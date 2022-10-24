US midterms predictions: The top US Senate races to watch

Sam Cabral - BBC News, Washington
·6 min read
Woman voting
Woman voting

Mark 8 November on your calendars: America's going to the polls again.

Control of the US Congress is up for grabs in these midterm elections, including 35 Senate races that will decide who calls the shots in the upper chamber.

Currently the Senate is split 50-50 between the two parties, with Democrats in charge because they can call on the vice-president to cast tie-breaking votes.

If Republicans flip even one Democrat-held seat, they will gain the power to thwart President Joe Biden's agenda.

Here's a guide to the six states to watch, and the drama unfolding there.

Georgia

Two upset victories in this traditionally conservative southern state ultimately gave the Democrats control of the Senate after the 2020 election - and Georgia could prove pivotal again.

One of the winners was Raphael Warnock, 53, who became the state's first-ever black senator thanks to African American voters turning out in huge numbers. This time, Republicans have also nominated a black candidate, Herschel Walker, 60.

The two men both come from humble roots, but the paths they've taken - and their politics today - could not be more different. Senator Warnock is a Baptist preacher who rose to prominence as the senior pastor at Martin Luther King Jr's church. Mr Walker is an American football legend who was lured into the race by his old friend Donald Trump.

Herschel Walker shakes hands with Donald Trump in 2021
Herschel Walker shakes hands with Donald Trump in 2021

Walker's campaign has been plagued by a series of personal scandals - yet conservative voters appear to like his plea for redemption and his rejection of liberal policies.

Warnock hopes his campaign to protect abortion and voting rights will inspire liberals - but high inflation, a slowing economy and the unpopularity of President Joe Biden threaten his narrow lead.

If neither candidate gets 50% - a possibility because there is a third-party Libertarian candidate - then there will be a run-off election on 6 December.

Pennsylvania

Close contests have become the norm here. The last two presidential elections were each decided by barely 1% - and this Senate race could also come down to the wire.

Perhaps that's why it's got so personal. Or maybe it's because of the larger-than-life characters.

John Fetterman, 53, is the tattooed 6ft 8in (2m) Harvard-graduate-turned-small-town mayor who usually dresses in shorts and a hoodie. The progressive Democrat had a commanding lead until he suffered a stroke a few months ago that required him to use closed captioning technology to answer questions.

His Republican opponent, Mehmet Oz - best known to TV viewers as "Dr Oz" from the Oprah Winfrey Show - has capitalised, repeatedly challenging him to public debates and even suggesting Mr Fetterman would not be ill if he "had ever eaten a vegetable in his life".

In return, the Fetterman campaign has trolled the celebrity heart surgeon on social media as a carpetbagger from New Jersey, a peddler of disproven miracle cures and even a puppy killer.

Strap in for more election drama in this campaign's final stretch.

Read more about US midterms

Nevada

This is another race that experts are calling a "toss up" because it's too close to call right now.

Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto won election to Congress in 2016 as the country's first ever Latina senator. Now she's viewed as the most at-risk candidate this year - and Latino voters may help sink her bid for re-election.

Democrats have been losing ground with Latinos in recent years - in part because many prefer conservative policies on abortion and immigration. But it's the struggling economy - the most important issue for every demographic - which is most damaging. Nevada, which relies so much on the riches generated in Las Vegas and Reno, was particularly hard hit by the pandemic.

Republicans are hoping voters punish the party in power. If they do, then Adam Laxalt, 44, could follow in the footsteps of his father and grandfather who both served in the Senate. He is endorsed by Mr Trump and backs the ex-president's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

Ohio

The state voted solidly Republican in two consecutive presidential elections, so this race was never supposed to be as close as it has been.

Democrats nominated Tim Ryan, 49, a 10-term lawmaker in the House of Representatives and 2020 presidential candidate.

Republicans nominated JD Vance, 38, a venture capitalist who achieved widespread fame with his best-selling 2016 memoir-turned-Netflix-film "Hillbilly Elegy".

JD Vance
JD Vance changed his mind about Trump

Once a so-called "Never Trumper", Mr Vance now enthusiastically embraces Mr Trump - or as the former president described it: "JD is kissing my ass, he wants my support so bad!"

