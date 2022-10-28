US Midterms latest: Intruder shouted 'Where's Nancy?' before 'violently attacking' Speaker Pelosi's husband

Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, with her husband Paul - Kirsty O'Connor/PA

An intruder with a hammer broke into US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's San Francisco house overnight, shouting “where’s Nancy?” before violently attacking her husband Paul, according to reports.

The assailant has been arrested and the 82-year-old husband of America’s second-in-line to the US presidency is in hospital recovering with serious injuries, a spokesman for Ms Pelosi, said.

The suspect allegedly entered the house through a sliding glass door, armed with a hammer, CNN and ABC reported.

He shouted out “Where’s Nancy?” - the same question shouted by pro-Trump rioters who broke into and vandalised her office during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

The attack raises questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families as threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the deadly Capitol insurrection.

Ms Pelosi was in Washington, DC, with her protective detail at the time, according to the Capitol Police.

Follow the latest updates below.

06:04 PM

Suspect named by US outlets as 40-year-old Berkeley resident

Various US outlets, including Associated Press and local San Francisco ones, are publishing the name of the alleged attacker. We will wait to hear if there is any confirmation in a police press conference expected to start imminently

05:54 PM

Ron DeSantis scheduled to stump for New York governor hopeful in blue state

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is heading to Long Island tomorrow to stump for Republican nominee Lee Zeldin, the first of several big names showing up across New York to join gubernatorial candidates in the final days leading up to election day on Nov. 8.

“I do have to say, New York, we may elect, I think we will elect a Republican Governor Lee Zeldin,” DeSantis said Thursday night on Fox News.

Story continues

Meanwhile, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will reportedly be a “surprise guest” at a Nov. 3 rally on Manhattan's Upper West Side for Democratic incumbent Govenor Kathy Hochul.

05:04 PM

Ted Cruz: violence is always wrong

What happened to Paul Pelosi last night is horrific.



Heidi & I are praying for him & Nancy & the entire Pelosi family. May God’s protection be upon them.



We can have our political differences, but violence is always wrong & unacceptable. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 28, 2022

04:58 PM

Suspect shouted 'where's Nancy?'

The break-in is suspected to be targeted, sources have told ABC, adding that the individual was apparently looking for the House speaker herself. The suspect allegedly entered the house through a sliding glass door, carrying a hammer.

CNN meanwhile is reporting that he shouted out "where is Nancy?"

The question is the same one shouted by pro-Trump rioters who broke into and vandalised her office during the January 6 attack on the US Capitol.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, DC, with her protective detail at the time, according to the Capitol Police.

January 6, 2021: “Where are you Nancy? We’re looking for you, Nancy. Oh, Nancy! Nancy! Where are you, Nancy.” pic.twitter.com/wXOiO0YSYf — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) October 28, 2022

04:58 PM

Suspect was 'looking for Nancy Pelosi'

The break-in is suspected to be targeted, sources have told ABC, adding that the individual was apparently looking for the House speaker herself.

Nancy Pelosi was in Washington, DC, with her protective detail at the time, according to the Capitol Police.

We should find out more in a police press conference in 30 mins

04:38 PM

Biden and Kamala Harris parachute into Pennsylvania to help save candidate

President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are scrambling to Pennsylvania in a last-ditch attempt to save their candidate’s Senate campaign, after new polls showed a dramatic swing towards Donald Trump acolyte Dr Mehmet Oz.

After a painful performance in Tuesday’s debate by Democrat John Fetterman, he was trailing the Republican 45 points to 48 for the first time since launching their campaigns.

Mr Biden and Ms Harris will head to Philadelphia to campaign together tonight, a rare occurrence for the duo who typically don’t travel alongside one another.

The last time the pair shared a stage outside of the White House together was the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Phoenix Awards in Washington, DC, on Oct. 1. But the two have not appeared together for an event outside of DC since a January event in Atlanta.

President Joe Biden (L) and US Vice President Kamala Harris walk through the colonnade to the Rose Garden of the White House - AFP

03:57 PM

Attack at Pelosi's home was 'deliberate'

The suspect who attacked Paul Pelosi, House speaker's husband, specifically targeted their San Francisco home, people familiar with the matter have told Associated Press. it is not yet known if the intention was to hurt Paul Pelosi or the Speaker.

While the circumstances of the attack are unclear, the attack raises questions about the safety of members of Congress and their families as threats to lawmakers are at an all-time high almost two years after the deadly Capitol insurrection.

The San Francisco Police Department will have a press conference about the attack at 12:30 pm ET/ 5pm in the UK

03:50 PM

Biden 'praying' for Pelosi family

A statement released by the White House, reads:

The President is praying for Paul Pelosi and for Speaker Pelosi’s whole family. This morning he called Speaker Pelosi to express his support after this horrible attack. He is also very glad that a full recovery is expected. The President continues to condemn all violence, and asks that the family’s desire for privacy be respected.

