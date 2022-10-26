US Midterms latest: New York could elect first Republican Governor in 20 years after Zeldin's crackdown on crime

Republican candidate for New York Governor Lee Zeldin during the debate yesterday - Mary Altaffer/Pool, AP

New York could elect its first Republican Governor in 20 years after Lee Zeldin's crackdown on crime has dominated the polls ahead of the November 8 election.

Following the debate between New York Governor Kathy Hochul and the GOP challenger, public opinion polls indicated that Zeldin has leveraged the crime issue to narrow the gap against the Democratic incumbent.

The state's majority Democratic electorate has not chosen a Republican governor since 2002, but Zeldin's gains have prompted the Governor to put new focus on public safety in the final weeks of her campaign.

Zeldin declared the state was "in crisis," citing crime, the economy and other issues, while ramping up criticism of policies Hochul has supported, such as eliminating cash bail for non-violent felonies and most misdemeanours.

Meanwhile, rising Democratic star John Fetterman last night stumbled against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in one of the most highly anticipated debates of the US midterms.

Liberal Mr Fetterman, who was recently hospitalised with a near-deadly stroke, suffered a serious blow in Pennsylvania, potentially costing his party its best chance to flip a Republican-held Senate seat.

01:47 PM

Republicans take charge in North Carolina races

Republican representative Ted Budd is ahead of Democrat challenger Cheri Beasley - who was backed by Barack Obama yesterday.

Mr Budd has 46.9pc compared to Ms Beasley's 43.1pc according to a new Cygnal poll.

Another race which is capturing attention is the state's Supreme Court elections - which will determine abortion access and redistricting.

Currently, Republican Richard Dietz leads Democrat Lucy Inman 48.8pc to 42.4pc while Republican Sam Ervin leads Democrat Trey Allen 49.4pc to 42pc.

01:16 PM

Colorado debate last night

As well as New York, Pennsylvania and Michigan, there was a debate in Colorado last night.

The Centennial State has a senate seat up for grabs, with incumbent Democrat Senator Michael Bennet around eight points ahead of Republican challenger Joe O’Dea.

But the race has turned into a proxy battleground for the potential Republican candidates for President in 2024 - Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.

Republican challenger Joe O'Dea, right, and Democratic incumbent U.S. Senator Michael Bennet, left - Christopher Tomlinson/The Grand Junction Daily Sentinel via AP

Mr O'Dea has rejected Mr Trump's assertion that the 2020 election was stolen, and moved much more towars the centre ground. Consequently, he has received public support from Mr DeSantis. Not one to let that go unnoticed, Mr Trump posted on social media that it was: "a big mistake."

While Colorado has traditionally been a blue state, a strong turnout for a candidate who defines themselves against Mr Trump could provide an interesting blueprint for other Republican candidates in 2024.

As for the debate itself, Fox News described it as "drowsy".

12:47 PM

Georgia split in new poll

Voters in the Peach state are leaning Democrat in the senate race and Republican in the Governor's race - perhaps reflecting personalities rather than politics.

Raphael Warnock, the incumbent Democrat Senator is up 49pc to 47pc over former American footballer and Trump-endorsed Herschel Walker among likely voters, according to an ECU Center for Survey Research poll.

But in the Governor's race, the GOP's Brian Kemp is leading his Democrat challenger Stacey Abrams by 51pc to 44pc.

12:14 PM

Democrat John Fetterman stumbles against Dr Oz in Pennsylvania amid stroke recovery

Rising Democratic star John Fetterman last night stumbled against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz in one of the most highly anticipated debates of the US midterms, writes Josie Ensor in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Liberal Mr Fetterman, who was recently hospitalised with a near-deadly stroke, suffered a serious blow in Pennsylvania, potentially costing his party its best chance to flip a Republican-held Senate seat.

He squared off against Donald Trump-backed rival Dr Oz with just a fortnight to go before all-important elections that could either help or hamstring President Joe Biden’s agenda for the next two years.

Mr Fetterman's stroke in May left the progressive lieutenant governor struggling with his speech and hearing and forced him to rely on subtitles displayed above the moderators during the debate in Harrisburg.

At times he struggled to find his words, repeated phrases and failed to finish sentences in a painful 60-minute live primetime television performance.

It could prove to be a decisive moment in the most important contest for the US Senate seat that could decide control of the chamber.

