US midterms: Biden warns election denial is 'path to chaos'

·3 min read
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Union Station in Washington DC
President Joe Biden delivers remarks at Union Station in Washington DC

US President Joe Biden has warned any candidates who refuse to accept defeat in next week's midterm elections could set the nation on "the path to chaos".

He also urged Americans to unite in opposition to "political violence" in the vote on 8 November.

Mr Biden, a Democrat, said former President Donald Trump and his supporters were peddling "lies of conspiracy and malice".

Republicans hit back that Mr Biden was seeking to "divide and deflect".

Control of both chambers of Congress and key state governorships are hanging in the balance in next week's elections.

Most forecasts suggest Republicans will win control of the House of Representatives, while the Senate could go either way.

Mr Biden spoke in nationally televised remarks on Wednesday evening at Washington DC's Union Station - just a few streets from where Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol last year in an attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Read more about US midterms

Mr Biden blamed Mr Trump - whom he did not name, but referred to as "the defeated former president" - for inspiring threats by some Republican candidates to refuse to accept the outcome should they lose next week.

"That is the path to chaos in America," said Mr Biden. "It's unprecedented. It's unlawful. And it is un-American."

The president also sought to link Mr Trump's election rhetoric to a hammer attack last week on the husband of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

He argued that Mr Trump's "big lie that the election of 2020 had been stolen" was the driving force behind both the assault on 82-year-old Paul Pelosi and the US Capitol riot.

"It's a lie that fuelled the dangerous rise in political violence and voter intimidation over the past two years," said Mr Biden.

The president spoke as a federal judge in Arizona issued a restraining order against a group of Trump supporters, sometimes armed or wearing ballistic vests, who have been accused of harassing voters near ballot boxes in the border state.

The US government last week distributed a bulletin to law enforcement agencies warning of a "heightened threat" of domestic violent extremism, adding that candidates and election workers could be targeted by individuals with "ideological grievances".

Republicans reacted to Mr Biden's remarks by arguing he was trying to distract Americans from his low approval ratings and US inflation.

House Republican minority leader Kevin McCarthy, who would become speaker of the lower chamber of Congress should his party win control next week, tweeted: "President Biden is trying to divide and deflect at a time when America needs to unite - because he can't talk about his policies that have driven up the cost of living.

"The American people aren't buying it."

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll this week found that half of Americans believe voter fraud is a widespread problem, even though such cases are extremely rare.

According to the BBC's US partner CBS, out of 595 Republicans running for state-wide office, just over half - 306 - have raised doubts about the 2020 presidential election.

YQA logo
YQA logo

What questions do you have about the US midterms?

In some cases your question will be published, displaying your name, age and location as you provide it, unless you state otherwise. Your contact details will never be published. Please ensure you have read our terms & conditions and privacy policy.

Use this form to ask your question:

If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or send them via email to YourQuestions@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any question you send in.

Latest Stories

  • North Korea: Nerve-wracking morning as Japan watches missile launches

    It could be building to something bigger: a nuclear test or a full long range ballistic missile test.

  • Stocks drop as Powell signals Fed not close to done

    STORY: U.S. stocks ended sharply lower on Wednesday in a wild, whipsaw session in which the market quickly turned positive and then reversed course again, after comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell shattered initial optimism that the Fed might be ready to ease up on its fight against inflation.The central bank again delivered another giant rate increase of 75 basis points - the fourth this year.Powell then added that it was "very premature" to be thinking about pausing rate hikes.That was enough to unnerve investors.The Dow ended 1.5% lower. The S&P 500 fell 2.5%, while the Nasdaq dropped well over 3%.Eric Sterner, chief investment officer at Apollon Wealth Management, explains."The market initially reacted positively when they saw the, as anticipated, 75-basis-point rate hike and hints of possible slower rate hikes in the future. I think that's what the markets were most interested in as far as whether the Fed was acknowledging that it may be time to slow down the rate hikes. It seemed that the investor sentiment soured a bit during Jerome Powell’s news conference, as it definitely had a more hawkish tone... We still have a ways to go as far as a lot more work to do to bring inflation down. And the ultimate terminal rate is going to be most likely higher than what we thought a few months ago, just due to inflation stubbornness and the resiliency of the labor market, which keeps upward pressure on the inflation.”Megacap tech stocks Apple, Microsoft and Amazon all posted big losses amid the prospect of prolonged high interest rates.Shares of Meta, which can hardly be called a megacap anymore, also lost ground - it's market cap now smaller than that of PepsiCo.Among the gainers was Tinder-owner Match Group, which reported better-than-expected third-quarter revenue.And shares of CVS Health rose after the company raised its annual profit forecast and settled thousands of lawsuits with state and local governments over alleged mishandling of opioid painkillers, which will cost the pharmacy chain about $5 billion over 10 years.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Rips Donald Trump Jr. With Scathing Halloween Costume

    The late night comedian tore into Donald Trump's son for mocking the hammer attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

  • CNN’s Jake Tapper Will Leave Primetime and Return to Afternoons After Midterms

    The cable news veteran will continue hosting "The Lead" at 4 p.m.

