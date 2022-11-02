US Midterms latest: Biden mocked after Florida speech double gaffe

India McTaggart
President Joe Biden was branded "confused" last night after making multiple mistakes during a speech while campaigning for Democrats in Florida.

As the party continues to face an uphill fight for next week's midterms, the President addressed a series of three gatherings in the state to drum up support, but ended up making a series of bizarre gaffes.

The 79-year-old mistook the American war in Iraq with the Russian invasion in Ukraine, said his son Beau died in Iraq and claimed he met the "inventor" of insulin.

In a point that President Biden makes regularly in public speeches, he attempted to blame rising costs on Russia's war in Ukraine, which has sent energy prices rocketing.

Instead he confused his geography and history, saying: "Inflation is a worldwide problem right now because of a war in Iraq and the impact on oil and what Russia is doing," before interjecting: "Excuse me, the war in Ukraine."

He then added: "I'm thinking Iraq because that's where my son died." Beau Biden passed away after a battle with brain cancer in May 2015 in Maryland, at the age of 46. He had returned from a yearlong deployment to Iraq five years earlier.

Biden was also mocked online for claiming he "spoke" to the man who "invented" insulin, one of whom died the year before Biden was born.

02:43 PM

Biden to speak on threats to democracy ahead of midterms

President Joe Biden will deliver remarks this evening on threats to democracy, as he seeks to raise the stakes for voters less than a week before the midterm elections.

Biden, who has repeatedly said that "democracy is on the ballot" on November 8, will speak from Washington's Union Station, near to the US Capitol, the White House said, at 7pm.

"It's from Capitol Hill, because that is where there was an attempt to subvert our democracy," White House senior adviser Anita Dunn told Axios on Wednesday morning, referencing the January 6 insurrection last year.

Previewing Biden's remarks, Dunn said Biden "will be very clear tonight that he is speaking to people who don't agree with him on any issues, who don't agree on his agenda, but who really can unite behind this idea of this fundamental value of democracy."

The speech comes days after a man seeking to kidnap House Speaker Nancy Pelosi severely injured her husband Paul in their San Francisco home, and as threats of political violence have rattled members of Congress and election workers.

"The threat of political violence which most Americans find abhorrent, the idea that you would use violence to further your political means, it's something that unites almost all Americans and that we can all be united against, and obviously, we've seen horrible things happen quite recently," Dunn said.

David Depape - the suspect who attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer - Michael Short/AP
David Depape - the suspect who attacked and severely beat House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband with a hammer - Michael Short/AP

01:59 PM

Ron DeSantis is 'Donald Trump incarnate', says Biden

As well as making a series of fumbles in his speech, President Joe Biden also lashed out at Florida's Republican governor Ron DeSantis as "Donald Trump incarnate" yesterday.

The President zeroed in on a potential 2024 GOP presidential contender as he campaigned for Democrats facing uphill fights in next week's midterm election.

In a final-week sprint for Democrats before Election Day, Biden will campaign in New Mexico on Thursday, California on Friday and Pennsylvania on Saturday.

By many accounts, Democratic control of Congress and several statehouses is in peril, and Biden is trying to stem that tide.

President Joe Biden speaking in Florida yesterday - Jim Watson/AFP
President Joe Biden speaking in Florida yesterday - Jim Watson/AFP

In Florida, a state famously popular among retirees, he focused on federal programs for elderly people and the less well-to-do. He declared that the current crop of GOP candidates "ain't your father's Republican party" and said that he prayed God would deliver his opponents "some enlightenment."

After those remarks in Hallandale Beach, he headlined a fundraiser for gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist in Golden Beach.

There, Biden made the stakes personal against DeSantis, a major adversary of the Biden White House. Biden suggested DeSantis was just another version of former President Trump and criticized him for "demonizing the LGBTQ population."

"This to me is one of the most important races in the country," Biden said. "Charlie is running against Donald Trump incarnate."

01:02 PM

Trump 2024 campaign prepares for post-midterms launch

As he played to a crowd of supporters in Robstown, Texas, former President Donald Trump drew cheers as he talked up his first two runs for the White House - and teased a third.

"In order to make our country successful, safe and glorious again, I will probably have to do it again," he said last month.

That carefully placed "probably" may soon be gone from Trump's stump speech. Aides to the former president are making quiet preparations for a 2024 presidential campaign that could be launched soon after next week's midterm elections as he tries to capitalise on expected Republican wins to propel himself toward becoming the front-runner for his party's nomination.

"I'm like 95 per cent he's going to run," said Reince Priebus, Trump's former White House chief of staff.

"The real question," he added, "is are other big challengers going to run? If President Trump runs, he will be very difficult for any Republican to defeat."

Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Robstown, Texas last month - REUTERS/Go Nakamura
Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Robstown, Texas last month - REUTERS/Go Nakamura

12:25 PM

Biden criticised for multiple mistakes in Florida speeches

The President was mocked online for the mistakes he made during yesterday's speeches in Florida.

Ronny Jackson, a Republican congressman for Texas, said: "A confused Biden thinks we have 54 states, and he’s forgotten again how his son passed away, saying he died in Iraq. This is false. He died years later due to cancer. If Biden’s forgotten moments in his life like this, he's not fit to lead."

11:27 AM

Good morning - what you need to know today

Good morning and welcome to today's coverage of the upcoming US Midterms election on November 8.

We will bring you the latest updates on the major races to watch out for as well as any breaking news from the US campaign trail.

Here are the things you need to know to start your day:

  • The man accused of attacking the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told police he wanted to hold her hostage and "break her kneecaps", authorities said, as David DePape was charged with federal crimes.

  • San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said that the attack was "politically motivated" and implored the public to "watch the words that we say and to turn down the volume of our political rhetoric".

  • In disturbing new details released by prosecutors on Tuesday, DePape allegedly told Mr Pelosi "we've got to take them all out," referring to the country's top Democratic officials.

  • Former president Donald Trump has now joined a chorus of conservative voices who have shared baseless conspiracy theories about the attack on Mr Pelosi, claiming it might not have been a break-in from outside but rather a "break out".

  • California Governor Gavin Newsom yesterday partly blamed Fox News for fueling the vitriol against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, saying she was "dehumanised".

  • New poll shows New York governor race neck and neck in an upset to Democrats.

Finally, here are some links to our latest midterm elections coverage:

Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally in support of Nevada Democrats at Cheyenne High School yesterday - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Barack Obama speaks at a campaign rally in support of Nevada Democrats at Cheyenne High School yesterday - Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

