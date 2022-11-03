US Midterms: Senate Leader Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold Senate but admits 'it's tight'

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer has predicted that Democrats will maintain control of the upper chamber of Congress, but admitted "it's tight".

“I don’t want to give the illusion that these are all slam dunks,” said Mr Schumer, representing New York. “The fact that we’re in the ballpark and our Democratic candidates are defying the political environment is a testament to a few things.”

He told the AP that voters “are seeing how extreme these Republican candidates are and they don’t like it.”

Mr Schumer's optimism came despite Democratic Senate candidates appearing to have lost momentum in the final weeks before the elections, threatening the party’s slim majority.

Pollsters FiveThirtyEight have categorised the race for control of the Senate as a dead heat but shifted its forecast slightly favoured Republicans on Tuesday, for the first time since July.

Mr Schumer himself was caught on a hot-mic last week, cautioning to President Joe Biden the party was “in danger" of losing a seat in the currently 50-50 split Senate.

  • Donald Trump is considering launching a third run for the White House later this month if Republicans win control of Congress. The former president would use positive Republican results as a launchpad for his 2024 campaign, potentially declaring before the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov 24

  • President Joe Biden travelled to the western US on Thursday as part of his final major campaign swing ahead of the election. His three-day campaign swing will take him to New Mexico, California and Illinois to shore up votes for Democratic candidates

  • David DePape, the man accused of violently attacking Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul last week, was in the US illegally and may face deportation

Senate Leader Chuck Schumer predicts Democrats will hold Senate

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer predicted earlier today that Democrats will maintain control of the Senate and potentially pick up seats, suggesting that many of his party’s candidates will prevail despite strong head winds.

“It’s tight,” Mr Schumer said in an interview with the Associated Press in New York state. “I believe Democrats will hold the Senate and maybe even pick up seats.”

Recent polls have shown several key races to be very close, including in Georgia, Arizona, Nevada, New Hampshire, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and North Carolina.

“I don’t want to give the illusion that these are all slam dunks,” Mr Schumer said. “The fact that we’re in the ballpark and our Democratic candidates are defying the political environment is a testament to a few things.”

He told the AP that voters “are seeing how extreme these Republican candidates are and they don’t like it.”

However, Mr Schumer was caught on a hot-mic last week, cautioning to President Joe Biden the party was “in danger" of losing a seat in the currently 50-50 split Senate.

'Intimate' and all-access Donald Trump documentary to air tonight

“This is the Trump that the media will never show you. Unguarded with his closest advisors. Access like no president has ever given. Love him or hate him, you’ve never seen anything like this before,” reads the official synopsis of My Dinner With Trump.

The 73-minute documentary special will be streamed on DailyWire+ — the subscription streaming service of conservative media company The Daily Wire . It features former president Donald Trump sitting down with 16 of his closest advisers and administration officials for a wide-ranging and “intimate” conversation at his property in Bedminster, New Jersey.

The footage covers dialogue on such issues as the economy, the border crisis, foreign policy, the Biden family, and more, according to Hollywood Reporter.

Former President Trump Holds Rally In Robstown, Texas - Getty

Celebrity surgeon Dr Oz takes lead over Democrat John Fetterman for first time

Dr Mehmet Oz for the first time surpassed John Fetterman in polling just days before the midterms and one week after their debate where the lingering effects of his Democratic rival's stroke were on full display.

The two point gap – 48 percent to 46 percent – continues a steady improvement for Dr Oz, whose support from likely Pennsylvanian voters has increased by 5 percentage points since September, according to polling from The Hill/Emerson College.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (L) and Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz (R) shaking hands prior to the debate - Nexstar

It also mirrors a national trend as Republicans surge in polls, with some tying or overtaking their Democratic challengers in the days ahead of the election after months of trailing.

Mr Fetterman has been recovering from auditory processing issues since suffering a serious stroke in May. He had to rely on closed captioning in his debate against Dr Oz last week.

The 6'9 lieutenant governor struggled painfully through the 60 minutes of live TV, forgetting words, repeating sentences, and at one point confusing the city he was in for Philadelphia.

In a first, two gay men contest same Congress seat in US elections

History is in the making. For the first time, two openly gay candidates are competing for election to a US congressional seat.

Analysts say the race in New York's 3rd congressional district highlights the huge strides LGBTQ+ representation and acceptance have made on the political stage.

"What's notable is that it doesn't seem like that big of a deal, which shows how far the country has come on acceptance of gay and lesbian candidates," said Kyle Kondik, a political analyst at the University of Virginia Center for Politics.