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman opened the debate saying 'goodnight everybody' and at times struggled to answer questions coherently - Greg Nash/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

11:47 AM

'I’m running to take back our streets,' New York GOP challenger says

Sparring over crime, abortion and the deadly US Capitol insurrection took center stage yesterday as New York Governor Kathy Hochul faced her Republican challenger, US Rep. Lee Zeldin, in the campaign's only televised gubernatorial debate.

Nearly the full first fifteen minutes of the New York debate between Hochul and Zeldin centered around crime, which is the topic that Zeldin has hammered Hochul on for months. He repeatedly criticised Hochul for reforming bail laws.

In turn, Hochul blasted Zeldin's past support for abortion restrictions and for former President Donald Trump, while Zeldin vowed to repeal liberal criminal justice reforms and criticized Hochul's push to send millions to abortion providers to expand access for a predicted surge in out-of-state patients.

Hochul labeled Zeldin an "election denier" and "climate change denier" as she tried to link him to Trump, who enjoyed little support in New York.

"In Lee Zeldin's world, you overthrow the results of elections you don't agree with," Hochul said.

Zeldin voted against certifying the 2020 presidential election results in Arizona and Pennsylvania. When asked by a debate moderator if he would vote against certifying the results again, Zeldin didn't directly say yes or no.

Early voting starts in four days.

11:38 AM

Two in five US voters worry about intimidation at polls

Two in five US voters say they are worried about threats of violence or voter intimidation at polling stations during the country's midterm elections, according to a new Reuters/Ipsos poll.

So far no violence has been reported at any early voting centers or ballot drop-off locations ahead of the November 8 elections, when Republicans are favored to win control of the House and possibly the Senate.

But officials in Arizona, a key battleground, have already asked the federal government to probe a case of possible voter intimidation, after people casting ballots were conspicuously filmed and followed.

An official complaint noted that the self-appointed monitors called the voters "mules," a reference to a conspiracy theory popularised by supporters of former President Donald Trump's false claim that his 2020 defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll, completed on Monday, also found that two-thirds of registered voters fear that extremists will carry out acts of violence after the election if they are unhappy with the outcome.

The findings illustrate what some observers have said is growing evidence of a lack of trust in the nation's democratic institutions, following decades of deepening partisanship.

11:09 AM

Abortion, crime and inflation dominate debates so far

Yesterday, candidates in some of the closest contests in the US met on stage for debates just two weeks before the midterms, with early and mail voting already underway in many places.

With persistent inflation and high prices one of the top issues on voters' minds, abortion and crime also emerged as the fault lines that might tip the scales either way.

Currently, Democrats hold a tight majority over Republicans in the House, 221-212, and have a 50-50 tie in the Senate.

On November 8, all 435 seats in the House are up for grabs, as are 35 of the 100 Senate seats.

Tuesday featured the tightly divided Pennsylvania Senate race debate, the candidates for Michigan governor facing off, contenders for governor of New York and Colorado's senate seat.

President Biden takes a photo with DNC staff and volunteers after speaking at the headquarters yesterday - Drew Angerer/Getty Images

10:56 AM

Michigan Governor accuses GOP candidate of 'stoking violence'

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer accused Republican challenger Tudor Dixon of "stoking violence" and pushing conspiracy theories meant to divide people, while Dixon said voters have felt the pain of the Democrat's failures and "you deserve better."

Dixon, a former businesswoman and conservative commentator endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is hoping a late surge of support will help her unseat the first-term incumbent Democrat, who has had a multimillion-dollar fundraising advantage.

Whitmer and fellow Democrats spent months pummeling Dixon with ads but the final weeks of the campaign have seemed more like a competitive contest, with both hopefuls on TV and the candidates holding public events around the state.

"We always knew that this would be a close race," Whitmer told reporters after the debate. "This is a great state but it's a divided state at times. I take no person, no vote, or no community for granted."

Tuesday's debate was the final meeting before the November miderms election.

10:45 AM

Fetterman raises $1 million post-debate

Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's campaign manager said that the Democratic candidate for Senate raised $1 million since last night's debate.

“We are thrilled with John’s performance. He did remarkably well tonight – especially when you consider that he’s still recovering from a stroke and was working off of delayed captions filled with errors,” the campaign said.

10:42 AM

Dr Oz dominated in post-debate snap poll

Republican Dr Mehmet Oz was the overall winner in his Pennsylvania Senate debate Tuesday against Lt. Gov. John Fetterman two weeks ahead of the midterm elections, according to one snap poll.