The novice politician has stumbled on the campaign trail and Mr Ryan, who once challenged Speaker Nancy Pelosi for her leadership gavel in the House, has kept the pressure on.

Outside spending by Republican groups is keeping Mr Vance afloat in the final weeks of the campaign, assailing his opponent in adverts as a fake "moderate" who fully supports what they describe as the Democrat's radical agenda.

Mr Vance may well go on to win, but he will have to sweat to make it happen.

Arizona

Nowhere have conspiracy theories about the 2020 election taken hold more strongly than in the Grand Canyon State.

The Republican candidate for Senate, Blake Masters, 36, openly pushes the so-called "Big Lie", that Trump actually won and the election result was stolen from him, as do the candidates for other key positions.

A self-professed "America First conservative" with a nationalist platform, he is fiercely critical of Big Tech, opposes US aid to Ukraine and has even called for a federal Bitcoin reserve.

Seeking to defend the Democratic-held seat is Mark Kelly, a former Nasa astronaut whose wife, Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, was shot in the head in a near-fatal 2011 incident.

The couple have focused on gun control activism over the past decade as Ms Giffords slowly regains her ability to read, speak and walk. But Senator Kelly has been on the defensive over illegal immigration in this border state, rejecting Mr Masters' claim he supports "open borders".

Top Republican groups have avoided big spending on this race, due in part to the fringe views espoused by the Masters campaign, and Mr Kelly has maintained a lead since the summer.

Wisconsin

In another sharply divided state where elections are decided on razor-thin margins, Democrats made this race their biggest target early on in the election cycle.

Party strategists salivated when Senator Ron Johnson, who had promised to retire as a lawmaker after his second term, changed his mind because "the country is in too much peril".

The Republican, 67, voted against certifying Joe Biden's 2020 election victory, downplays the riot at the US Capitol, and even once suggested gargling mouthwash to kill the coronavirus.

But Republicans argue it is the Democratic nominee Mandela Barnes, 35, whose positions are extreme. They cite the Wisconsin lieutenant governor's previous association with the far-left movement to defund police and abolish the agency that detains illegal immigrants.

Mr Barnes has sought to focus on Mr Johnson's anti-abortion views but it's the Republican who has momentum.

Latest Stories

  • Just Stop Oil Activists Throw Cake on King Charles Waxwork in London

    Just Stop Oil activists smashed cakes into the face of a King Charles waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London on Monday, October 24.Video released by the group shows two people standing beside the statue, before revealing their Just Stop Oil T-shirts and smashing the cakes into its face.Just Stop Oil named the two protesters as Eilidh McFadden, from Glasgow, and Tom Johnson, from Sunderland.“In the words of the king,” Johnson says, “‘The science is clear.’ The demands are simple: Just stop oil. It’s a piece of cake.” Credit: Just Stop Oil via Storyful

  • Crist and DeSantis, both instinctive politicians, bring rival management styles

    Florida voters have a choice this election cycle between two leading candidates for governor who have both served four years on the job, faced the headwinds of environmental or economic crises, and whose ambition for higher office was a hallmark of much of their tenure.

  • Control of Congress: What's at play in the 2022 midterms?

    Democrats have held both chambers of Congress and the presidency for the last two years, but they may not have such consolidated power for much longer. Republicans are favored to win the House in the Nov. 8 midterm elections, bolstered by frustration over the economy and advantages in the redistricting process that takes place every 10 years. The outlook is murkier in the Senate, where Republicans are bidding to take back control.

  • Newsroom Ready: Alberta NDP hold convention in Calgary

    Alberta NDP leader Rachel Notley poked fun at the United Conservative Party, it's recent turmoil and focused on the upcoming provincial election Saturday but never mentioned Danielle Smith once by name in her speech to her party's convention. Notley spoke to 12-hundred delegates while the United Conservative Party was also gathering this weekend.

  • A GOP operative said Trump campaigning in Georgia would be the 'worst thing that can happen' for Republicans like Herschel Walker, report says

    A Trump visit would turn the focus on him and away from "inflation and immigration,' the GOP operative told WaPo, noting Trump lost Georgia in 2022.