Democrat Robert Zimmerman, a 68-year-old marketing executive, will face off against George Santos, a 34-year-old Republican financier.

If he wins, Santos would be the first openly gay Republican to gain a seat in Congress. Two Republicans have been re-elected after either coming out or being outed as gay while in office.

Republicans poised for clean sweep in US midterms, polls suggest

Republicans appear poised for a clean sweep of Congress after a host of polls forecast a "red wave" in both chambers in next Tuesday's midterm elections, writes Rozina Sabur, our Washington Editor.

The late surge could see Republicans hold 54 seats out of 100 in the US Senate, according to the polling aggregator Real Clear Politics.

The projection adds to the bleak forecast for the Democrats in the House of Representatives, where the party is also expected to lose its majority.

Real Clear Politics predicted the GOP claiming a majority of at least 10 seats in the House.

Biden heads to the West on campaign trail as midterms close in

President Joe Biden travelled to the western United States on Thursday as part of his final major campaign swing ahead of midterm elections next week.

Biden's three-day campaign swing will take him to New Mexico, California and Illinois and will conclude in Pennsylvania on Saturday. He will appear at a rally in Maryland on Monday ahead of Tuesday's congressional elections.

Biden, whose percentage job approval rating in the low 40s is a drag on Democratic candidates, is fighting to help his party hold off a strong challenge mounted by Republicans for control of the US Congress.

Polls show Republicans have the edge among voters, many of whom are worried about the economy and inflation, and they are widely expected to take control of the House of Representatives and perhaps the Senate as well.

Opposition parties historically fare better in midterm elections, providing a balance for new presidents in the second half of their terms.

Obama heckled during speech

Barack Obama was called out by a heckler while making a speech in which he warned that "democracy as we know it may not survive" in Arizona.

The former US president was speaking to a crowd of around 1,000 in Phoenix as part of his campaigning for the Democratic Party when the young man interrupted him.

He said that Republicans want "an economy that’s very good for folks at the very top, but not always so good for ordinary people," before the heckler interrupted: "Like you, Obama!"

The young man continued to shout that Katie Hobbs - who is running for Arizona Governor - "discriminates against black people", while he was physically removed from the high school gymnasium.

Obama then proceeded to warn the audience about toxic political rhetoric, saying: "This is part of what happens in our politics these days, we get distracted.

"You got one person yelling and suddenly everybody’s yelling. You get one tweet that’s stupid and suddenly everybody’s obsessed with the tweet. We can’t fall for that. We have to stay focused."

He added that if the Republican candidates are successful in the crucial swing state in next week's midterm elections, that "democracy as we know it may not survive in Arizona."

GOP: 'We're going to get the Senate next Tuesday'

The GOP have been gaining ground in various states for their Senate races ahead of next Tuesday's midterms election.

The biggest boost for the party is in Pennsylvania, where Dr Mehmet Oz now has at least a decent chance of winning after Democrat John Fetterman struggled in a live debate last week because of symptoms from a stroke in May.

"Chances at this moment are very, very strong," said Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, a member of GOP leadership.

She added: "I’m just going to say: We’re going to get the Senate next Tuesday."

"Democrats are clearly on the defensive and that's bearing out as the campaign comes to a close," said Christoper Borick, Director of the Muhlenberg College Institute of Public Opinion.

"Their chances for gains don't look realistic, so now you look to what you can preserve," he added.

GOP door knockers intimidate voters while hunting for voter fraud, say officials

The canvassers in California's Shasta County in September wore reflective orange vests and official-looking badges that read "Voter Taskforce." Four residents said they mistook them for government officials.

But the door knockers didn't explain where to vote or promote a candidate, the usual work of canvassers ahead of a big election.

Instead, they grilled residents on their voting history and who lived in their homes, probing questions that might have violated state laws on intimidation and harassment, according to the county's chief election official.

At one house, they interrogated a couple about the whereabouts of their adult daughter. At another, they listed names of registered voters and demanded to know if they still lived at the address.

The incidents highlight how a once-routine staple of American elections, door-to-door canvassing, has been adopted by former US president Donald Trump's supporters since the 2020 election to prove his baseless claims of voter fraud.

In at least 19 states, pro-Trump canvassers are using their findings to press election officials to clean up what they claim are inaccurate voter-registration lists, saying they could open the door to fraudulent voting.