President Joe Biden is incredibly close to fellow Democrat Nancy Pelosi, having spent years as a senator for Delaware in Congress

President Joe Biden and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi talk in a basement hallway of the Capitol - AP

03:31 PM

FBI to assist on Paul Pelosi's attack investigation

The Capitol Police, responsible for protecting Congress, said it is working with the FBI and the San Francisco Police on the investigation into the attack on Mr Pelosi.

The assault comes less than two weeks before the November 8 midterm elections, in which control of the House and the Senate is at stake. Republicans have been campaigning on concerns about violent crime, as well as inflation and other quality-of-life issues.

As a Democratic leader in Washington and a longtime representative from one of America's most liberal cities, Nancy Pelosi is a frequent target for Republican criticism and is often featured in attack ads.

Her office was ransacked during the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol by supporters of former president Donald Trump, some of whom hunted for her during the assault.

In January last year, her home was vandalised with graffiti saying ""Cancel rent" and "We want everything" painted on the house and a pig's head left in front of the garage, according to media reports.

In a politically polarized climate, Republican and Democratic lawmakers have reported receiving death threats and other harassment.

Nancy and Paul Pelosi at the 42nd Annual Kennedy Awards Honors in Washington - JOSHUA ROBERTS/REUTERS

02:50 PM

'This is cowardly, disgusting, and disgraceful'

Responses of prayers and good wishes have been flooding in following the announcement that Paul Pelosi, 82, had been violently attacked overnight in his home in San Francisco.

New Jersey Representative Bill Pascrell called the assault "cowardly, disgusting, and disgraceful," while offering his prayers to the Speaker and her family.

Others have expressed concerns that the attack was politically motivated, particularly at a time when the US is still reeling from the violence seen at the January 6 Capitol insurrection.

Fred Guttenberg, a gun safety advocate and author, said: "I will await more news on this violent attack, however, the violence that is unleashed by those trying to break our Democracy is something that we cannot ignore."

Various people agreed, with one responding: "We need truth in reporting related to this act--was it politically motivated or was it a random criminal act?"

Wishing @SpeakerPelosi husband a quick recovery. I will await more news on this violent attack, however, the violence that is unleashed by those trying to break our Democracy is something that we cannot ignore. — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 28, 2022

02:38 PM

Obama returns to campaign trail to help boost Democrats

Barack Obama has jumped back onto the campaign trail to help Democrats succeed in the national midterm elections on November 8.

Now it's President Joe Biden, Obama's former vice president, who faces the prospects of a November "shellacking".

Obama begins a hopscotch across battleground states Friday in Georgia, and he will travel Saturday to Michigan and Wisconsin, followed by stops next week in Nevada and Pennsylvania.

The itinerary, which includes rallies with Democratic candidates for federal and state offices, comes as Biden and Democrats try to stave off a strong Republican push to upend Democrats' narrow majorities in the House and Senate and claim key governorships ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

With Biden's job approval ratings in the low 40s amid sustained inflation, party strategists see Obama as having extensive reach and influence - even in a time of hyperpartisanship and economic uncertainty.

"Obama occupies a rare place in our politics today," said David Axelrod, who helped shape Obama's campaigns from his days in the Illinois state Senate through two presidential elections. "He obviously has great appeal to Democrats. But he's also well-liked by independent voters."

Former President Barack Obama heads to a voting machine to cast his ballot at an early vote venue in Chicago

Voters cast their ballots inside the Bismarck Event Center main arena in Bismarck, North Dakota yesterday - Mike McCleary/The Bismarck Tribune via AP

02:18 PM

US Capitol Police will form part of Pelosi's assault investigation

Paul Pelosi was rushed to hospital after the assault, where he is still receiving care, but is expected to make a full recovery, reports Jamie Johnson, in Washington.

Ms Pelosi was not at home during the attack, and the assailant has been arrested, though the motive is not yet known.

It is understood that US Capitol Police will also be part of the investigation, alongside San Francisco Police, given Ms Pelosi’s job.

Mr Pelosi, who owns a San Francisco-based real estate and venture capital firm, was recently convicted of a misdemeanour charge of driving under the influence of alcohol after becoming involved in a car accident in May.

The 82-year-old was sentenced to five days in jail in Napa County, California and given three years probation.

As part of his probation, he was required to attend a three-month drinking driver class and install an ignition interlock device, where the driver has to provide a breath sample before the engine will start.

He also had to pay around $5,000 in victim restitution for medical bills and lost wages as well as nearly $2,000 in fines.

02:01 PM

'Our chances are going downhill,' Democrat Senate leader overheard telling Biden

The Democrat Senate leader was caught on a hot microphone telling President Joe Biden that their chances are "going downhill" in a key midterm race.

Senator Chuck Schumer made the comments assessing the Democrats' chances in the upcoming midterm elections while greeting President Biden on the tarmac at Hancock International Airport in Syracuse.

He was captured on camera saying: "The state where we’re going downhill is Georgia. It’s hard to believe that they will go for Herschel Walker."

However, Mr Schumer added that Democrats were performing well in early voting in Georgia, where incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock is aiming to hold off the Donald Trump-backed GOP challenger.

