state visit abroad as monarch. His hosts throwing in the towel and announcing the postponement of the royal trip. Meanwhile, Israel's prime minister chose London this Friday for a getaway. Benjamin Netanyahu shrugging off questions over his government’s bid to weaken the powers of the judiciary. This one day after his far-right coalition passed a bill that restricts the reasons for removing a prime minister from office.Also this week, Vladimir Putin welcomed Xi Jinping for a three-day state visit, the first by China's president to Moscow since last year's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.After Britain, France the latest country to order its civil servants to remove TikTok from their smartphones, just ten days before Emmanuel Macron travels to China.&nbsp;TikTok's CEO getting a grilling from both Republicans and Democrats in Washington as the U-S considers a ban on the popular video sharing platformproduced by : Charles Wente, Sara Ayach and&nbsp;Samy-Vicente Lacerda Read more on FRANCE 24 English

  • President seals Finland's NATO bid by signing required laws

    HELSINKI (AP) — The Finnish president on Thursday formally sealed the Nordic country’s historic bid to join NATO by signing into law the required national legal amendments needed for membership in the Western military alliance. The move by President Sauli Niinistö means Finland has completed national measures needed to join NATO, and is now just awaiting approval from Turkey and Hungary, the only two of NATO’s 30 existing members that haven't ratified its bid. In Turkey Thursday, a parliamentary

  • Second confrontation in two days between US and Chinese ships in South China Sea

    China claims US actions violate its sovereignty and security in the strategic waterway

  • Putin’s shattered army will never recover

    It was the 19th-century military theorist Carl von Clausewitz who described war as “the realm of uncertainty”. In Ukraine, the fog of war is thick, and growing ever thicker. It’s impossible to gauge the true state of the battles raging in the east of the country. For some, Ukraine’s heroic defence against the renewed Russian offensive marks a victory of sorts. For others, the high losses they are sustaining are indicative of Russia’s ability to remobilise and regroup.

  • Reports: Islamic State kidnaps dozens in Syria, dead found

    Members of the Islamic State group have kidnapped dozens of people in a central province and the bodies of some have been found with their throats slit, an opposition war monitor and pro-government media reported Friday. The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the extremists kidnapped about 40 people Thursday and killed at least 15 people whose bodies were discovered Friday in the central province of Hama. The Observatory said the dead included seven civilians and eight armed tribesmen.

  • Trump lashes out at Manhattan after supporters fail to turn up to protest indictment in native city: ‘Absolute hellhole!’

    Mr Trump’s rant about the city comes as a panel of New Yorkers will soon decide his fate – voting whether or not he will make history as the only former or current US president to ever be criminally indicted

  • South Africa must arrest Vladimir Putin

    The Met Police haven’t had a great week, but spare a thought for South African police chiefs. Later this year they may find themselves facing the trickiest diplomatic decision of modern times: whether to arrest Vladimir Putin if he turns up for the summit of Brics nations, planned for Durban in late August.

  • Donald Trump argues he deserves immunity from 3 lawsuits over Jan. 6 Capitol attack

    Donald Trump's lawyer argued in a federal appeals filing he deserves immunity from three civil lawsuits seeking to blame him for the Capitol attack.

  • Disagreement divides Republicans on controversial legal reforms, but bill still passes

    “If this becomes law, ordinary Floridians, small businesses, trucking companies, mom and pop shops, will be left holding the bag for judgments and lawsuits their insurance companies were supposed to prevent.” — Republican Sen. Erin Grall, a lawyer

  • As Losses Mount, Russia Is Reactivating Soviet-Era T-54 Tanks. That Says So Much.

    After decades of mass-producing modern designs, Russia is shockingly reintroducing its early Cold War-era tank. Here's why.

  • Report Signals Humiliating End for Russia’s Shadow Army in Ukraine

    Reuters/Misha Japaridze/Pool/File PhotoYevgeny Prigozhin is preparing to pull his Wagner Group mercenaries’ attention away from the war in Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report that cites sources familiar with the matter.His current plan is to focus the private mercenaries’ focus back to countries in Africa, such as Sudan, Mali, and the Central African Republic, where Wagner has deployed forces. On Monday, Wagner posted a recruitment notice offering deployments to African countries that would

  • Distant Melania ‘still angry’ at Trump over Stormy Daniels case: ‘She doesn’t sympathise’

    Ms Trump is said to be ‘leading her own life, and still feels happy being at Mar-a-Lago, surrounded by people who love her and who never talk about reality, or bad things about her husband’

  • Two boys found dead at home with their mother had been strangled, inquest told

    The bodies of Nadja de Jager, 47, and her sons Alexander, nine, and Maximus, seven, were discovered at their home in London on March 9.