Eight-two percent of respondents deemed Dr Oz the winner, compared to 18 per cent for Fetterman, according to results posted by WPXI-TV in Pittsburgh.

Democrats noted that the televised debate setting likely would have favoured Dr Oz even without questions about John Fetterman’s stroke.

Dr Oz is a longtime television personality who hosted "The Dr. Oz Show" weekdays for 13 seasons after getting his start as a regular guest on Oprah Winfrey's show in 2004.

Fetterman, by contrast, is a less practised public speaker who is introverted by nature.

Many Republicans were thrilled by the debate's outcome, although most, including Oz, tried to avoid piling onto concerns about Fetterman's health.

Donald Trump Jr. was less cautious. "If Fetterman is some sort of leftist decoy to make Biden actually sound somewhat intelligent and articulate he's doing a great job," the former president's son tweeted.

10:31 AM

Fetterman stumbles on fracking question during debate

During Tuesday's debate, Dr Oz sought to pin down Fetterman on his position on fracking natural gas, a major industry in Pennsylvania that is often opposed by liberals and environmentalists.

Fetterman once supported a ban on fracking but when pressed by the moderators last night about why he changed his views, he was briefly at a loss for words.

"I do support fracking. And I don't, I don't. I support fracking, and I stand and I do support fracking," he said.

10:12 AM

Why the Pennsylvania Senate seat is an important one

The race to succeed retiring Republican Pat Toomey's Senate seat in Pennsylvania is the Democrats' best hope at gaining ground in the 50-50 Senate, which they control by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris' tie-breaking vote.

A win in Pennsylvania could mean offsetting losses elsewhere, as Democrats are defending embattled incumbents in states including Georgia, Nevada and Arizona.

Republicans taking control of either the House or Senate would be enough to stop President Biden's legislative agenda.

10:07 AM

Fetterman is inspiration to stroke survivors, says expert after debate

Fetterman has been called an inspiration to stroke survivors by stroke rehabilitation specialist Dr Sonia Sheth, who watched the debate.

"In my opinion, he did very well," said Dr Sheth, of Northwestern Medicine Marianjoy Rehabilitation Hospital in suburban Chicago.

"He had his stroke less than one year ago and will continue to recover over the next year. He had some errors in his responses, but overall he was able to formulate fluent, thoughtful answers."

Problems with auditory processing do not mean someone also has cognitive problems, the experts agreed. The brain's language network is different from regions involved in decision making and critical thinking.

Oz, a longtime television personality, was more at home on the debate stage. He cast himself as a moderate Republican looking to unite a divided state, even as he committed to supporting former President Donald Trump should he run for president again in 2024.

"I'm a surgeon, I'm not a politician," Oz said. "We take big problems, we focus on them, and we fix them. We do it by uniting, by coming together, not dividing."

Fetterman similarly committed to supporting Biden should he run again in 2024.

Fetterman made a series of errors during the debate, including mistakenly saying Philadelphia rather than Pennsylvania - Greg Nash/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

09:57 AM

Dr Oz: Abortion should be a decision between a woman, her doctor and local elected officials

Abortion was a major dividing line during the debate last night, with Democrats seizing on the fact that Dr Oz said abortion should be a decision between "a woman, her doctor and local political leaders".

The Donald Trump-backed Republican candidate insists he supports three exceptions - for rape, incest and to protect the life of the mother.

When pressed during the debate, he suggested he opposes South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham's bill to impose a nationwide ban on abortion after 15 weeks because it would allow the federal government to dictate the law to states.

"I don't want the federal government involved with that at all," Oz said. "I want women, doctors, local political leaders letting the democracy that always allowed our nation to thrive, to put the best ideas forward so states can decide for themselves."

Fetterman delivered a blunt message to women: "If you believe that the choice for abortion belongs with you and your doctor, that's what I fight for."

09:22 AM

Fetterman: 'I had a stroke, he's never let me forget that'

US Senate candidates Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz traded attacks on issues from crime to inflation in the lone debate of a Pennsylvania race that will help decide whether Democrats retain control of the Senate.

Fetterman, who spoke haltingly and repeated phrases at times, addressed his health issues in his opening statement, calling it the "elephant in the room".

"I had a stroke. He's never let me forget that. And I might miss some words during this debate, mush two words together, but it knocked me down but I'm going to keep coming back up," Fetterman said.

He later refused to commit to releasing his private medical records. "Transparency is about showing up. I am here for the debate," he said.

Last night, the challenges he sometimes faces in communicating as a result of his stroke recovery were on full display.