Mr Schumer was also heard telling the President: "It looks like the debate didn't hurt us too much in Pennsylvania as of today, so that's good, and basically we're picking up steam in Nevada."

The remarks came after Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's uneven debate performance in Pennsylvania on Monday set off alarm bells among national Democrats that Republican candidate Dr Mehmet Oz may win the seat.

01:13 PM

Biden to vote early in Delaware on Saturday

President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday.

The White House said Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, 18, who is a first-time voter.

The President is casting his ballot as his party is facing an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and as Democrats have made a priority of encouraging their supporters to vote early in jurisdictions where it is available to maximise turnout.

Biden's trip to his polling place comes as he is spending a long weekend at his Wilmington home. He'll make a brief trip to nearby Philadelphia on Friday night to attend an event for the Pennsylvania Democratic Party with Vice President Kamala Harris.

A Democratic official said the fundraiser will raise $1 million for the state party, with Lt. Gov. John Fetterman in a close race against GOP nominee Dr Mehmet Oz for a critical US Senate seat.

President Joe Biden walks to a University of Pennsylvania bookstore with granddaughter Natalie Biden - Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

12:31 PM

Parties clash in election lawsuits ahead of midterms

In the days leading up to the midterm elections, lawyers for Democrats and Republicans are squaring off in a wave of lawsuits challenging state rules on how to vote and the counting of ballots.

Rules that concern voting by mail have been a particular flash point this year. After many states expanded mail voting in the 2020 election in response to the pandemic, Republicans and conservative groups have sought to roll it back, arguing that it leads to fraud.

They have had success in some states, including Delaware, where the state Supreme Court this month overturned a law that allowed people to vote by mail for any reason.

However, other Republican efforts to curb mail voting have faltered.

Civil rights groups and, in some cases, the Biden administration are also challenging new Republican-backed state laws that seek to limit voter registration and outreach.

A sign including former President Barack Obama urges residents to vote in the run-off election for both of Georgia's US Senate seats - BRIAN SNYDER/REUTERS

11:33 AM

Pictured: Schumer caught on hot mic to Joe Biden

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer talking to Joe Biden in Syracuse - Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP

Schumer greets Biden at Hancock International Airport - MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Schumer tells Biden their chances are "going downhill" in key midterm races - MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

11:28 AM

Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn – and immediately sacks top executive who banned Trump

Elon Musk has sacked a raft of top Twitter executives and declared "the bird is freed" after completing his $44bn (£38bn) takeover of the social media company.

Mr Musk sacked chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal and legal affairs and policy chief Vijaya Gadde - who made the decision to permanently suspend Donald Trump from the platform.

Sean Edgett, who has been general counsel at Twitter since 2012, was also ousted.

The Tesla chief executive has said he wants to scrap user bans as he does not believe in lifetime prohibitions, Bloomberg reported.

That means people previously booted off the platform may be allowed to return, though it is not clear whether that will include former US President Donald Trump.

Entering Twitter HQ – let that sink in! pic.twitter.com/D68z4K2wq7 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 26, 2022

Read more here: Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44bn – and immediately sacks top executives

11:12 AM

House Democrats rush to defend record on crime as US midterms loom

Seeking to stem expected losses in the midterm elections, almost a dozen Democrats in the US House of Representatives have in the past week rolled out or seen supporters launch ads trying to bolster their positions on crime.

At least 11 Democrats in competitive House races from Virginia to Oregon have benefited from the new advertisements highlighting their support for law enforcement, according to data supplied by campaigns and political action committees.

Already fighting from behind, Democrats' chances of keeping the House have slipped further in the last month. Among the reasons, Democratic strategists and campaign officials have speculated, has been an onslaught of Republican ads labeling their opponents as anti-police - messaging that has stuck.

In a letter to Democratic colleagues on Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called on House members to make a point of defending their record on crime.

"I write to convey the importance of emphasizing Democrats' unyielding commitment to public safety — which is at the heart of our People Over Politics Agenda," the letter read.

11:09 AM

GOP's Cheney endorses Michigan Democrat Slotkin in a first

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney on Thursday endorsed Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, the first time that the critic of former President Donald Trump has crossed party lines to formally support a Democrat.

Cheney, of Wyoming, announced her support for the two-term House member from Holly, Michigan, in a statement by the Slotkin campaign that notes she plans to headline a campaign event with Slotkin in the Lansing-area district next Tuesday.

Slotkin is competing against Republican state Sen. Tom Barrett in Michigan's 7th Congressional District. Their race is considered a toss-up by both sides and one of the Republicans' chief targets in their campaign to win the House majority on November 8.

Cheney and Slotkin have been vocal critics of House Republicans who have sought to downplay the siege of the US Capitol on January 6 last year.

"I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant," Cheney said in a statement included in the Slotkin campaign's announcement. "While Elissa and I have our policy disagreements, at a time when our nation is facing threats at home and abroad, we need serious, responsible, substantive members like Elissa in Congress."