  • 2024 presidential race preview? Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis debates challenger Charlie Crist

    DeSantis' emergence as a possible Republican presidential candidate in 2024 has shadowed his re-election bid against Crist; the two debate on Monday.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Tells Reporter She Is In Talks With Trump To Be Running Mate

    “What Greene possesses that Trump so craves is loyalty,” New York Times Magazine writer Robert Draper said.

  • At Modesto protest of ‘comply or die’ policing, loved ones of those killed seek justice

    Protesters include family of Paul Chavez, intoxicated Modesto man fatally shot by police July 14 as he held a trailer hitch.

  • Will South Dakota OK pot again after 1st measure reversed?

    When it comes to marijuana, South Dakota has been a leader among its Great Plains neighbors: one of the first to legalize recreational use, the first to approve both medical and recreational forms on the same ballot and the only one to have its recreational measure reversed. It's facing strong opposition from conservative groups and figures determined to pull the state back from legalizing pot.

  • A swing state no more? GOP confidence grows in Florida

    Democrats are increasingly concerned that Florida, once the nation's premier swing state, may slip away this fall and beyond as emboldened Republicans capitalize on divisive cultural issues and demographic shifts in crucial contests for governor and the U.S. Senate. The anxiety was apparent last week during a golf cart parade of Democrats featuring Senate candidate Val Demings at The Villages, a retirement community just north of the Interstate 4 corridor. Once a politically mixed part of the state where elections were often decided, some Democrats now say they feel increasingly isolated.

  • Xi Jinping's party is just getting started

    China did not want another Mao, but the party did little to stop the rise of a more powerful leader.

  • Motorcyclist killed in Lanark County crash

    A 36-year-old man is dead after crashing his motorcycle Sunday morning in Lanark County. The crash happened on Tatlock Road in Mississippi Mills, Ont., just before noon, according to a media release from the Ontario Provincial Police. The man was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later pronounced dead, OPP said. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, police said. Police have not released the man's name as they are still trying to notify his family. The cause of the cras

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Says She and Trump Are Exploring a 2024 Presidential Ticket (Report)

    New York Times writer Robert Draper said MTG mentioned numerous times that talks with Trump are ongoing

  • Tory members’ fury as telephone votes are ditched for digital – but up to 15% have no online access

    Tory party members must be allowed to vote by telephone, the chairman of a grassroots Conservative group has said as he accuses party bosses of treating activists with “contempt”.

  • Western countries say Russia could plan 'dirty bomb' pretext

    KYIV (Reuters) -Western countries accused Russia on Monday of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine, as Moscow evacuated civilians from a southern city in anticipation of a major battle. With Ukrainian forces advancing into Russian-occupied Kherson province, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu phoned Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them Moscow suspected Kyiv of planning to use a so-called "dirty bomb". In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the United States said they had all rejected the allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.

  • ‘Excessive concentration’ of Chinese students could put universities in financial difficulty

    Universities have been warned that an “excessive concentration” of Chinese students is putting them at risk of a funding crisis as diplomatic relations between London and Beijing sour.

  • Trump claim breaks with custom: Presidents alone don't usually declassify documents

    After Donald Trump disputed the classification of documents seized at Mar-a-Lago, experts described how government secrets are traditionally revealed.

  • Right-wing TV host says Trump 'looks like a priest compared to Biden'

    A newxmax host claimed that former president Donald J Trump was like a priest compared to his successor Biden The right-wing host said “Trump, honestly, looks like a priest compared to Biden, as far as behavior in the WH.”Newsmax

  • NFL Week 7 Picks: Can Kyler Murray shine when it gets 'tough'?

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray said recently that his rookie season was the last time he found things as challenging. Can Murray get his team back in playoff contention when the Cardinals host the Saints in Week 7?

  • NFL fact or fiction: Are the Giants this good? Are the Packers that bad?

    We're six weeks into the 2022 NFL season so Voch Lombardi reflects on the trajectories of teams on the up and the down.