  • Fajardo reflects on possible end to time as a Rider after season-ending loss

    Cody Fajardo is concerned that his playing days with the Saskatchewan Roughriders could now be over. "I gave everything I had," said Fajardo as he cleaned out his locker Sunday. Fajardo watched from the sidelines as the backup quarterback to Mason Fine on Saturday night as the Riders lost their last regular season game 36-10. The Riders ended the season with a whimper, losing their last seven games and finishing out of the playoffs with a 6-12 record. "I felt like the way the season played out w

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Lucas Raymond scores twice in Red Wings' 2-1 win over Wild

    DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored his first two goals of the season, Ville Husso made 30 saves and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Minnesota Wild 2-1 on Saturday night to end a two-game losing streak. Raymond finally broke through in the eighth game of the season after scoring 23 times last season as a rookie. Raymond broke a tie on a power play with 4.3 seconds remaining in the second period. Driving into the goal crease with the puck, he managed to jam it through the legs of goalie Filp Gusta

  • London Knights give players more courses on sexual violence awareness than OHL requires

    The London Knights have increased sexual violence prevention training, adding courses and seminars on top of the required Ontario Hockey League course, saying the team is committed to educating players. The team held the two-hour OHL Onside program for its major junior hockey players this past September, with London's Anova acting as facilitators. Players have also finished two additional courses on sexual violence prevention and consent that were delivered by other professional facilitators. "O

  • Kuemper's shutout leads Capitals over Predators 3-0

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Darcy Kuemper made 34 saves for his first shutout with Washington and the Capitals beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Saturday night. Beck Malenstyn, Aliaksei Protas and Alex Ovechkin scored to help the Capitals win for the third time in four games. Juuse Saros made 32 saves for Nashville, which has lost six of seven. Kuemper had to be sharp early, denying Yakov Trenin from in close just 13 seconds into the game. That was one of 11 saves Kuemper made in the opening perio

  • Flames coach Darryl Sutter goes viral explaining why Huberdeau briefly left game

    Jonathan Huberdeau briefly left Saturday's game against the Oilers and Darryl Sutter was extremely honest about why.

  • Canada's Woods looks forward to a second chance at the Rugby League World Cup

    After suffering a serious knee injury ahead of the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia, Petra Woods put away her boots to serve as Canadian team manager. "She did an incredible job," said Stevi Schnoor, who played for Canada in 2017 and is now part of Canadian head coach Mike Castle's staff. "We're still in awe of how she just took over the reins and made everything so seamless … Honestly she did such an amazing job for the team." "That being said, now it's a new World Cup and she's had all

  • Former Team Canada and Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda sentenced to 2 years

    Former Team Canada and Vancouver Whitecaps women's soccer coach Bob Birarda has been handed a sentence of two years. Birarda pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual assault and one count of touching a young person for a sexual purpose in February, charges relating to four former players who were teens when he coached them. The offences took place over a time period spanning 20 years, between 1988 and 2008. Birarda will spend nearly 16 months of the sentence in jail, while the remaining eight mo

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Kraken's Shane Wright scratched for third straight game with family in attendance

    Seattle Kraken prospect Shane Wright is off to a rough start in the NHL, spending most of his very young career in the press box.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Montour scores late in third, Panthers beat Senators 5-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Montour scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:32 remaining and the Florida Panthers beat the Ottawa Senators 5-3 on Saturday. Carter Verhaeghe had two goals and an assist for the Panthers, Aleksander Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists, and Montour also had two assists. Spencer Knight had 23 saves as Florida snapped a two-game skid. Shane Pinto, Brady Tkachuk and Nick Holden scored for the Senators, who have lost two straight. Anton Forsber stoppe

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Flames burned 3-2 at home by Oilers comeback

    CALGARY — Zach Hyman scored twice, including the game winner at 12:24 of the third period, as the Edmonton Oilers came from behind for a 3-2 NHL victory over the Calgary Flames on Saturday night. Connor McDavid, who also added two assists, had the other goal for Edmonton (6-3-0), which has won three in a row. Mikael Backlund and Brett Ritchie replied for Calgary (5-2-0). Stuart Skinner made 40 saves to earn the win and improve to 2-1-0. Jacob Markstrom, who had 22 saves, suffered his first loss

  • Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes to 3-2 win over Capitals in SO

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen made 18 saves. Alex Ovechkin and Dylan Strome scored in regulation for the Capitals. Darcy Kuemper stopped 33 shots. It was the first shootout for both teams this season. Carolina’s Brent Burn

  • Quarterbacks Collaros, Bethel-Thompson lead CFL all-star teams

    TORONTO — League passing leader McLeod Bethel-Thompson and CFL outstanding player award winner Zach Collaros top the respective divisional all-star teams. The CFL initially unveiled the East and West Division all-star squads Wednesday in voting conducted by fans, voting members of the Football Reporters of Canada and the league's nine head coaches. Later on Wednesday night, the league issued revised all-star squads after an error in tabulation and weighting of votes was discovered, which resulte