Trump's election lies led to Pelosi hammer attack, says Biden

Former president Donald Trump's election lies led to the hammer attack on Paul Pelosi, Joe Biden has said.

"American democracy is under attack," President Biden warned in a speech at Washington's Union Station last night.

Biden used the hammer attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband at their San Francisco home as evidence that democracy continues to be under threat after the January 6 Insurrection last year.

"The assailant entered the home asking, 'Where's Nancy? Where's Nancy?' Those were the very same words used by the mob when they stormed the US Capitol," Biden said.

He added that Trump's false claims about a stolen election have "fueled the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years."

The President used his speech to call on Americans to use their ballots in next week's midterms to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous "ultra MAGA" election disruptors who are trying to "succeed where they failed" in subverting the 2020 elections.

He urged voters to "think long and hard about the moment we are in."

Biden speaks about threats to democracy ahead of next week's midterm elections - Alex Brandon/AP

Biden focuses on incumbent Democrats in campaign trail

President Joe Biden's travel plan for his last big campaign swing before Tuesday's midterm elections reveals his defensive stance in the campaign's closing days - he's spending the bulk of his time trying to hang on to seats that his party already holds.

Biden is kicking off a four-state, three-day campaign swing on Thursday to support Democrats in competitive races in solidly blue California, Illinois and New Mexico as well as battleground Pennsylvania, where Biden has deep roots.

His itinerary illustrates the limited political clout of a president who has been held at arm's length by most Democrats in tough races this cycle.

It also suggests that the president, whose approval rating remains underwater, has concluded that he can be most effective using the waning days before polls close to shore up support for Democratic candidates in areas that he easily won in 2020.

Watch: How Joe Biden lost Hispanic America

Joe Biden criticised after 'taking credit for' soaring inflation

Joe Biden's administration has come in for withering criticism for inadvertently taking credit for soaring inflation in a hastily deleted comment, writes Rozina Sabur, our Washington Editor.

The White House Twitter account boasted that elderly people in the US were "getting the biggest increase" in their retirement benefit in a decade "through President Biden's leadership”.

The tweet was quickly deleted after attracting bipartisan mockery from commentators, who pointed out that the benefit hikes were a result of inflation.

Social Security, a government benefits programme, announced an 8.7 per cent cost of living adjustment this week, its largest inflation-linked adjustment in four decades, to help retired Americans struggling to keep pace with rising prices.

The US president's widely mocked claim followed a gaffe-strewn speech in Florida:

Read more:  Joe Biden criticised after 'taking credit for' soaring inflation

Biden: 'In our bones we know democracy is at risk'

Warning that democracy itself is in peril, President Joe Biden called on Americans last night to use their ballots in next week's midterm elections to stand up against lies, violence and dangerous "ultra MAGA" election disruptors.

This is no time to stand aside, he declared: "Silence is complicity."

After weeks of reassuring talk about America's economy and inflation, Biden turned to a darker, more urgent message, declaring in the final days of midterm election voting that the nation's system of governance is under threat from Donald Trump's election-denying lies and the violence Biden said they inspire.

The president singled out "ultra MAGA" Republicans, a reference to Trump's "Make America Great Again" slogan,  calling them a minority but "driving force" of the Republican Party.

He said that Trump's false claims about a stolen election have "fueled the dangerous rise of political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years."

"There's an alarming rise in the number of people in this country condoning political violence or simply remaining silent," Biden added.

"In our bones we know democracy is at risk, but we also know this: It's in our power to preserve our democracy."

A protestor holds his sign at the Capitol in Washington - Evan Vucci/AP

Good morning - what you need to know today

Good morning and welcome to today's coverage of the upcoming US Midterms election on November 8.

We will bring you the latest updates on the major races to watch out for as well as any breaking news from the US campaign trail.

Here are the things you need to know to start your day:

  • Republicans appear poised for a clean sweep of Congress after a host of polls forecast a "red wave" in both chambers in next Tuesday's midterm elections.

  • President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that threats by some Republican candidates to refuse to accept results from the midterms if they lose is a threat to democracy and he blamed former President Donald Trump for inspiring them. "Make no mistake, democracy is on the ballot for all of us," he said last night.

  • Gavin Newsom, the Democrat governor of California, has admitted his party is getting “destroyed and crushed" when it comes to getting its message across.

  • A total of 28 million Americans have so far cast their ballots during early voting.

Finally, here are some links to our latest midterm elections coverage:

President Biden gives a speech about increasing threats to US democracy - JIM LO SCALZO/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

